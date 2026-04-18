Well folks, I have finally, yes finally, finished writing The Seduction of Islam. Phew, what a great feeling, I can tell you!

To show how it felt writing this book, here’s a photo of my grandson all geared up and prepared to jump off into the unknown. I keep this photo close to make me smile and remind me that life is an adventure and going through all those adventures in my writing, the good, the bad, the ugly and the beautiful, has been the greatest adventure of all. How to decide what to include and what to leave out, that has been the challenge!

That doesn’t mean it will be published tomorrow. It will go through a couple of editing sessions, and I’m grateful to have editors who have offered to do this. There is nothing as valuable to a writer as a good editor!

Thank you to all my wonderful subscribers for your encouragement as I persevered through this monumental task.

I have to give myself a pat on the back for writing over 400 essays on Break Free Media while also writing this book.

Oh, and I had hip replacement surgery. Recovery meant not being able to sit without a good deal of pain for at least three months thereafter, which set me back considerably.

Somehow, I always find time for morning devotions, the best way to start my day, time with my family (and even friends occasionally), and once my hip was better, time in the gym and hiking in nature.

Here’s one of my favorite photos from my life in Egypt. A trip to Aswan.

I look forward to the moment when I have the book in my hand and all of you do, too. God bless you this weekend.

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