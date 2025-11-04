You can listen to me read this essay here:

0:00 -18:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

If you enjoy my essays and believe they have value, please become a subscriber. Thousands of people read these essays, but few hit the “like” button and share. Please do so—it only takes a second and it’s the most important way to fight this battle of words online. Thank you!

One-time or recurring donations can also be made at Ko-Fi

Election day started with BOMB THREATS in SEVEN different New Jersey counties.

Remember that I recently reported on an explosion at a Harvard Medical School building that was set off intentionally. This is going to be life as usual, get used to it.

By the way, have you heard of Paterson, New Jersey? No, well, let’s find out more!

Mayor Andrew Sayegh claimed that Paterson is one of the holiest cities in the world.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh has declared that his city is the “capital of Palestine” and “the fourth holiest city in the world” during the kickoff to Ramadan. So that would mean: Mecca, Medina, Jerusalem … and then comes Paterson.

He made the remarks at a Hilal Lighting Ceremony on a street called “Palestine Way”, proudly stating that Paterson has the highest Muslim population in the Garden State.

It is now likely that New York will have a Twelver Shia Muslim mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

Now, who cares if a mayor is Muslim, Hindu, Christian, Jewish, atheist, whatever. The US stands for freedom of religion—or nonreligion for all. The problem is when the entire purpose behind a political leader is to push their religion on everyone :

So, what’s the deal with "Palestine” with Muslims mayors?

Roughly 10,000 Palestinians reside in Paterson, NJ.

NYC has 8.8 million residents. Less than 6,800 are Palestinian. That’s 0.077%.

There are around 160,000 Palestinians in the entirety of the United States, making up around 0.05% of the U.S. population.

Why exactly is Paterson the “capital of Palestine”? Why is the “core” of Zohran Mamdani’s politics “Palestinian liberation”?

Out of his own mouth, Mamdani has declared his priority in politics. And it isn’t America or Americans. His priority is the “struggle” for Palestinian liberation, a.k.a. the destruction of Israel in the name of Islam, as indicated in the Palestinian National Charter. In Zohran Mamdani’s own words:

If you still are skeptical, follow the money. The organization that has the most influence in funding and promoting Islam in American politics is the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), co-founded and headed by Nihad Awad.

CAIR should be designated a terrorist organization according to its terrorist ties.

Here is what Awad said at a protest after Oct 7, 2023, that included a US flag-burning event:

“The people of Gaza only decided to break the siege — the walls of the concentration camp — on Oct. 7. And yes, I was happy to see people breaking the siege and throwing down the shackles of their own land, and walk free into their land, which they were not allowed to walk in.”

“In THEIR land,” he says.

There can be no misinterpretation. He is declaring that Israel has no right to exist. People in the West need to understand that in Arab/Muslim nations there has never been and will never be interest in a two-state solution, only ONE Islamic state, which means the total destruction of Israel and the death of every Jew.

Notice at the 1:15 mark where the young woman says the protests against Israel started on Oct 8th.

Shocking!

A mere ONE DAY after Hamas terrorists and Gazan civilians invaded the sovereign state of Israel and tortured and massacred innocent men, women, children and babies, and took hostages into the tunnels of hell, this is what they were yelling.

Jihadist lover Linda Sarsour tells the crowd, “You stay outside, you stay focused, you don’t get distracted. We will not be pawns in a political system that does not give us what we demand.”

She has also stated it is “Muslim money and CAIR was the largest institutional donor.”

About a week after Oct 7th, the executive director of CAIR’s Los Angeles office, Hussam Ayloush, said that Israel “does not have the right” to defend itself from Palestinian violence.

Israel was still reeling from the horror of the attack and had not even responded militarily. So, once again, because the real agenda needs to be understood, the agenda that has been promoted behind the scenes for years and what led us to this point where a Shia Muslim now stands on the brink of becoming the mayor of the greatest city in the world.

What were they actually doing at this event? They were celebrating the torture and death of Jews. They were proudly making it clear that they want to see every Jew in Israel exterminated because that is what would happen if Israel stopped defending itself. It would be overrun by enemies who want to destroy Israel and kill every Jew—and every other Israeli who refuses to bow to Islam.

These jihadist supporters didn’t win the presidential election, but they are still succeeding by infiltarating communities and indoctrinating youths.

For years upon years, they have been building their base, from the ground up, infiltrating communities on a local level, taking over towns and cities.

They have no one to thank more than CAIR. Here is a short history of CAIR’s terrorist ties :

CAIR, which was founded in 1993, was linked to Hamas in 2008 when US authorities successfully prosecuted five leaders at the Holy Land Foundation For Relief and Development, a now-defunct Texas-based nonprofit, for giving more than $12 million from the US to the terror group. Once the HLF was compromised, a new group with no obvious ties to Hamas had to become the funnel for cash; US Authorities concluded that was CAIR during its prosecution of the earlier group, as cited in a report by The Program on Extremism at George Washington University. Evidence in the trial against HLF showed that Ghassan Elashi, the treasurer of the charity, became the founding board member of CAIR’s Texas chapter and that HLF transferred funds to CAIR for “consulting services.” The prosecution also presented evidence that Hamas provided “seed money” for CAIR, according to a congressional hearing. “The history is very clear,” said Lorenzo Vidino, director of the Program on Extremism at GWU. “CAIR was created by this core group of Hamas leaders in the US in the early 1990s. There are FBI wiretaps of a workshop given by the group’s leaders on how to deal with the media and create a veneer of respectability and use the language of civil rights.” CAIR is the now the largest Muslim civil rights group in the country, and includes 33 chapters, including two in California.

Zohran Mamdani received $100,000 in funding from CAIR. How is CAIR still allowed to exist in the United States. How is it allowed to fund political candidates.

Unlike Sliwa’s and Cuomo’s donations, which came mainly from the Big Apple, the majority of Mamdani’s $1 million in donations come from outside of New York.

And now that he smells success, Mamdani is already walking back his promises of free buses, they will just “cost less” but will actually cost more, to the tune of $700 million.

But as we know, it’s all about saying one thing one day to a certain audience and saying another thing the next day to another audience. Meanwhile, hiding Mamdani’s true agenda.

Nothing proves this more than Mamdani spending the night before elections campaigning at gay clubs in New York City.

Of course, this proves he is a “moderate” Muslim and Islam is oh, so, beautiful and inclusive, right?

Wrong. Within Islam it is impossible to reconcile these two views of Mamdani:

Mamdani might make a quick last stop to party with gays, but just a few weeks earlier he was worshipping with jihadist Imam Siraj Wahhaj, who I wrote about in New York Digs Its Own Grave. It is Wahhaj who represents Islam, not gays in New York at a party. Those young men are fools if they think Mamdani will every represent them. Islam calls for jihad against gays.

Mark my words, if Islam gains a stronghold in American cities, we will see the mask come off and the truth of what Mamdani and these others believe rising to the surface. We already are. It won’t be a lovey-dovey hug-fest with gays. Or with communists, I might add.

Gays and communists will be the first to be attacked, along with Christians who support Israel. It will all be thanks to the Islamic practice of taqiyya, where Muslims lie in order to achieve their political goals for the sake of Allah.

I cannot stress enough how I warned about this in one of my most important essays, but read by few, The Reluctant Revolutionary, first published back in 2021, although I actually wrote it many years earlier. This essay illustrates how taqiyya works, telling the story of communist Iranian students at Perdue University who supported Khomeini’s regime change in 1979, only to be executed once they returned to Iran.

Islamic Revolution 1979, Iran

We have a real problem with our leaders in the United States. Mamdani would have never stood a chance if we’d had a Democratic leader of integrity to oppose him. And I don’t care which party the leader comes from, I really don’t. Why can’t this great nation have a leader who is honest and who actually represents what most of us really are: moderates.

Instead, we have Cuomo, here making a last-minute apology for Covid deaths of the elderly. The same month as he made the order to put the elderly into nursing homes where they died horrible deaths, alone, without even a family member beside them, he admitted he wouldn’t put his own mother in a nursing home.

I well remember calling Cuomo out during Covid, as I wrote about in If You Didn't Comply During COVID You're a Psychopath and getting blasted by my Democratic friends. Well, I was right and they were wrong.

Too bad New York didn't have a leader if integrity back then. Too bad Cuomo didn’t speak the truth. I guess he was too busy sexually harassing more than a dozen state employees. We need leaders to do the right thing instead of worrying about how it might destroy their political careers. How can choosing greed, arrogance, and ambition over integrity ever work out well in the end.

Thanks to the weakness of Cuomo in a dire time of need, we now have to deal with Mamdani.

Mamdani is everything that is wrong with the modern era “everyman” sorry, “everyperson”, who says they are all for diversity, equity and inclusion but is no less a liar than old-time mafioso kingpin Cuomo. And far more dangerous because Mamdani isn’t just a bad guy. The Mafia at least knows they’re bad and they go to confession. Mamdani believes he is actually good! And his religion tells him he is, so he is a hundred times more justified in promoting jihad because he is doing Allah’s will. This type of extremism is happening on the left and the right, as I have been writing about. It is pushing people to feel they have no option but to choose extremism because there is no longer any middle ground.

We need leaders who actually DO speak for ALL American citizens, not fringe groups that are spreading their toxicity further and further into the mainstream.

Leave a comment

Share