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Meet Polish flotilla activist, Laura Kwoczała-Alsubaih. She, along with nine others who were part of the ridiculous “Global Sumud” land humanitarian convoy to Gaza, has been detained in eastern Libya.

The organizers lost contact with the group after it was stopped at a checkpoint. The Polish authorities are investigating, and consular services have stepped in.

Apparently, they had crossed into Libya “in good faith to conduct peaceful negotiations on behalf of the convoy and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The Global Sumud Flotilla is calling on governments worldwide to demand their immediate release.”

How could they be so stupid. And now, the world is supposed to save them. Hmm… it has the sound of real concern, unlike the absurd accusations against Israel.

Her mother is pleading for the world to take notice. My heart goes out to her mother, and I pray her daughter is brought home safe. However, the world has little interest in her fate since it has nothing to do with Israel.

FYI, Laura is married to an Iraqi activist, and it would be interesting to find out more about him.

Here is the flotilla’s absurd website, where they call the terrorists in Israeli prisons hostages: Global Sumud Flotilla.

“Sail to Gaza,” it says, as if inviting you on a holiday!

They bravely announce their attempts to not only “break Israel's illegal siege and deliver life-saving humanitarian aid, but also to establish a sustained civilian presence.”

Idiots! Do they know how much they are hated in Gaza? No matter how many people who have actually lived there or been there warn them, they just close up their ears. “Lalalalalala!”

In my upcoming book, The Seduction of Islam, I tell the story of a young American woman whose grandparents migrated to the US from Gaza. She decided to do something good with her life. So, she took the few hundred thousand dollars she had worked hard for and saved and went to Gaza all starry-eyed, having never been there before. She invested all her life savings into a cafe with art classes, only to have every penny stolen from her, threats of prison and her life being in danger. Her presence on social media is gone, and I can’t find out what happened to her.

So, whose hands have these flotilla fools fallen into?

This system is propped up from outside by foreign powers and held together inside by enforced silence. Egypt, Russia and the UAE officially recognize the government in Tripoli. In practice, they support Haftar. The UAE bankrolls his operations and provides the weapons that enforce his authority. Egypt offers intelligence and the use of a military base inside its own territory. Russia supplies mercenaries who guard his oilfields and fight his wars. In May 2025, Vladimir Putin received Haftar at the Kremlin and offered him diplomatic protection at the UN security council. Without these patrons, Haftar’s system would collapse. With them, it is untouchable. “The foreign powers maintain the pantomime as much as Haftar does,” said Tarek Megerisi, senior fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations. “They can claim to support Libya’s sovereignty while backing the man who undermines it.” Fighters from the Libyan National Army in Benghazi in 2019. Photograph: Abdullah Doma/AFP/Getty Images In eastern Libya no one is fooled. Haftar’s face watches from billboards across Benghazi, and hangs in government offices. In May 2025, the eastern government named a new city after him. His sons command military units, oversee reconstruction contracts, and conduct foreign meetings like heirs in waiting. Yet stating what everyone knows is dangerous. In eastern Libya, everything is monitored. “People believe Haftar’s reach has no limit,” says Hanan Salah, associate director for north Africa and the Middle East at Human Rights Watch. “His forces take someone from their home, whether a citizen or a parliamentarian, and they vanish. He controls the courts. He controls the investigations. He operates with total impunity because the international community has chosen appeasement over accountability.” Everyone can see the reality, but no one dares say so. Haftar is Libya’s great pretender. As Jonathan Winer, a former US special envoy, told me, Haftar sees himself as “the Dune messiah, a messianic figure out of the desert who controls the fate of nations while pretending to be the instrument of the people”.

Oh, sorry, am I losing readers’ interest? I recognize that not once did I mention the demonic state of Israel. But never fear. I’m sure many will lay all of the above at the feet of Israel and the United States.

If those who create the narrative keep insisting that even when jihadists behave badly it’s the fault of white Western colonialist apartheid states, we will keep on being the laughingstock of Muslim nations in the Middle East.

And don’t think nations like the UAE and Saudi Arabia don’t hate us too, despite the propaganda they spread that they are the “moderate” Muslims.

I bet every one of those activists captured in Libya wishes they’d been the lucky ones on the floating flotillas picked up by Israel. I will be curious to see what they do when they are released, and how they will spin the tale—if they are released.

It’s obvious that Israel was PROTECTING the ‘floaters’ who tried to break through the blockade from their own foolishness. And they keep on doing it, time after time. They must be raising a lot of money. Someone should do some research on the money flowing into the Global Sumud Flotilla.

It should be noted that Isreal let them all go home, probably paying for their flights as it did for Greta when she, too, boo-hooed and claimed such terrible torture at the hands of the IDF (dream on Greta).

With great glee, the “Sail to Gaza” flotilla website pretended that pressure from them succeeded in setting their activists “free”:

“After repeated attempts to demoralize, criminalize and suppress global solidarity, Israel succumbs to its own failures and announced the release of our 428 activists.”

Unbelievable. What a joke. And yet, millions of people want to believe this madness because they need excuses to call for the destruction of Israel, which really means the extermination of Jews.

Unfortunately, the media will downplay what has happened in Libya because, no Jews no news. What’s wrong with these people?

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