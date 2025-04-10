One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

A WARNING: If you are sensitive to gritty topics, don’t read this. It’s a gritty world and we can’t pretend it away. It’s my job to expose it.

A few days ago, Congress member Kamlager-Dove accused Matt Taibbi of being a “serial sexual harasser.” You can listen to this short video to hear what she had to say:

Taibbi responded by announcing he’s suing her for 10 million dollars.

Taibbi says no woman has ever accused him of “engaging in sexual harassment once,” let alone “serially,” and this seems to be true. The only problem is that he, himself, wrote about it.

Sexual harassment is defined as unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, and other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature. This conduct is considered sexual harassment when it explicitly or implicitly affects an individual's employment, unreasonably interferes with an individual's work performance, or creates an intimidating, hostile, or offensive work environment. Cambridge University Press.

A lot of men are being accused of sexual crimes these days (although, there’s nothing new in that):

There’s the notorious Andrew Tate. Within weeks of being spirited out of Romania, where he has been charged with rape and human trafficking, his girlfriend accused him of nearly choking her unconscious during a violent sexual encounter in California. Andrew says he’s innocent. He’s also declared his ambition to become UK prime minister. He’s even established his own political party called the ‘Bruv Party’, short for ‘Britain Restoring Underlying Values.’ I kid you not.

Then there’s Jean-Claude Van Damme. On April 2nd, it was reported that the action star is being investigated for having alleged sexual relations with trafficked Romanian women. The allegations are 'grotesque' and 'unfounded, said his rep.

We can’t forget Russell Brand. He’s been charged in the UK with rape and sexual assault, incidents said to have happened between 1999 and 2005. Brand is the first to admit he was a wild guy back then, but in a new video posted on X , he says: "What I never was, was a rapist. I've never engaged in non-consensual activity."

Even nerdy guys like Bill Gates can’t keep their hands off women. His lecherous behavior around female interns at Microsoft is said to have been so bad that staff would remove the interns when Gates came around. Other big name Microsoft execs have come under heavy scrutiny for bullying and sexual harassment complaints, which seems to have been business as usual in the office. Microsoft promised to investigate itself and you can guess how that turned out. (2)

Women rarely win such cases, if they ever bring them at all. If women want to keep their jobs, they learn to grin and bear.

Up until the Kamlager-Dove accusations, I vaguely knew that Taibbi had been a foreign correspondent in Moscow before the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union. What I didn’t know was how badly behaved he had been.

Back in those crazy USSR days, under the influence of cocaine, speed and heroin, and as part of their gonzo style journalism, Matt Taibbi and his buddy Mark Ames started a part-tabloid, part-investigative journalist rag called the eXile, in which they bragged effusively about their sexual exploits with Russian women and made jokes about uptight expat women in contrast.

In 1999, they published a memoir all about it, called "Exile: Sex, Drugs and Libel in the New Russia.” The duo recounted with great mirth how they sexually harassed and occasionally assaulted their own female colleagues in the eXile office and Russian women they met socially—some as young as 15. If you want to be thoroughly disgusted, because I’m warning you, it really is that bad, you can read what they wrote here.

It must not have occurred to them that one day their confessions might come back to haunt them. They probably hoped their book would become a best seller, and they’d be cooler even than Hunter S. Thompson.

But that’s not what happened.

Publishers Weekly’s review of the book said:

Only those with a National Lampoon mentality will enjoy the descriptions of the editors' sexual conquests and their comparisons of Russian and American women. Like much of the paper itself, the book, which recounts the newspaper's history, is tasteless.

In her Reader review headlined “Beast in the East” Martha Bayne recounted that “Much of Ames and Taibbi’s best work is funny.” But then, there were the parts that were not:

Most notably, the Exile nurtures a peculiarly vicious and schizoid attitude toward women. While Russian women are rhapsodically celebrated as long-legged gazelles with loose morals— “the most physically attractive women on earth, and . . . usually available to the highest bidder,” expat women are ridiculed at length as “fat-ankled” and defensively sexless. Self-hating geeky American men are encouraged to take advantage of the perception that all Americans are rich and have oodles of condomless sex (sometimes in the ass!) with drunk, nubile dyevushkas. Ex-girlfriends are held up to public ridicule—Ames at one point chronicles his threats to kill a pregnant ex if she won’t have an abortion.

I know all about Russian women and their reputations from my years living in Egypt.

A typical evening at the Spicy Cafe in Hurghada: a local man robed in a white galabeya and a Russian tourist clad in a short dress and pumps, dancing. Hurghada hosts the largest number of Russian residents in the country. (1)

Muslim men talk about Russian women just like Taibbi and Ames do. They’re loose, they’ll do anything for sex, the young ones are pretty and svelte, the old ones are ugly and fat, but for Egyptian men that doesn’t matter. As long as they have money, the men will have sex with them.

Ukrainian American writer Natalia Antonova had a few things to say about the way Taibbi and Ames viewed Russian women in a 2017 Op-ed for The Moscow Times: Don't Romanticize Russia's 'Wild' Years.

“Russian women, especially on the first date, expect you to rape them.” Journalist Mark Ames said this to an interviewer all the way back in 2000, when he and his then-colleague Matt Taibbi were busy promoting a book called “The eXile: Sex, Drugs, and Libel in the New Russia.” The book, which was marketed as nonfiction, was rife with comments far worse than that example…. But few of us have stopped to consider the effect this kind of writing has had on how Russian women are seen.

No one seems to consider the damage this type of attitude has on all women, not just Russian ones. Or that the men who behave this way must be damaged, too.

The selection from the book below involves Ames and Taibbi’s first business manager, an American woman named Kara:

Photo for this chapter “Ladies Night Madness”

We’d never given her any respect or credit. We were glory hogs and obnoxious jerks. Worst of all was our sexism. Our sexism and sexual harassment of the Russian female staff, as well as the sexism in our newspaper, was too much for her. Watching us harass the young female staff had to be the most painful part—because we’d never, in a million years, have thought of harassing her. “You know I’m not PC. But there’s a limit. You go too far. You’re always trying to force Masha and Sveta under the table to give you blow jobs. It’s not funny. They don’t think it’s funny,” Kara complained. “But . . . it is funny,” Matt said. We have been pretty rough on our girls. We’d ask our Russian staff to flash their asses or breasts for us. We’d tell them that if they wanted to keep their jobs, they’d have to perform unprotected anal sex with us. Nearly every day, we asked our female staff if they approved of anal sex. That was a fixation of ours. “Can I fuck you in the ass? Huh? I mean, without a rubber? Is that okay?” It was all part of the fun. Fun that Kara was no part of.

Poor Kara. Kara’s missing out on all the fun—even she thinks she’s missing out. How could men be so clueless about what women really think of them? These women should have gotten their revenge by writing their own book. But everyone would have just called them jealous spinsters.

As time went by, the controversy surrounding the book was forgotten. Until Harvey Weinstein’s trial in 2017, when it all resurfaced. By then, Taibbi had made a name for himself as a reputable liberal journalist with Rolling Stone magazine and he didn’t need that kind of notoriety. He quickly claimed it was all made up, asking for forgiveness for his insensitivity.

That’s confusing since this is what the book says…

Mercifully the notoriety faded away yet again. But with Kamlager-Dove’s accusation of “serial sexual harasser” it’s back to haunt Taibbi. Along with the $10 million lawsuit, Taibbi has reminded his hundreds of thousands of loyal fans that:

Okay, so, the women say they’ve never been harassed. But just because women don’t complain about it doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. As I already said, if women want to keep their jobs, they rarely complain about stuff like this.

Anyway, what’s the big deal. Men will be men. They have to sow their wild oats when they’re young. Women just need to make sure they are known as “good” girls—the marrying type—rather than “bad” girls who end up used and abused. Women really can’t win. If they have an ounce of sexuality, they’re a whore, while if they cover up and act proper, they’re frigid.

I’ve experienced sexual jokes and harassment all my life. Here’s an example of what I’m talking about from my forties, during my years as president of InsideOUT Writers, the creative writing program for incarcerated youth that I co-founded in 1996.

The other co-founder was a highly regarded nun named Sister Janet Harris, who was the Catholic chaplain at Central Juvenile Hall at the time. If you go to the IOW website, you’ll only find her name listed as the founder. It’s like I never existed. That’s because the nun went on a campaign to discredit me, which eventually led to my ousting. Sometimes women can be more vicious than men.

There were a few reasons why Janet came to hate me, that I didn’t figure out until years later. One was that my father, Dave Hunt, wrote books criticizing the Catholic Church. It never occurred to me that she would hold what he did against me, but she did. Another was that she simply couldn’t share the glory with another woman, especially not a twice divorced, “fallen” woman like me, a rebel who refused to play her games. The last and worst was that I discovered something compromising about her private life, quite by accident. I’ve never talked about it, but once she became vulnerable to me, she had to destroy my credibility so no would ever believe what I had to say. I survived it all with my integrity intact.

I didn’t know all of this when I first met her, of course. I looked up to her as an admirable person, as my mentor and my friend. The first time I began to question who she really was beneath her prime exterior; was the afternoon she asked me to accompany her to District Attorney Gil Garcetti’s office. She and I had been at the downtown Los Angeles courthouse, attending one of my student’s trial, Silvia Sanchez. His office was right upstairs.

You can find out more about my friendship with Silvia and Sister Janet in this 1998 Los Angeles Times article Sparks in the Darkness.

This A&E documentary, “Gangsta Girls” has interviews with the three of us and gives an idea of what my writing classes were like.

I wanted to get home after court that day, but Janet insisted it was important to visit Garcetti. Janet didn’t drive and I was her ride, so I said okay.

Janet was well-known and highly respected in California’s liberal political and entertainment scene. Our mutual friend, private investigator Casey Cohen, who became my dearest friend before his death from cancer in 2000, warned me of her ambitions and that she’d do just about anything to get close to politicians. More than once she dragged me into Adam Schiff’s office, someone I absolutely despised. While Janet insisted women do her bidding, she worshiped powerful men. There are a lot of women like this.

Before I ever met Janet, Casey told me how she had managed to get herself on the cover of People Magazine by walking on her knees through a restaurant to the table where the mayor sat, I think it must have been Richard Riordan, to draw attention to the plight of gang kids and the injustice of the juvenile justice system. That’s the sort of thing she would do.

Janet and I went up the elevator, got out and were directed to Gil Garcetti’s office where he sat behind a big desk in a big chair. He was a handsome man with a charismatic presence. Janet started talking but he wasn’t paying attention. He was checking me out.

“Aren’t you going to introduce us,” he asked Janet.

“Oh, this is Karen, I just picked her up in the hallway,” she joked dismissively.

Garcetti eyed me up and down. “If I saw her in the hallway, I’d pick her up too,” he said.

Janet laughed. I was shell-shocked. They had their conversation, and I never said a word. Yes, I could have gotten up and walked out in a huff. And what would that have achieved? By this point I’d heard a hundred versions of Garcetti’s worn out line. What made it different was that it had been encouraged by a nun and someone I looked up to and trusted as a friend.

But it wasn’t like either of them had committed a crime. I’d be the one who’d look like an idiot if I said anything, not them. And anyway, by this point in my life I’d learned to pick my battles, and this wasn’t one of them. The times I’d objected in the past to such banter had been wasted energy.

After we left Garcetti’s office, I let my anger out, telling Janet that I didn’t want to be treated like that.

She looked surprised and hurt, as if I was the mean, unreasonable one.

“Hun” she said, she always called me hun. At first it had seemed endearing, but I grew to hate it, the condescending way she said it. Janet was a small woman, with a quiet, breathy voice, but she was streetwise, manipulative and tough as nails. She proceeded to tell me that I needed to understand how things worked in the big city. Let’s face it, I was “eye candy”, she said, while she was the credible one. My purpose was to draw men in so that she could make the sale. We made a good team.

Eye candy. Yes, that’s exactly what she called me. I will never forget how I felt that day. Like I had fallen down a rabbit hole. But again, what could I do? No one had heard our conversation. There was nothing tangible I could accuse her of. And besides, it was her word against mine. Nobody was going to believe the fallen woman over the God-fearing nun. From then on, it just got worse and worse.

I met a lot of famous people during those years with IOW, and I wasn’t impressed with any of them. But, if you wanted to be successful as a nonprofit, you had to bow to those people. That’s something I learned and it’s something I came to realize I could never do.

Ironically, the woman they hired to take my place, someone they vowed they had vetted and would take the nonprofit to new heights of success (even though it was doing just fine as it was), ended up being convicted of stealing more than $119,000 from the organization. All within the space of less than a year. IOW’s budget at that time was only around $400,000 so I don’t even know how no one noticed that all that money was missing until much later. It’s very mysterious.

The nonprofit world isn’t all it claims to be. There’s a dark underbelly. I don’t miss it one bit.

I don’t miss the games I would have had to play to get ahead or the ways I would have had to compromise my integrity. Men have to do it to, I’m not saying women are better and men are worse. It’s all a big mess and I wish people, men and women, would just stop using one another in such horrible ways. The world operates on so much fear.

In her Op-ed “Don't Romanticize Russia's 'Wild' Years” Natalia Antonova explains exactly how women feel when this type of behavior is brushed aside. It’s just young guys having fun. If women complain, they are accused of being “uptight”:

A caricature is easily dismissed as inconsequential — unless you feel its effects directly. Never quite a “real expat” and never “an actual Russian” either, I’ve had to deal with everything from men kindly explaining to me that my Western upbringing has “corrupted” me, to aggressive, demeaning behavior that was followed up with, “for someone with a Russian name you sure are uptight” when I pushed back against it. The stereotype of the Russian woman as perpetually sexually available is harmful precisely because it has consequences.

Yes, it has consequences. Not just for Russian women. For all of us.

Now that I think about it, I’m not sure why Matt Taibbi got so upset at Kamlager-Dove with her accusations of “serial sexual harasser.” Maybe she was just being sarcastic—just like he says he was when he wrote that book. Maybe he shouldn’t be so uptight. I mean, if you’re going to dish it out, don’t be surprised when it’s dished back.

But see, that’s the problem. Nobody should behave like this. I have no idea where Matt Taibbi’s lawsuit will go, if anywhere. But smear campaigns twenty years later that smack of political revenge rather than a genuine desire to make a change aren’t the answer either. Being decent to one another is.

