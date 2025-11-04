Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth's avatar
Ruth
5h

I agree that CAIR should be designated a terror org. Did you know that school boards and education departments consult with them for ethnic studies and other curricula?

Unfortunately, much counter terrorism has been dismantled within FBI. Not only are Jews vulnerable, but America is vulnerable.

Gen Z needs deradicalization. ..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
Ruth's avatar
Ruth
5h

People don’t understand that Islam is political ideology as much as it is faith. And they can’t be separated.

I know they don’t, because I didn’t either. I do now, though.

As I read last night, there are moderate Muslims, but there never can or will be a moderate Islam.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture