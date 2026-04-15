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In just three months, one million Europeans across all 27 member states have signed a document demanding the EU suspend its trade agreement with Israel for 'crimes in Gaza ’ .

The European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) was launched by the European Left Alliance (ELA), alongside civil society organizations, such as Amnesty, and pro-Palestinian movements. Promoters want to reach 1.5 million signatures before ending the collection.

Why not sign a document about crimes by Nigeria, Somalia, Afghanistan or Iran? No. It’s Israel that needs to be brought to its knees. How dare this tiny nation win every war that has been waged against it by Hamas and surrounding Islamic nations that make no secret of their vow to destroy Israel and kill every Jew, at Allah’s command. Make no mistake, no matter the smiles, this is the goal of every Islamic state, it always has been.

Denying Israel’s ability to trade goods with Europe

The EU is Israel’s largest trading partner, with total trade in goods reaching €42.6 billion in 2024. 34.2% of Israel’s imports came from the EU while 28.8% of the country’s exports went to the EU.

EU imports from Israel were worth €15.9 billion, led by machinery and transport equipment, pharmaceuticals and other manufactured goods.

The EU’s exports to Israel amounted to €26.7 billion and were dominated by machinery and transport equipment, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and other manufactured goods.

When it comes to irrational Jew hatred, it doesn’t matter that Europe benefits as much from trade as Israel does.

And by the way, the EU gives aid to countries that commit genocide against their own people, as happens in Syria where Christians and other minorities are being massacred. Yet, the EU is the largest donor to Syria (free aid), having provided more than €38 billion since 2011.

The EU just allocated €288m in aid to Nigeria despite the government doing absolutely nothing about jihadists massacring Christians and Muslims and anyone who stand in their way.

European Nations denying Israel arms to defend itself

Slovenia – Banned all arms trade with Israel, including transit and imports, in August 2025, becoming the first European Union country to implement a ban. I am embarrassed to see this as I consider Slovenia to be my second home. My daughter is half Slovene.

Germany and Italy are the two largest suppliers of arms to Israel after the United States.

Germany – Said it will not authorize any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice as of August 2025.

Italy – Imposed a total suspension of any new arms exports to Israel in October 2024.

Other European nations

Belgium – Belgium had already banned arms exports from its Wallonia region to Israel in 2009. A Belgian court ruled in 2025 that the country’s Flanders region halt all transits of military equipment to Israel.

Spain – Suspended all new arms exports to Israel in October 2023.

United Kingdom – Suspended about 30 of roughly 350 arms export licenses to Israel in November 2024, over concerns the weapons might be used to violate international humanitarian law in Gaza.

France - France refused Israel use of its air space to transfer US weapons for the Iran war.

Many nations around the world have joined the ban against supplying arms to Israel

The Hague Group – A group of 12 countries, known as The Hague Group, committed at a July 2025 summit to halting all arms transfers to Israel. The countries were Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba, Indonesia, Iraq, Libya, Malaysia, Namibia, Nicaragua, Oman, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and South Africa. Turkey later said it would follow the measures.

Japan – Itochu Corporation ended its partnership with Israeli arms maker Elbit Systems in Feb 2024 at the request of Japan’s Defense Ministry.

These nations are committing crimes against humanity by denying Israel what it needs to survive.

Destroying Israel’s economy and its ability to defend itself means a repeat of Oct 7th across every Israeli city, town and village, turning the streets red with Jewish blood. This would result in the death of over 6 million Jews in Israel, even more than the Holocaust in Europe. When people scream “from the river to the sea” they should know this is what they are demanding.

How long would it then be before the streets of all these nations ran red with the blood of Jews, too. Because, why not? The pogroms would spread. Already, across Europe Jews no longer feel safe.

Irrational hatred of Jews is so great, Europeans don't care how much ending trade with Israel would hurt Europe.

They are convinced Israel (Jews) take advantage of everyone without giving anything in return. On the contrary, the EU benefits from trade with Israel through a strong economic partnership.

Research and Development: Through agreements like Horizon 2020/Europe, the EU collaborates with Israel’s strong R&D sector.

Investment Hub: The EU is the largest foreign investor in Israel, with SOMO reports showing member states held €72.1 billion in investments there in 2023.

Energy and Aviation: The “Open Skies” agreement has increased competition and reduced costs in air travel.

It’s hard to imagine what it must be like to be an Israeli right now. It is hard to imagine what it must be like to be a Jew in any part of the world right now. Beyond the terrifying physical attacks, the psychological trauma must be horrific. Yet, no one ever talks about this. They just blast Jews, putting them constantly under a microscope, gleefully looking for any minutia to blame them for when at the same time hatred of Jews is intensifying around the world.

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