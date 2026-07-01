Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Dhianna's avatar
Dhianna
13h

Mamdami is bought and paid for by CAIR, the Muslim Brotherhood and their minions. All of them are bigots and racists. All of them wish to destroy our country and impose a Caliphate. Sort of redefines the term. "monster."

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Barbara Barsook's avatar
Barbara Barsook
14h

Your words are so true, and gut wrenching. Thank you for being you.

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