Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SL's avatar
SL
2h

I’m just starting to read your complete essays. You are a very courageous woman and I’m learning so much from your writing. Thank you! I visit the U.S. yearly as a snowbird and I have watched “the show” for years taking place in Washington and almost every other state. I have been speaking out for years against some of the issues you address in your writings. I’m pro Israel. I’m a practicing Christian who was brought up Jewish. (Double whammy!)I never thought I would witness the blatant antisemitism I’ve witnessed across North America. I followed Tucker Carlson. I supported Trump. I believed I was fully awake, as opposed to being a sheep who followed the liberal woke ideologies. Now, I’m questioning everything. I value critical thinking and NEVER want to lose my independence to any regime.

I was victimized by a Muslim co-worker years ago. I’m talking about decades ago. I could see the writing on the wall back then. I spoke out against what was taking place. I was ridiculed and labelled a racist. I am horrified knowing what is happening in front of our eyes. I’m sick to death of woke, brain dead idiots who will be the first ones to scream and carry on once Islam has taken hold of the west. These very same sheep who voted for these radical people, will be the first to be slaughtered.

Thank you for your bravery, and know many of your readers and followers stand with you. I am grateful to you and believe anyone who values freedom should be standing right along with you.

God Bless, a new Fan :-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Nancy F's avatar
Nancy F
4hEdited

Enjoy your thanksgiving. I heard Francisco Gil White say that the USA was complicit in the coming holocaust. I didn’t want to believe him but now there’s no choice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture