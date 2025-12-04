HOLIDAY SEASON MONTH-LONG SALE ON BREAK FREE MEDIA SUBSCRIPTIONS starts today. Give a gift to yourself or a friend or family member.

I promised to keep you all updated on the latest with our jihadist mayor-elect of New York City, so here’s the latest.

What could be more appropriate than radical anti-Israel trans rabbi, Abbey Stein, topping the list of Zohran Mamdani’s Transition Team.

Abbey Stein is on the left

Abbey Stein was thrown out of a White House Pride event in 2023 for leading chants along with other “queer Jews” in support for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. I spend a lot of time in New York, and my heart goes out to my Jewish friends who are filled with concern.

I ask you, can there be anything more ridiculous than “queer Jews” siding with Hamas instead of Israel. The very thought scrambles my brain.

Stein then participated in an interfaith dialogue with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in October 2024, shortly before Iran’s missile attack on Israel. I would be hard pressed to find a time when HE stood up for the women of Iran who have been imprisoned, tortured and murdered for defying the government’s modesty laws and throwing off their hijabs.

It naturally follows that Mamdani would pick Stein to be featured in his “ Jews for Zohran” campaign video, along with these other progressive female rabbis:

In addition to Stein (second from the right), the new Mamdani ad also featured three other female progressive rabbis – including Emily Cohen, Miriam Grossman and Rachel Goldenberg.

As JFEED hilariously describes the ad and the female rabbis involved:

Look—another batch of self-appointed “progressive rabbis” cosplaying as spiritual leaders while peddling far-left fever dreams. Stein, a part-time gig rabbi at Brooklyn’s ultra-woke Kolot Chayeinu synagogue (where Torah study apparently takes a backseat to virtue-signaling), is one of four fake-feminist “rabbis” hawking socialist mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani like he’s the messiah of rent control. “We know Zohran will fight to make our city affordable and safe for our families,” Stein purrs in the ad, dropped by the laughably named Jews for Racial and Economic Justice (JREJ).

I looked up JREJ’s website. They want the world “free from racist violence”, especially, it would seem, Israeli violence.

Written ON Oct 7th, so just hours after Hamas’s horrific attack, this is what JREJ’s ED Audrey Sassoon had to say .

Yes, she starts with being “heartbroken” and being “frightened … for Israeli hostages and civilians, for Palestinians in Gaza, and all people in the region.” But then it gets to what she really wants to say:

We are angry that leaders continually choose extremism, violence, and occupation and dismayed that official Israeli and US statements are calling for massive escalation.

We recognize that attacks on civilians by Hamas are neither justifiable nor unprovoked. This has been the deadliest year for Palestinians in decades of occupation and of the stifling blockade of Gaza.

Disgusting. I can only scratch my head in disbelief at the blind foolishness of these Jews.

In case you want to wear your silly radical ideas on your chest, JREJ has merch for sale.

T-shirts that say things like: “CARE NOT COPS”, “JEWS FOR BLACK LIVES”, “HOME OF THE NY JEWISH LEFT” and “TERFS ARE TREYF”.

TERF means “Transgender Exclusionary Radical Feminist”. TREYF is derived from the Hebrew term treifah, which refers to food that is forbidden according to dietary laws. So, basically, they are saying that “any woman who does not think men can magically become women is unkosher, forbidden.”

But why stop there? Here are some of Mamdani’s other picks for his fabulous transition team:

Tamika Mallory

Tamika Mallory , a former co-chair of the Women’s March who stepped down in 2019 amid allegations of antisemitism, including her praise for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and statements linking Jews to the American slave trade. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) called her appointment “simply the wrong choice,” citing her “highly insensitive remarks about Jews and money” that play into antisemitic tropes. Mallory serves as a community safety adviser. Ramzi Kassem ,

Ramzi Kassem , a CUNY law professor, is known for defending al Qaeda terrorists and stating after 9/11 that the al Qaeda attack was the result of the “resentment these terrorists felt towards the United States” as a result of “our country’s policies,” and for most recently defending Columbia University pro-Palestinian encampment organizer Mahmoud Khalil during deportation proceedings. As a student, Kassem advocated against campus offerings like an “Israeli wrap” in dining halls, deeming it offensive. He was responsible for bringing speakers to Columbia who said things like “Jews exist only to ‘dip their matzahs in the blood of Palestinian children.” (1) He joins as a legal adviser. Lumumba Bandele

Lumumba Bandele, an organizer with the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement and self-described “child of the Black liberation movement,” who has campaigned for the release of convicted cop killers, including Black Liberation Army member Herman Bell, who confessed to murdering two NYPD officers in 1971. Bandele has accused Israel of “genocide” and “apartheid,” labeling Zionism a “crime against humanity.” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) described his selection as a “nightmare,” urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to intervene, framing it as evidence of “radical, dangerous politics.” He serves on the community organizing committee. Alex Vitale

Alex Vitale, author of The End of Policing and a proponent of abolishing police, prisons, ICE, Border Patrol, and borders themselves, labeling cops as “violence workers” and the “natural enemy of the working class.” Vitale rejects police reform in favor of broader abolitionist approaches. He is also on the, ironically, community safety committee.

Big surprise, the appointments have sparked backlash from Jewish organizations, with the ADL launching a “Mamdani Monitor” to track decisions affecting Jewish New Yorkers, including education, budget, and security.

But it’s a real problem when Jews themselves go gaga over Mamdani. I ponder what it will take for them to realize they have made a terrible mistake.

