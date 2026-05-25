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This essay answers two of the most incendiary accusations being made against Jews.

One of the worst is that Jews believe Jesus is boiling in excrement.

Another is that the Talmud says all gentiles should be killed.

These falsehoods are spread by people quoting a few out-of-context and badly translated sentences from the Talmud. The Talmud is a 2,711-page book that none of these social media busybodies have read. In fact, they have probably never even opened the Talmud to at least read the pages from which they claim to get their information.

To become an expert in Rabbinical studies is a four-to-six-year journey. I would not presume to say I know very much about any of this. I am not Jewish. I never attended schul in a synagogue. I certainly have never read the Talmud. However, I am addressing these falsehoods because they represent the justification for attacks on Jews, both verbal and physical, that could very well escalate into organized pogroms on a massive scale that could prove even worse anything we have seen in the past.

Therefore, in order to set the record straight, I am quoting those who DO know the Talmud. And I am including an overview of history to find out if any past events prove the accusation that Jews are out to kill every gentile.