Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Cari Berg's avatar
Cari Berg
4h

Of course, they do the wretched people. They'd rather have Muslims overrun their country. I don't want to hear one single cry for help. When that has definitely occurred and it will

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The Green Hornet's avatar
The Green Hornet
4h

Let’s fecking do it.

No Israeli tech for the EU.

No defense contracts like Meloni the skank just did.

NATO is a joke.

So are the armed forces of Europe.

They won’t last 10 minutes.

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
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