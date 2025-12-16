I am busy writing my book, so I am putting this excellent discourse here for BREAK FREE MONDAYS. Usually only for paid subscribers, but today for everyone. I have sale on for this month. Please subscribe if you haven’t yet. Thank you.

Probably my favorite journalist. Not a “podcaster.” A journalist.

Jonathon Sacerdoti.

“Jihad has many facets. They don’t move from the Arab world to Europe. They move the Arab world to Europe.”

For more than half a century, Professor Mordechai Kedar has studied Arabic language, Islamic texts and Middle Eastern political culture from the inside. A former Israeli military intelligence officer and one of Israel’s most seasoned experts on Arab society, he has spent decades listening to what the region says in its own words, not through Western translations or assumptions.

In this far-reaching conversation with Jonathan Sacerdoti, Kedar argues that the West’s greatest failure is not moral but interpretive. Immigration, Islam and integration, he says, are routinely analysed through liberal democratic frameworks that simply do not apply. Drawing on history, theology and direct engagement with the region, he explains why migration has a radically different meaning inside Islamic thought, why movements like the Muslim Brotherhood see Western societies themselves as occupied space, and why democracy is not a shared universal ideal.

Rather than offering a policy argument, Kedar presents a civilisational diagnosis. He traces how post colonial guilt, demographic change and cultural self doubt have combined to leave Europe and America defending themselves with rules their opponents neither share nor respect. The danger, he warns, is not extremism alone, but a society that has forgotten how to name the difference between tolerance and surrender.

👁‍🗨 Watch if you want to understand why debates about immigration and Islam are really about power, identity and whether the West still believes in its own legitimacy.

💬 We Discuss:

🧠 Why understanding Arabic language changes how you hear Islamist politics

📜 How Islamic history frames migration as authority, not resettlement

🏛️ Why democracy and equality are not culturally universal concepts

🕌 Islam versus Islamism, and why avoiding the distinction is fatal

🌍 How post colonial thinking reshaped European decision making

📈 Demography, birth rates and why trends become destiny

🚨 The Muslim Brotherhood’s long strategy and its influence in the West

🏘️ Integration, parallel societies and where the line is crossed

⚖️ Why liberal systems struggle against illiberal movements

⏳ Whether Europe and America still have time to recover cultural confidence

Share

Leave a comment