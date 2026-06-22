The Soviet army freed the survivors of the Auschwitz concentration camp, January 1945

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The other morning, I was feeling discouraged. A phone call from a friend changed all of that. I’m so thankful for true friends. They are to be cherished, especially since they are proving harder and harder to come by in these dark days when cowardice prevails over courage.

So many people are discouraged. They share their worry with me in messages, in comments, in phones calls. What’s the point of trying anymore, they say. We’re being silenced anyway. We spend countless hours warning others, arguing as best we can, in the most reasonable manner. Surely truth should overcome lies. But instead, we are laughed at, ignored, threatened. You’re hysterical, they say. Just chill. It will all balance out in the end.

Don’t exaggerate, we are told. There will never be another Holocaust. Anyway, what Holocaust? What happened back then wasn’t that bad. We’ve been lied to about history. It wasn’t even 6 million Jews, as if it didn’t matter if it was only 4 million. What's the obsession with the Holocaust. There’s plenty of other horrible events in history. Why do Jews think they’re so special. We’re sick of hearing about Jews and Israel. Why should that matter to the rest of us? Just go away. Shut up.

All of this gets discouraging, so I really needed that phone call that morning, from my dear friend, Susan. I told her how I was feeling, wondering if the hard work was worth it. We talked about miracles. I said I didn’t think I’d been a part of any miracles.

“You’re a miracle in my family,” she said.

“Really,” I said, shocked. What did she mean?