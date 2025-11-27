You can listen to me read this essay here:

We are being forced like sheep to the slaughter into one extremist camp or another. Something happened to me a few days ago that illustrates this trend in a most alarming way and I wanted to share it with all of you.

But first, a little background. Repeatedly, I make it clear that I refuse to be labeled or put into an algorithmic box. There is only one label I accept: follower of Jesus.

There have been a few defining moments in my life when I was invited to join one elite gang or another, and I wouldn’t do it. I’d rather be poor and free than rich and enslaved. I know, most people see it the other way around, but every time you sign a contract with the Devil, you pay a higher price than what you get in return. The Devil may be the greatest salesman on earth, but he’s still a liar and whatever you buy, it destroys you in the end.

No matter which gang you belong to, whether it’s the most powerful gang in the hood or the most powerful gang in Hollywood or the most powerful gang in Washington, they all play by the same rules. In exchange for protection, in exchange for money, in exchange for a little power of your own, you must do the bidding of whoever you made the deal with. But then, whoever controls you has a master, too. Everyone lives in fear of being cut off by those above them, so they turn around and persecute those beneath just to feel as if they are in control, when they know deep down that they aren’t.

When you refuse to play the game, you’re free of that fear because you aren’t answerable to anyone but your own conscience. The thing is that those who do play hate you because you didn’t bow down like they did; you didn’t sell your soul. So, they try everything they can in a seductive way to “turn” you, and if you still don’t, they get mean, and vilify you, threaten you, destroy your reputation, so you will come crawling on your knees and they can say, “See, you really are just like us.”

To stand alone, without the protection of a powerful gang, takes courage. For me, personally, I have everything I need, which is my faith in Jesus. I know for a lot of people that sounds ridiculous. It sounds like I have some sort of holier than thou attitude or that I’m really jealous because I actually wanted to get into the gang and I didn’t. These accusations used to “hurt my feelings” and sometimes it was really hard to overcome feelings of depression. But one of the huge benefits of living in Luxor is that I came to realize it doesn’t matter what anyone says, not when you’re facing the mob and you have to make a life and death decision.

I don’t belong to a political party. I don’t belong to a church. I’m not MAGA, I’m not a communist or a fascist or a populist. I will never get my wonderful children’s books, like The Rumpoles and The Barleys, republished with a Christian publisher because I’ve lived too controversial a life since they were first published in the 1980s. Translation: I’m not a hypocrite, unlike so many so-called Christians I have known who live in constant fear that their hidden sins will be uncovered. This is another kind of prison, sadly,

My children’s books will never be republished with a liberal publisher either, because they perceive me as too much of a goody-two-shoes conservative. I have been called every name you can imagine by the left, especially since my actual name is Karen.

I was told when I started Break Free Media that it was too hard to market me; I had to fit into some identifiable group. I didn’t want to fit into any group. I was told I would never be a popular influencer if I didn’t shorten my essays because people didn’t have long attention spans anymore. I wrote the long essays, anyway, knowing my audience would be smaller but at least they’d be those who still had attention spans beyond that of a gnat. Anyway, the last thing I wanted to be was an influencer.

When I see what these influencers have come to, how they incite hatred against the “other”, how they are herding the masses further into extremism, I am disgusted. I will NEVER be one of them.

I was ousted from InsideOUT Writers, the creative writing program I co-founded for incarcerated youth, because I refused to bow to the elitist board and do their bidding. The other founder, a Catholic nun, did everything she could to destroy my reputation because I refused to bow to her, too. It never stops, does it.

Her accusations got ridiculous when she accused me of antisemitism. Yes, that’s right. She claimed I was antisemitic because of who my father, Dave Hunt, was and how I was raised by him. As anyone knows who has read my writings and the writings of my father and his videos, nothing could be further from the truth. I was raised an evangelical, but she obviously knew nothing about evangelical theology and the central belief that the Jews are still God’s Chosen People and Israel is their Promised Land. What she did know was that my father had written a best-selling expose of the Catholic church, A Woman Rides the Beast, and because of that, she hated me as much as she hated him.

There is no way a twice divorced single mother living in a small house in the San Fernando Valley with her three children can defend her honor when she is being defamed by a nun whose gang is one of the most powerful and wealthy institutions on the planet and who claims to be married to the most powerful man in the universe (Jesus).

I don’t care whether it’s a nun or a pastor or a politician or the CEO of Blackrock, or a two-bit comic like Dave Smith, or a bitter, former news anchor like Tucker Carlson. Give anyone power and it does scary things to them.

In Luxor, when I found out the truth about Islam, I couldn’t keep living the lie as if it didn’t matter. As many know by now, I stood up for a woman who was being attacked by a mob of violent men, and not a single other foreign woman living there stood with me. They couldn’t. They had sold themselves to the men of Luxor and they were too afraid to defy them. When my article, Tales of Eclipse: the Lost (Foreign) Women of Luxor, was published in Egyptian Streets, many women messaged me to say thank you for telling their stories when they couldn’t speak for themselves. One woman said she wished she could tell her story of horrific abuse, but if she did, she wouldn’t live to see the morning.

Just for writing that article in Egyptian Streets, I got death threats, vows to beat me up. So, you can imagine what will happen when I publish my book, The Seduction of Islam. But again, I don’t care. I will continue to speak out.

That’s what my vision was for InsideOUT Writers, to give a voice to the voiceless. When I was ousted, they offered me money if I would sign a nondisclosure promising to never talk about what had happened. How could I take money in exchange for being quiet, when the very reason I had started IOW was to give a voice to those who had been silenced. I said no.

That’s why I named my Substack Break Free Media. It isn’t just a catchy name for me. It’s what I have fought for my entire life.

That’s why I stood up for Tommy Robinson and wrote Tommy Tells the Truth about his courage, his working class roots that the upper class will always despise, and his incredible reporting from Isreal and his film Silenced. I got a lot of criticism for defending him, from people who label him as far right and a thug with a prison record. But I have known many thugs. My dearest friend and mentor, private investigator Casey Cohen, knew a lot of thugs, too. Sadly, he passed away in 2000.

I wrote about Casey in the second half of The Three Faces of Evil. Before his death, he was considered one of the foremost authorities on the death penalty phase and had worked with top defense lawyers such as Leslie Abramson on some of the most notorious murder trials in America. He always joked with me that he had better friends in prison than on the outside, because he had literally saved them from the death penalty.

The day I turned down the money from IOW, the meeting was held in a law office on the top floor of a Century City high rise office building, around a vast marble table. I have never felt so free as when I walked out of that office and took the elevator down to street level. Looking back up at where I had been, I thought that I much preferred the thugs on the street over those up in the clouds. Casey would have agreed with me.

That doesn’t mean I’m not cautious about someone like Tommy Robinson. He can be used to fan the flames of extremism and hate, and it remains to be seen what choices he will make because surely, he is being offered all kinds of power now.

Of course, there are thugs everywhere. That’s why I immediately saw through al-Jolani who has had a complete makeover, changed his name to al-Sharaa, put on a suit and trimmed his jihadist beard.

I understand about the beard because of how deeply embedded I was in Islamic life in Luxor. I mean, I went so far as to marry a Muslim man. My husband always made sure to trim his beard so he wouldn’t look like a terrorist. He and his friends joked about this. In Islam, men aren’t supposed to cut off their beards, while terrorists leave them all scruffy and untrimmed. On the other hand, women must shave their entire bodies, except they can’t tweeze their eyebrows, and they should not cut the hair on their heads, although of course it must be hidden beneath a hijab, so it doesn’t tempt men. It’s all nonsense, meant to control. I wrote about it in Laughing at Islam and Laughing at Islam: Women in Paradise.

So, what’s all of this leading up to? Well, I am about to take you on a little tour of the far-right publishing world.

A few days ago, an editor of a new imprint tried to label me as far right. This is important because it shows exactly how we are being pressured towards extremism.

Here’s what happened:

Some of you know that I wrote a sci-fi/fantasy book, LUMINARIA: Tales of Earth & Oran, Love & Revenge. This book offends a lot of Christians, but happily, not all of them. It’s another reason I’m banned from the conservative Christian world. It has everything from violence to sex, drugs and rock n’ roll, but beneath all of that dark reality lies the same Christian foundation that has always been there for me. I realized this in Luxor, where I wrote a lot of Luminaria. I’m looking forward to finishing the sequel—after I finish The Seduction of Islam. I have a lot of writing to do, let me tell you.

Anyway, Luminaria was published by Terror House Press in 2021. I can’t put a link to the website because it no longer exists. The owner and editor of THP is a guy named Matt Forney who, years ago, was notoriously part of the far-right movement. By the time he started THP, he claimed to have left that world behind.

Here is Matt being chased by antifa, as the video says, “Matt Forney walks backwards after an anti-Trump demo on Day 1 of the 2016 RNC in Cleveland.”

I share the video, not to make fun of Matt, but to express how much I despise the lowlifes who are chasing him. These are man-children who never evolved beyond kindergarten playground harassment. They just got bigger and meaner and more dangerous. And cowardly. You see, they belong to one of those gangs and that’s what makes them think they are somebodies; they only feel brave when they are part of the mob. I would defend Matt in a second. Just like I would defend a woman in a hijab because these same guys would harass her, too.

Matt Forney did a great job with my book. He didn’t try to change anything and was very easy to work with. I have no complaints other than it was never promoted, but I didn’t expect it to be.

Fast forward to now and Break Free Media has become a full-time job. I earn more than I ever did from Luminaria or my YA series Night Angels Chronicles (which all deserve to be best sellers). I took a chance with Break Free and I’m forever thankful for my paid subscribers who make it possible for me to keep writing these looong essays.

So, a few days ago I discovered that Matt had sold Terror House Press to Passage Publishing . I looked it up and found myself falling down a very deep rabbit hole. Here are the basics.

Passage is owned by Jonathan Kellermen, also known as Lomez“ (stylized L0m3z). The company is described as a far right and “new right” independent publisher … of fiction and nonfiction from historical fascist and reactionary authors. It also publishes things like The Hardy Boys series.

The Guardian:

Passage Press books include a Tucker Carlson-blurbed anthology of writings by “human biodiversity” influencer Steve Sailer; a similar retrospective from “neo-reactionary” guru Curtis Yarvin; and a print version of the biannual Man’s World. Like many other far-right publishers, Passage’s list is bolstered by reprints of out-of-print or public-domain books by historical fascist and reactionary writers. These include books by radical German nationalist and militarist Ernst Jünger.

Apparently, Ernst Jünger is Kellerman’s favorite author. I haven’t read much of Jünger, but I know his book, Storm of Steel, is one of the best war books ever written.

I suppose you could call Jünger far right but not a Nazi. Britannica’s take:

Despite his militarism, his preference for authoritarian government, and his radical nationalist ideals, Jünger resisted Adolf Hitler’s offers of friendship in the late 1920s and declined to join the Nazi movement even after it came to power in Germany in 1933. Jünger was dismissed from the army in 1944 after he was indirectly implicated with fellow officers who had plotted to kill Hitler.

But then you have one of Passage’s most prominent writers, Curtis Yarvin, also known by the pen name Mencius Moldbug, who says that “there is nothing more American than being anti-American,” and is described as “an American Monarchist” and is also described as:

… an American far-right political blogger …. Yarvin and his ideas were noted as having growing ideological influence in the American Right, including among prominent figures such as Vice President JD Vance, and venture capitalist and Republican megadonor Peter Thiel.

Which leads us to Peter Thiel, who is the force behind Passage Publishing.

If you want to watch a fascinating interview of Thiel here it is: Apocalypse Now? Peter Thiel on Ancient Prophecies and Modern Tech where he essentially prepares us for the coming of the anti-Christ.

And then you have Man’s World, published by Passage. Here’s one of the covers to give you an idea …

It’s all a hodgepodge and one could argue that Passage Publishing isn’t necessarily far right … or is it?

Then you get to the very-hard-to-find-information-on Foundation Publishing Group, where the rabbit hole gets deeper, but I will stop there.

To say the least, I was concerned about being associated with Passage Publishing. The last thing I wanted was for Luminaria to get swept up by an actual far-right publisher. I certainly didn’t want that label haunting me again, after the nun experience.

Nobody had contacted me about the sale. I figured my book was of no consequence to them anyway and I better email the new editor and get my rights back.

Terror House Press is being reborn as Terror Press. I contacted the new editor, Mathew Easton, and explained a bit about myself, my concerns about being associated with a possibly far-right publisher. I wanted some clarification, and I wanted my rights back.

Here’s the important part of his answer:

I think it’s kind of funny you’re a Tommy Robinson fan but you don’t want to identify as “far right”. Seems to me you are far right, you’re just pro-Israel while also being far right. That’s cool though. I have no issue with such an ideology and broadly fit into that category myself. Although labels are subjective.

So, there you have it. The editor of Passage Publishing’s new imprint Terror Press tells me straight up he’s far right and proud of it. You can’t get a clearer answer than that.

It was good to know but what angered me was how dismissively and derisively he put me in the same far-right category. According to him, me being a “fan” of Tommy Robinson makes me “far right”. I just happen to be “pro-Israel,” too.

I hope this illustrates how we are being pushed into these extremes, especially those of us who are on some sort of “platform.”

It’s one thing for some idiot with zero followers on X to call me a racist or a Nazi because I support Israel and I criticize Islam. It’s something else to be labeled far right by a far-right editor of a publishing company backed by Peter Thiel.

I’m quite sure this editor knows nothing of what I’ve written about Tommy or my reasons for writing it, nor would he care anyway. I’m sure he knows nothing of my history, who my father is, and the book I’m currently writing about Islam. He is no doubt an anxious person who has a big chance with this job and therefore has to prove his bit of power by belittling those he thinks are beneath him.

Well, you can imagine I didn’t leave it at that. I wrote back, “there you go, proving my point by trying to put a label on me”. I didn’t expect a reply and I didn’t get one.

What I did get was an email from Daniel Lisi at Foundation Group, informing all THP authors (I talked to another author who received the same email) that “THP was in breach of contract, for one reason or another. As such, the publishing rights to your title have reverted back to you; you are free to do what you wish with your book.”

So, my email to Matt must have finally forced them to acknowledge the existence of us peon authors and let us know what was going on—sort of.

“In breach of contract”? I asked for that to be explained. I have asked to receive confirmation of my rights reverting to me, an accounting of royalties, and all the files so that I can republish my book.

Just a few things to add, starting with Jonathan Kellerman. If there’s one thing you can say about him, he’s a bundle of contradictions, which I can certainly relate to.

Although none of you will probably want to wade through this, I found an interview he did with Ron Coleman (a good guy who I am connected to on X) about how Jews shouldn’t be afraid to admit their faults and should be more open to criticism. I am adding here that I have the greatest respect for Ron Coleman and I enjoyed the interview. This isn't about him. I appreciated what he brought out in the discussion.

This interview happened back in July 2024, and I’m just wondering how much more criticism Jews are supposed to take, given what happened in the aftermath of Oct 7th, and what is happening in New York with Zohran Mamdani and other cities across the nation.

It seems to me that American Jews have always been willing to take criticism, have always been willing to criticize themselves, often with great humor, and have always been overly eager to prove they embrace everyone while at the same time holding onto their unique identity. It has not been an easy road for Jews.

Eventually, the conversation got to where it always gets, with Keeperman, who yes is Jewish, talking about our foreign policy over the last two decades and asking, “is it the case that our foreign policy is in some sense being subordinated by a uh preference toward Israel and that that is somehow having a negative effect on our foreign policy can’t just dismiss them and say oh this is some kind of vulgar anti-Semitism, … just because people are asking that question.”

And so, we come to “just asking questions” which is what influencers like Tucker Carlson have been doing.

Hilariously demonstrated here by Ami Kozak:

@amikozak_official Ami Kozak on Instagram: " @tuckercarlson with the hard-hitting o…

But clearly, we are no longer “just asking questions”. Tucker Carlson is now actually raving about Sharia Law because he has been to Abu Dhabi and it has a “rape rate of zero and you can leave your keys in your Lamborghini”:

@nowtheendbegins NTEB on Instagram: "Tucker Carlson promoting Islam and Sharia L…

Tucker Carlson has never lived under Sharia law, but he wants to impose his so-called Christian version on the United States.

What he fails to mention that 80% of the UAE’s population are migrants who are literal slaves under the Islamic kafala system. Those slaves serve the 11.06% percent of the population that are citizens. (2) That’s why everything is so “perfect” in the UAE, and Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

This young man did a fantastic video showing the dystopian reality of Dubai, UAE:

But let’s get back to these influencers who are no longer asking questions, led by Tucker of whom C. S. Lewis’s Screwtape would be very proud.

The right is now doing what the left has been doing for a long time, making people hate America, so we will accept the new “America First” tyranny. Sorry, but there is nothing new under the sun. Just like the cereal you buy in the market, they make it look different to cater to different classes of people, but it’s all made by the same company.

@christianrogersmedia Christian Rogers | Libertarian 🇺🇸 on Instagram: "Tucker Carls…

Tucker is now praising Mamdani and so is Donald Trump. The left and right coming together on the one thing they have in common: hatred of Jews and the destruction of Israel. Because once they unite, who will they turn on?

Do I really have to ask that question?

We now have Tucker Carlson asking Nick Fuentes questions.

We didn’t get here overnight. It started with Andrew Tate and took off from there. Just as Tucker called Darryl Cooper, who is an outright Nazi, “the most important historian in the world” he now says Nick Fuentes is “the most popular influencer among young men.” PERIOD. Tyrant Tucker always says, PERIOD, now.

@shrednewz SHRED on Instagram: "🚨 Tucker Carlson Asks Nick Fuentes About …

Watch out for the shifty Jews, folks. They aren’t like anyone else. Unless they deny their Jewishness—which they never will because they can’t divorce from their religion, ethnicity, identity—they’re too dangerous to be allowed in this country. What does that remind me of? Oh, Islam. Bow to Allah or we kill you.

And that brings us back to Jonathan Kellerman, once again, who has started a new podcast, Ruffo and Lomez on Blaze TV.

Here, Kellerman completely downplays Zohran Mamdani’s connection to Islam, which you can find at about the 10.50 mark. This is an example of the intellectuals deriding anyone who thinks Mamdani is anti-Jew as being stupider than they are. Listen at about the 22.30 mark.

At about the 45-minute mark they move on to, yes, you guessed it, Israel, and make some good points about the practical reasons why we should have Israel as an ally. But then it’s all about the religious aspect and they say all these evangelicals are just crazy. All that stuff about Israel and the last days, it just isn’t persuasive.

This is incredibly frustrating. People who have not read the Bible, the Torah or the Qur’an should not expound on this topic, no matter how smart they think they are.

To ignore the religious aspect of this conflict is probably the biggest mistake the West is making.

The entire reason why we are in this mess, not only in the Middle East, but throughout the Western world, goes all the way back to Abraham and Isaac and Ishmael and then continues 1,400 years ago when Mohammed literally stole ideas from the Torah and the Bible to create his militant cult that has always had one goal: to establish a worldwide Caliphate where every Jew is killed and every other infidel either bows to Islam or is killed, too. Why is this so important to Muslims? Because fulfilling these tasks is the only way their “Messiah” can return.

This is THE HEART OF ISLAM. There is no Islam without killing all the Jews and other infidels and the establishment of the Caliphate.

You can have as many intellectuals as you want, sitting around and discussing something they know nothing about, they can make as many jokes as they want about those who know the Bible and understand what’s happening, but they will not have the last laugh. Islam will.

Just for fun, I looked at what’s going on in Germany, so we can know what to expect next in America.

Here’s Hamburg. The Christmas Market and Muslims reciting the Shahada, “ There is no God but Allah and Mohammed is his messenger ” followed by “ Allahu Akbar !”

This isn’t worship, it’s intimidation. And we are supposed to shrug our shoulders and say, “nothing to see here”, because if we criticize it, we are “far right”.

@_didier.neza Didier Neza on Instagram: "In Hamburg, Germany 🇩🇪 — An Islami…

Scenes like the one above are inciting more hatred, the flames are being further fanned by influencers. Before long, the streets will explode in violence unlike any we have ever seen. Until then, the intellectuals will keep on laughing as they recite a few impressive philosophers. But they won’t ever pick up a Bible.

If this is all a bit too much, don’t worry, it’s not supposed to make sense. Let me close with a Joost Merloo quote that puts it in perspective, from his book, The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide and Brainwashing.

As you read this, think of Tucker Carlson who uses the same tactics:

“There is another important weapon the totalitarians use in their campaign to frighten the world into submission. This is the weapon of psychological shock. Hitler kept his enemies in a state of constant confusion and diplomatic upheaval. They never knew what this unpredictable madman was going to do next. Hitler was never logical, because he knew that that was what he was expected to be. Logic can be met with logic, while illogic cannot—it confuses those who think straight.”

So, that’s it. I’m done writing for now. I’m going to the gym, after which I will come back and do the audio for this essay. Once again, I put off writing my book today because I had to get this off my chest. Tomorrow is Thanksgiving and I am so looking forward to it. I will send out a short message in the morning.

The next few days don’t expect much from me, I am back at my book!

