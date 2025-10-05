You can listen to me read this article here:

Hello to everyone! Because I value facts above feelings, I’m publishing this important correction to my post Hamas wants Peace!!!

Some readers expressed skepticism over marriages between family members being legal in the UK. and MP Keir Starmer refusing to ban them.

It is actually worse than what I reported.

First of all, when I published the article, it somehow included the wrong video. It now has the correct video showing the conversation between Starmer and one of his deputies. Here is the conversation:

— Mr. Starmer, do you understand what you are doing?

You are legalizing marriages between brothers and sisters, between parents and children.

This carries catastrophic health risks for people, many of which cannot be determined until the child is born.

If this practice continues from generation to generation, the English people will disappear.”

Starmer: — Yes. I have already stated my position.

Keir Starmer’s position was that he would BLOCK a law banning interfamily marriages.

Researching this topic, I found out, quite shockingly, that intrafamily marriages have been legal in Britain since the 16th century. I’m assuming this means between any family member, since that is what is stated in the above conversation.

However, it has not been an issue that needed to be raised until now (although, it should have been banned long ago).

The reason it is of such immediate concern is due to the growing number of Muslim families that practice first-cousin marriages. This is despite the genetic damage it can do to offspring.

In Bradford, one of northern England’s biggest cities, nearly half (46 per cent) of the female Pakistani community were in a ‘consanguineous relationship’ meaning they have a common ancestor, a 2024 study found. (1)

Last year, Independent MP Iqbal Mohamed disgustingly spoke out against Conservative minister Richard Holden’s motion pushing to ban first cousins from marrying. (1)

Here is Mohamed defending interfamily marriage because Muslim families see “intrafamily marriage overall as something very positive, something that helps build family bonds …”

He acknowledges the health risks and the practice of forcing women into marriages, but he cautions that we need to “be sensitive” and “step into the shoes” of those who practice it.

Classic doublespeak. Leaving it up to the leaders of these Muslim communities means doing nothing except allowing the practice to continue, widen and become even more entrenched as communities grow.

Remember my article The New York Times has 'amended' its Gaza starvation story, where the New York Times lied about a photo of a starving child, purposely cutting the healthy older brother out of the picture. The baby was not starving but was suffering from a genetic disease.

Surely, if there was true starvation in Gaza, there would be no problem finding groups of starving people, including children, to photograph. But it is always an isolated child who turns out to have a genetic disease. Isn’t this exploitation rather than concern?

In that article, I reminded people of what actual starvation looks like, groups of people, from Ethiopia in 1981:

In Muslim populations, consanguinity is a deeply rooted practice with very high rates that ranges in generally around 20–71% of all marriages.

First cousin marriages represent the most common type of these consanguineous marriages with a rate of about 20–30%. (2)

I attended a number of weddings while living in Luxor, Egypt. Marriage between first cousins is considered the best marriage and it happens often.

The fact that people in the West refuse to acknowledge this problem proves the hypocrisy of claiming they care. Do they really care about the people of Gaza—the women who are forced into these marriages and then bear children with these diseases? No. What they do care about is believing what fits their narrative of demonizing Israel.

How about political leaders like Starmer who are so afraid of losing the Muslim vote that they put their own interests above the health of the children born into these marriages.

So, there you have it. Thank you to those of my readers who asked questions. It really is worse than what I reported.

I am adding more disturbing information about MP Iqbal Mohamed.

Take note on the surge in support for Islam in the UK AFTER Oct 7th. Mohamed was one of four pro-Palestinian Independent MPs who were elected as antisemitism is on the rise.

During his campaign, he called for voters to boycott all brands, including children’s sweets, that he said were linked to “Israel and Zionism.”

But worse is his behavior and the behavior of those who voted for him, as they intimidated and frightened Heather Iqbal, the woman campaigning against him.

“I could not go anywhere by myself during the campaign as I felt like I was being followed,” she said. “When I went to small community meetings, pictures would emerge of me on social media later in the day entering and leaving venues. It left me feeling uncomfortable.”

She told the Guardian: “As well as the van with a megaphone shouting that I was a Zionist and genocide agent, we had activists being chased down the street, malicious online content about my white husband and my first name. There didn’t seem to be many boundaries when it came to being a supporter of his campaign.”

This is always what happens. And because of the Quran, because of Islam, they believe they have every right to make everyone else bow to their demands.

I continue to speak out as strongly as I can against Islam taking hold in the West. Why do I do this? Because I lived under Sharia law and experienced this type of intimidation and fear tactics first-hand.

One of the most important lessons I learned while living in Luxor, Egypt, is that those who follow the teachings of the Quran only understand strength. They see everything else, even negotiation, as weakness. Yes, they will sit there and negotiate and smile and reach a conclusion, and then they will go and do the exact opposite of what you thought was agreed upon. All they have done is lie to you, as they believe they have every right to do, and you fell for it.

This is why the negotiations with Hamas drive me so crazy. No matter what they say, they will never stop with their agenda to destroy Israel and the move on to kill every Jew, and then every infidel, on the planet.

In Luxor, I learned that if a man came at me aggressively, I had to come back at him ten times stronger. This is not normal behavior for any woman, anywhere, but it saved my life and that of my friend in Luxor.

I wouldn’t advise anyone to do this unless they have the confidence to back it up. It’s like a stage drama. You have to believe in the part you play. Yes, anything can happen. But I have a life-long background in the fighting arts and have fought full contact. That doesn’t mean I would win against a mob of violent men. But I am not afraid and that’s what they see and what they respect—and also hate.

Does the battle against such enemies ever end? No, it doesn’t. But we fight anyway. People who think suddenly all the bad guys will go away and we will walk off into to the sunset happily ever after, have watched too many movies.

I would rather stand on my feet and fight than fall to my knees in submission. Until we learn this lesson in the West, we will never win against this onslaught.

