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Welcome to BREAK FREE MONDAYS! So often now as I research these pieces, I simply can’t believe it’s true, and yet it is!

Adam Hamawy and his friend, terrorist mastermind Omar Abdel-Rahman who is spending a life sentence in solitary confinement, convicted of seditious conspiracy and terrorism

Meet Egyptian born Adam Hamawy, the pro-Palestine plastic surgeon running as a Democrat for the US House. His victory would be a landmark – a victory for a candidate whose stance on Gaza is THE BASIS FOR HIS CAMPAIGN .

If there is one fact to take away from this essay, take this:

The Democrat Party has made a deal with the far left communist/Islamists, believing the only way to appease them is to sacrifice Israel. But they will never be appeased. They will only demand more.

With Dr. Adam Hamawy, they are plainly stating their goal, and it has nothing to do with loyalty to America. In fact, it’s the opposite.

Isn’t it odd how any politician standing with Israel is accused of “treason” while an Egyptian-born candidate can openly say his entire reason for running is not loyalty to the Americans he is supposed to represent but loyalty to the “Palestinian cause.”

Hamawy is running to replace retiring Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman in New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District. When he isn’t off volunteering in war zones for terrorist-tied organizations, he’s home in New Jersey performing cosmetic procedures such as “Brazilian butt lifts, hair transplants, and post-pregnancy mommy makeovers”.

The New York Times describes him as “a healer of sorts.”