One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

You can listen to me read this article here:

1× 0:00 -7:55

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I just had to share this before I go into the hospital for my hip surgery tomorrow because it’s so outrageous.

I would like to remind everyone that Egypt has a border with Gaza, just like Israel. A border that looks like this:

When it comes to keeping terrorist out of Egypt, President Sisi isn’t messing around. And he doesn’t care what anybody thinks about it. But then, he doesn’t have to worry because nobody else cares either. There has never been a protest at Columbia University against what Egypt and Sisi does to Palestinians and there never will be.

Between 2013 and 2015, Egypt evicted 3,200 Rafah families, and razed hundreds of acres of farmland and thousands of homes in its bid to destroy illegal smuggling tunnels connecting the Gaza Strip with Egypt’s northern Sinai Peninsula.

On Nov 7, 2014, for example, Egyptian troops demolished hundreds of homes along the border with the Gaza Strip, cutting off electricity, shooting in the air and unleashing police dogs, forcing thousands of residents out of the volatile area.

Watch the video. And no, once again, it isn’t the evil Israelis, it’s the Egyptians:

“The Egyptian authorities provided residents with little or no warning of the evictions, no temporary housing, mostly inadequate compensation for their destroyed homes — none at all for their farmland,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

Why did Egypt do such a terrible thing? Because one month earlier, Hamas jihadists killed 31 Egyptian troops in a coordinated assault on a checkpoint some 30 kilometers (20 miles) away from Rafah.

Probably most people don’t know that Rafah is split in two, with half in Egypt and half in the southern Gaza Strip.

Egypt’s government wanted to create a buffer zone along its border with the Gaza Strip to destroy a cross-border network of tunnels. The government accuses Islamic militants of using smuggling tunnels to move between Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and Gaza, which is ruled by the militant group Hamas.

A buffer zone? Oh, hey, isn’t that what Israel does? Isn’t that what any decent government would do to protect its citizens when jihadists are crossing the border and killing people?

I find it outrageous that there is absolutely no empathy with Israel for what it deals with every single day, never knowing when some suicide bomber is going to get through or a massacre like October 7th happens.

Wow, Israel has checkpoints. Wow, they make people stop at the border and soldiers search them. They demand to see IDs.

And here we have Egypt, blowing up people’s homes, not allowing any refugees into the country, and nobody bats an eye.

I personally witnessed one of these demolitions while living in Luxor. It was for another reason, because people build homes illegally. This is a huge problem in Egypt. Up to a third of the homes are built illegally. I was living in Luxor during Covid, and many people took the opportunity to build villas because the authorities weren’t checking so thoroughly. They would do it at night, the noise was terrible. In fact, they were doing it right next to where I lived, preventing me from sleeping!

One day, without warning, troops descended on the West Bank like an invasion. They demolished 50 villas, leaving the rubble behind. It looked like bombs had dropped on the homes.

The building that was being built next to me was one of the fifty that was flattened to the ground.

This was not a big story in the news. There were no activists protesting about it. But it happens all the time. A journalist could spin this story to make it sound just as horrible as they spin stories about Israel, but why would they? Nobody would be interested.

Israel demolishes homes, too, and that is big news. In 2020, Israel razed illegal homes of far-right Israeli extremists near a flashpoint West Bank settlement. Yes, that’s right, the government destroyed homes of Israeli Jews who built illegally. The difference between Israel and Egypt is that these Israelis, despite being rather undesirable citizens, still had the right to complain to the courts and the courts listened. Then, a judgment was made, upholding the law, because the homes were built illegally.

In 2024, Israeli authorities leveled 47 illegal homes in a Bedouin village, leaving hundreds homeless. The government wanted to move the residents, 350 people all from the extended Abu Assa family to another settlement where homes would be built. But they refused due to rival families in that area and the threat of bloodshed. How to solve such complex problems that go back hundreds of years?

It’s impossible for most of us in the West to understand the conflict that still exists in the Middle East between ancient tribal ways and modern society. We don’t have those problems in the United States. We have other problems we should be worrying about. Yet people obsessively focus on Israel, condemning actions they know nothing about. Simply because it’s Israel. At the same time, they ignore the same actions taking place on a regular basis in Arab nations like Egypt.

The activists that come to the United States from Gaza or Syria or wherever to create unrest on college campuses never tell the whole story about anything. And they can be fairly sure that their audiences of impressionable students are ignorant and will believe whatever they say. They will believe it because they want to. They will never condemn anyone else. It will always be “the Jews.”

Leave a comment

Share