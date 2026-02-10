Welcome to BREAK FREE MONDAYS. If you would like to read this essay, please become a paid subscriber. Audio is below the paywall.

I’ve resisted writing about Jeffrey Epstein since so many people are doing it. But his obsession with transhumanism isn’t something people know much about and I found it fascinating. So, here it is.

The "Great Seed" Project at Zorro Ranch, also known as the "Eugenics Ranch," was a controversial and secretive endeavor by Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein discussed his plan with an inner circle to impregnate as many as 20 women at his New Mexico ranch, according to an article in The New York Times, which cited top scientists familiar with his “half-baked scientific musings” on DNA enhancement and eugenics.

They may call it “half-baked” but that doesn’t stop, not only Jefrey Epstein, but almost all of the wealthiest and most powerful amongst us from pouring money into the hope that they can live forever. Peter Thiel and Steve Jurvetson are just two examples fueling a global fertility-services market projected to reach $140 billion by 2030.

But it’s not just about money. The men with the biggest egos and the deepest pockets want to spread their seed and create as many mini-mes as possible. Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson discussed their urges to impregnate as many women as possible.

Epstein donated generously to genetic research and was fascinated by transhumanism. As a result of his contributions, he was frequently surrounded by the who’s who of the scientific community, including Stephen Hawking, Oliver Sacks, and a handful of Nobel Laureates, such as physicists Murray Gell-Mann and Frank Wilczek.

Epstein would draw the scientists to alcohol-fueled parties at his Manhattan mansion and fly them to his private island and once took them on a private submarine.