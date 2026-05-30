Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Jane Stuart's avatar
Jane Stuart
5h

Real humanitarian aid, from all I've ever observed, is delivered quietly, no trumpets or fireworks. Just focussing on the recipients who need it. These charlatans you write about are disgusting. It's all about them. Look at me! Look at me'. Look at me! We are so compassionate! We are so righteous! Look at us! Look at us! Look at us! They are all about grandstanding and they love theatrics. What they really are is obnoxious..IMHO.

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Nancy F's avatar
Nancy F
6h

I keep seeing people getting what they ask for. Arabs in Gaza kept insisting they were refugees. Now they are living in tents. Hipster terrorists claiming abuse from authorities…they get Libya. It’s almost a hand of god thing. Speaking of which, Shabbat shalom

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
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