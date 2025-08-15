You can listen to me read this article here:

“Death to enemies of the fatherland”

Violent right-wing extremism is a main feature of Polish football hooliganism. In fact, all over Europe and Britain, football (soccer) is used as a means to spread Neo-Nazism among young men.

It’s common in Poland to hear one side call the other side antisemitic names, such as an incident in 2014, when football fans chanted to the opposing team:

“Move on, Jews! Your home is at Auschwitz! Send you to the gas (chamber)!”

No one was prosecuted.

You will still hear chants of “gas the Jews” today. Such chants are especially noteworthy since Poland is where some of the worst atrocities of the Holocaust were committed and the location of Auschwitz.

Below you can enjoy a selection of hooligans acting out to some Polish rap music:

POLAND’S HISTORY OF ANTISEMTISM

1939 marks the beginning of the Second World War, during which Poland was occupied by Nazi Germany. The country's 3.2 million Jewish population, the largest in Europe at the war's outset, was almost entirely annihilated, many in Nazi German death camps. A further 3 million non-Jewish Polish citizens also perished during the occupation.

In Poland, the Germans called the final stage of the Holocaust the Judenjagd, or “the hunt for Jews.” It was a shared enterprise, involving Germans, the Polish authorities, and Poles who lived near the Jews.

Football hooliganism dates back to the 1930s but it grew to extreme levels starting in the 1980s. Polish football fans live and breathe their team, to the detriment of anything else in their lives. They will do anything for their team, even kill for it. Inner city gangs in Los Angeles or New York have nothing on these guys. Their commitment is totally irrational and that is what makes it so scary.

FOOTBALL FANS ARE ESPECIALLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO NEO-NAZI RADICALIZATION

Research and analyses from Western and, especially, Eastern European countries show a strong infiltration of this group of fans by Violent Right-Wing Extremism (VRWE). This is aided by the cult of strength and violence as well as the violent actions of this category of football fans. (1)

“The danger the neo-Nazis pose is that they are against democracy, and they work to alienate young people from democracy,” says Winfriede Schreiber, head of the Brandenburg branch of the German government’s intelligence service. “They have made ‘Juden’ [Jews] a curse word even if there are no Jews playing on the soccer field.”

But long-standing history of antisemitism is nothing compared to what Israeli fans did yesterday.

Israeli football fans displayed a banner reading "Murderers since 1939" during a Europa Conference League match against a Polish team. The game was played in Hungary for security reasons—precisely because it is so dangerous for Jews to attend football matches in Poland.

The fact the Jewish fans held up such a banner was condemned all over the media, which is why I found this story so interesting and wanted to write about it.

Marcin Kierwinski, Poland's Interior Minister, echoed the sentiment, stating: "Anti-Polonism and the scandalous distortion of Polish history by Israeli hooligans demand strong condemnation."

Distortion of history?

I would say it took some courage for those Israeli fans to hold up that banner. Not that I am condoning it in any way. I’m just saying, they had a reason.

But no matter who you are—be you Jewish or British or anything, you attend a football game in Krakow, Poland at your peril.

Wearing the wrong colors outside of a Krakow stadium can get you murdered.

A Cracovia supporter during the derby match between Wisla Krakow and Cracovia KrakowCredit: Getty

Krakow has been dubbed the ‘City of Knives’ because of its 30-year long history of violence, with supporters having been killed, stabbed and mutilated outside games. The two main hooligan firms there are said to be manned by 100-strong teams of highly trained UFC fighters that refuse to drink alcohol in case it impacts their combat skills. And both gangs, supporting rival teams Wisła Krakow and MKS Cracovia, routinely carry weapons having become deeply entrenched in organised crime, according to experts. The rivalry reaches boiling point every year during the annual derby match, which has been dubbed the ‘Holy War’ as the clashes are so extreme.

The Holy War’s ceremonial burning of the opposition’s colours | Photo Credit

THE HOLY WAR

The Holy War is the biggest derby in Polish football. It is one of the most vicious derbies on the planet in the terraces & on the streets. The Kraków Derby between KS Cracovia & Wisła Kraków is a matter of life & death, literally.

All of this feeds into a growing Neo-Nazi fanaticism.

Wisła fans use the Jewish connection from the past negatively against Cracovia, referring to fans as “dirty Jews” .

In 2019, Poland was at the top of the list of the most antisemitic countries in the world. 48% of Poles expressed anti-Semitic stereotypes (e.g., 74% thought that “Jews talk too much about the Holocaust”).

This year, the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) reported that 83% of Polish Jews believed that anti-Semitism had increased over the past five years, and 38% were considering emigrating because they felt threatened.

Of all the countries in Europe for a Jew to live, Poland has got to be the worst choice. I would not want to be Jewish and live in Poland.

All over Europe, Jews are being attacked.

Remember the recent attacks on Israeli football supporters in Amsterdam. Israeli supporters were reportedly forced into degrading acts, such as shouting political slogans against their will.

It isn’t just the attacks that are disturbing. It’s the indifference shown by bystanders and the police.

More and more young men are being radicalized in this manner, and no one is stopping it.

