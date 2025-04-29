Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Barsook's avatar
Barbara Barsook
26m

Arab countries do not want them. They have always made this clear. The protests are from people that are ignorant and hate Jews/Israel.

On a different note Karen, wishing you a successful surgery and a quick recovery. Take care and do the exercises after surgery. Hugs

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
Judy Ogden's avatar
Judy Ogden
27m

Praying for you and your upcoming hip surgery, Karen.

❤️🙏❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture