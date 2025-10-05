Break Free Media

Enzo
4h

Americans are nice people, but a lot of them are naive to the point of stupidity (detriment to themselves and others).

Daniel Saunders
4h

The hold that Islam has gained on British politics via the Labour Party in the last few years is deeply disturbing. (This is in large part because of the Labour Party abandoning its traditional working class core vote in favour of identity politics.) It is far more powerful than the hold that Jews/Zionism supposedly have (according to the antisemites), not least because the Muslim population of the UK is ten or twelve times larger than the Jewish one, but no one cares, or dares to speak up, because of the potential consequences (lost votes, violence), and because of the doctrine of multiculturalism that says that all (non-white) cultures are equally good and it's racism to say otherwise. We are a hair's breadth away from a blasphemy law making criticism of the Qu'ran illegal. Pro-Israel MPs face death threats. Sadly, too many Jews are still locked in the mentality of interfaith dialogue as the solution, not realising they're being played. I worry what will happen here.

