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It isn’t just about Israel anymore. The focus has now turned on American Jews.

Globalize the Intifada is now the war cry of American politicians. Every Jew knows what this means. Every Muslim knows what this means. It means the extermination of Jews. Americans seem intent on playing dumb about this fact.

Globalize the Intifada is the rallying cry of winning American politicians on the left. Every Jew knows what this phrase means. Every Muslim knows what this phrase means. It means the extermination of Jews.

Yet, your average American is intent on playing dumb about this fact or is just plain dumb.

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Can we just dispense with the Democratic Party and call it the Communist Party? Or maybe the Intifada Party? How about the Communist Intifada Party.

Democratic socialist (communist) candidates are winning with the same rhetoric spewed by NYC Mayor Mamdani, a Twelver Shia Muslim wearing the mask of communism. Give it a few more years, let the old guard Democrats—and Republicans—die out and this is what it will be. Communists on one side and Nazis on the other.

And yes, ultimately, they are both the same, joining together with Islam in the one thing they all have in common: hatred of Jews and the destruction of Israel.

I know, I’ve said it before. But they keep repeating their lies, so I have to keep repeating the truth.

Almost two years ago I said that AOC might well be the next Democratic candidate for president and people told me I was crazy. How about now?

Recently, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) told a crowd in Munich, the birthplace of Nazism, that the US presidential election is about … genocidal Israel:

“To me, this isn’t just about a presidential election. Personally, I think that the United States has an obligation to uphold … the Leahy laws. The idea of completely unconditional aid, no matter what one does, does not make sense. I think it enables a genocide in Gaza.”

The Leahy Laws prohibit the US from funding “foreign security force units when there is credible information that the unit has committed a gross violation of human rights.

So, there she is promoting her own presidential candidacy, in the city where Nazism was born, in the country that killed 6 million Jews, talking about defunding Israel because how dare they be able to defend themselves from every surrounding Islamic nation that has vowed to exterminate them. Yes, Israel is being called the Nazis.

Newsweek just devoted a big article to her, observing that:

The progressive left has proved it can beat Democratic incumbents. The open question is whether it can produce politicians who become national figures, their reach and reputation growing beyond the districts that elected them.

The article goes on to say how AOC has achieved this reach and reputation, gushing about the ABCs of AOC: her “authenticity, believability, and credibility.”

And although I don’t put much stock in anything JD Vance says, he did just say he believe AOC will be the leading Democratic candidate in 2028. That means the race could most likely be between the two of them. Yikes.

How are communists gaining such a foothold in America? By attacking the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and Israel.

This is their winning ticket.

However, attacking AIPAC and Israel is just a nefarious front for their ultimate goal of attacking JEWS— AMERICAN JEWS. The masses are being led to believe that any American Jew expressing love for Israel is a traitor. Do people understand how concerning this is? I hope so.

How are the communists fighting against AIPAC? By doing the very thing they accuse Jews of doing, by creating their own super PAC, American Priorities .

Two years ago, AIPAC spent millions of dollars through its super PAC to defeat two vocal critics of Israel, Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri and Jamaal Bowman of New York. Apparently, this was the evilest thing that had ever occurred in America.

“AIPAC, I’m coming to tear your kingdom down,” Bush vowed in her concession speech.

Eh, viola! American Priorities was formed just 6 months ago. Since then, it spent at least $5.6 million to boost Democrats critical of Israel, its war in Gaza and AIPAC’s influence in Democratic primaries. But somehow, there’s nothing evil about that.

Have you noticed how, for Democrats and a growing number of Republicans, everything is about Israel’s sins?

The news rarely mentions homelessness, the drug problem, education, out-of-control prices, AI taking over our lives. If they do, they blame it all on the government putting Israel first, instead of America. If only we’d stop funding Israel, all of America’s problems would disappear. They don’t mention that the end of Israel would mean the extermination of the 7 million Jews who live there and a spread of that genocide to the rest of the world.

For those of you who know history, does this sound familiar? I mean, at all?

Jewish Journal

American Priorities helped democratic socialists to win.

Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez pulled off wins in the recent New York primaries and helped a third, Melat Kiros, defeat Colorado Rep. Diana DeGette on Tuesday. Besides hatred of Israel and Jews, all of these politicians’ express hatred of America. I wrote about this in Mamdani-backed antisemitic communists sweep NYC primaries.

In Kiros’s winning speech she said her goal was to “end the genocide in Palestine.” Why not in Nigeria? Why not China? In 2022, human rights groups estimated that more than a million Muslim Uyghurs were imprisoned in China. Human rights experts have long warned of ‘organ harvesting’ targeting minorities, including Falun Gong practitioners, Uyghurs, Tibetans, Muslims and Christians, in detention in China.

But that doesn’t matter to Chevalier, Valdez or Kiros—or Mamdani and all the others. What they do care about is demonizing the one democratic nation in the Middle East: Israel.

Let me tell you a little bit more about Chevalier, who co-founded the anti-Israel group Columbia University Apartheid Divest. The day after Oct 7, 2023, she participated in an anti-Israel rally, celebrating Hamas’s attack. In August 2024, the CUAD posted this statement on Instagram, which has since been deleted:

“We are Westerners fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization. We stand in full solidarity with every movement for liberation in the Global South. Our Intifada is an internationalist one—we are fighting for nothing less than the liberation of all people.”

“Intifada.”

Every Jew knows what this word means. Every Muslim knows what this word means.

First photo is of current useful idiots in America, the next three are of the 1st and 2nd Intifada, the last is Yassar Arafat, responsible for the Intifadas.

First Intifada (1987–1993)

Israeli civilian deaths: Approximately 1,000–1,200 people, including both Jews and other ethnic groups, were killed by Palestinian militants Britannica.

The majority of these were civilians, with many killed in shootings, stonings, and bombings in the West Bank, Gaza, and Israel proper.

Second Intifada (2000–2005)

Israeli civilian deaths: About 1,010–1,053 people were killed by Palestinians during this period Wikipedia +1 .

Many of these were non-combatant civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, targeted in suicide bombings, shootings, and other attacks Wikipedia +1 .

The Israeli government and some researchers place the total at around 1,100 Israelis killed, with over 8,300 wounded The Jerusalem Post.

Communists have adopted the Islamic-jihadist-anti-Israel-anti-Jew word “intifada”, which means the genocide of Jews, to express their takeover of the Western world. Like the obedient sheep they are, the masses have taken up the rallying cry.

Leftist politicians know it’s easiest for the masses to get behind this scapegoating of Jews if they narrow it down to one simple name: AIPAC.

That way, no one feels as if they’re directly attacking Jews. At least not yet. If we look at the trajectory, we would be fools not to see that we will get there soon.

AMERICAN JEWS are being blamed for funding AIPAC to lobby for causes that are important to Jews. How terrible!

AIPAC’s core mission is to build bipartisan support for the U.S.-Israel Relationship … and to create a strong, enduring and mutually beneficial relationship with our ally Israel.

This is no different from Greeks, for example, who maintain a love for Greece and fund that connection.

One such lobbing group is the American Hellenic Institute (AHI). Its mission is to promote U.S. foreign policy interests in Greece, the Republic of Cyprus, and the Eastern Mediterranean. By the way, the United States is making multi‑million‑dollar investments in Cyprus to upgrade its military infrastructure there, but no one complains about that—or all the other strategic places where the US has stationed its military.

In 2022 and 2023, $14.3 million in political contributions and nearly 130,000 political activities were reported by FARA registrants. Concerningly, affluent authoritarian regimes represent a majority of the most active countries — including Saudi Arabia and UAE, which had the most and fourth most political activities respectively under FARA from 2022-2023. The brief illustrates the standard playbook of foreign influence operations: outside countries use firms based in Washington to lobby active members of Congress in pursuit of various aims — such as receiving U.S. weapons, currying American favor in regional conflicts, and more general reputation laundering. They detail numerous examples of firms operating in such a manner, such as Brownstein’s lobbying on behalf of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and the Egyptian government, as well as Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Field, LLP representing the UAE to the tune of $881 million between 1998 and 2023.

Why isn’t this of far more concern? Because nobody wants to use fabulously wealthy Gulf States to turn Muslims into scapegoats! It’s got to be the Jews!

Take a look at the top twenty US lobbying spenders of 2024 . I got out my magnifying glass and couldn’t find AIPAC on the list.

But that’s all very boring information because it has nothing to do with JEWS.

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