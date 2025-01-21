Share this postBreak Free MediaElon Musk Nazi SaluteCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreElon Musk Nazi SaluteSeriously, did he really do this, yes, he did. Karen Hunt aka KH MezekJan 21, 202527Share this postBreak Free MediaElon Musk Nazi SaluteCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore504ShareAll I have to say is, what do you make of this?SubscribeLeave a commentShare27Share this postBreak Free MediaElon Musk Nazi SaluteCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore504SharePrevious
An awkward autistic guy trying to do a sort of Roman salute, saying my heart goes out to you all. Probably should have practiced first but I don't make anything of it besides that. It is most certainly not a Nazi salute, I know that much. All the same, a bit of a faux pas at the Trump inauguration.
I think it’s an awkward “my heart goes out to you” as explained here:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/maga-offers-baffling-explanation-for-elon-musks-salute/
I don’t think Musk is a Nazi supporter