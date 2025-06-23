Break Free Media

Daniel Saunders
18h

In terms of why everything is supposedly Israel’s fault – I know it’s silly, but it’s the product of 2,000 years of conspiratorial antisemitism. To many people, it’s instinctive to blame the Jews. People lose their belief in God, but they don’t lose their belief in the Devil, who they have unfortunately been taught to associate with the Jews.

It’s not just Islam against Judaeo-Christian countries; it looked like Muslim Pakistan was going to be fighting Hindu India again a few weeks ago, but it seems to have calmed down for now. South Asian Islamists talk about the “Hindu-Crusader-Zionist Alliance,” which rather undermines the “This is all about the iniquities of Western imperialism” cover story, but Western jihad supporters know so little that they don't come across it.

Rosemary B
16h

Well done, Karen. Thank you!!

Agree, this will go on until the end.

There is no such thing as changing hearts and minds with muslims and islam.

We can not contain them. They are on a mission to infiltrate and destroy all non islam people. - - to what end?

Well, until the end!

