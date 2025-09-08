You can listen to me read this article here:

Having just finished writing Say good-bye to The Free Press , and seeing the debate that followed, I decided to follow up with a deep dive into what Larry Ellison is up to next—and it’s wild.

We all know that the reason David Ellison will now be one of the most powerful men in the media industry is because of his father, who is 80 years old and ensuring his legacy.

One of the talking points in the comments section on my essay about TFP, was whether or not Bari Weiss is actually selling out and a number of few people expressed the opinion that everyone can be bought for $200 million.

This is a topic that I feel strongly about, and, for that reason, this is a very important essay to me. Much of my motivation for starting Break Free Media has to do with this moral choice.

I can tell you that there are people who cannot be bought. Not for $200 million or $200 billion.

I have been privileged to know some of those people. My father, Dave Hunt, was one of them. I have also written many times about Jewish Christian pastor, Richard Wurmbrand, a friend of my parents who spent time in our home, who was tortured in a Romanian prison for fourteen years under communism because he refused to be bought, meaning, he refused to deny his faith. These are exceptional people, but they do exist. Many of them we will never know about because they are not famous or praised by the public.

Turning down the money is never the end of it, either, most often it is just the beginning. For daring to defy the powerful, they will make you suffer. Sometimes they will destroy your reputation or make you a laughingstock so that no one will ever listen to you again. They might even threaten you and your family. They hate it that you refuse to sell your soul, because that’s what they did.

As this was heavily on my mind, I was quite blown away when I read yesterday how Larry Ellison is now buying up Oxford.

Those hallowed halls have already fallen far into darkness, as I write about in Is Israel a Genocidal Apartheid State, where I focus on four of the most brilliant voices out there who participated in an Oxford debate, Natasha Hausdorff, Youself Haddad, Mosab Hassan Yusef, Jonathan Sacerdoti. Let’s just say the Oxford Student Union that hosted the debate and most of the audience was not on their side.

But before I get into Larry Ellison and what exactly he is buying in Oxford, I want to talk a bit about my own experiences of refusing to be bought to illustrate the point.