If you ever had any doubt how much the woke establishment despises you, doubt no longer. This ad for Hillary Clinton aired 8 years ago. The only difference now is that they despise you even more.

Yes, they really said this:

November 8th this country will make one of the most important decisions in its history and the only way we can prove that to you is by having lots of famous people,

lots of famous people,

lots and lots of famous people,

just a ton of famous people

repeating how important,

important, important,

how important it is register, register, register, vote

there's so many famous people but you only get this many famous people together if the issue’s one that truly matters to all of us,

a disease or ecological crisis

or a racist abusive coward who could permanently damage the fabric of our society

and if you do vote you will help protect this country from fear and ignorance.

The most ignorant thing about this is that that they thought it would work. But I guess that’s because they really do, sincerely, believe what they are saying.

That’s crazy.

As one person commented:

Nice one. The very top of the 1% of the wealthiest lecture the working class on who they'd vote for. I guess I know who I'm voting for now.

And it isn’t Kamala Harris.

Leave a comment

Share