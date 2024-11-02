You can listen to me read this essay here:

I’m a native Californian. I remember when it truly was the Golden State. I was proud to be from California. I was even proud to be from Los Angeles. When I lived in communist Yugoslavia in the 1980s, people looked at me like, wow, you’re from Hollywood! It was the place everyone dreamed of going. Hollywood, Malibu, Sunset Blvd.

Robert Plant in his hotel room at the “Riot House” Hyatt on the Sunset Strip in 1975. Photo by Peter Simon/Getty Images

Yeah, maybe it was a glamorous facade but at least the underbelly hadn’t spilled onto the street yet, as if the lowest common denominator was what everyone should aspire to because that’s what was fair. It was before the nightmare of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Welcome to Hollywood today:

I am not one for taking sides, but what happened to California?

Democrats happened. Gavin Newsom happened. The man who is the height of arrogant privilege masquerading as the man of the people happened.

Every Californian should have demanded he resign during Covid. He showed us the truth of our corrupt government. The pandering of our politicians to the billionaires.

There he was, partying maskless with eleven of his friends at French Laundry, one of the most exclusive restaurants in the state. At the same time, he was demanding his “subjects” wear chemical laced masks—even children. He was demanding that families shutter their small businesses so that big business could flourish. He was demanding everyone imprison themselves in their homes, eating too much fast food, exercising too little and spending hours online. All in the good cause of protecting Californians from this terrible disease.

Gavin didn’t need to follow the rules of the common folk at his dinner because his friends were very important people, and they can do what they want. It was a birthday party for Newsom’s advisor Jason Kinney. Kinney’s close friendship with the governor was a major asset for his lobbying firm, Axiom Advisors, whose clients include Facebook, Cargill, Bechtel, and Honeywell, as well as gas and oil companies that have all benefited under Gavin Newsom. Even as the California governor parrots his “climate change” concerns like the oil-slick opportunist he is.

What does it take for people to realize everything that these politicians say is a lie? It takes Gavin Newsom. But even when it’s in our faces, it still doesn’t matter. Because what people have also realized is that cheating is okay if you’re rich and famous and you win by doing it. It’s okay if it brings more success. Because success is everything. If you aren’t successful, especially in California, you might as well be dead.

The French Laundry incident should have told Californians everything they needed to know about the pandemic. That it was just another lie meant to enrich the elites even more. Why did it tell us that? Because no one is more concerned about self-preservation than Gavin Newsom. If for one second, he had really believed he could die from Covid, he would have been the first to lock himself inside his house and he wouldn’t have cared whether or not anybody else did. But the fact is that the people in power weren’t scared of Covid. For them, the pandemic proved to be everything they hope it would be.

And then, to clinch the deal, just in case Americans woke up to their tricks and finally decided to vote them out, they allowed millions of illegals to pour across the borders so they could buy their votes, ensuring they kept their power.

The most disturbing thing is that Californians had a chance to get rid of Newsom and they didn’t. They keep on voting for the same self-destructive policies, as if they have literally lost their minds. And even when they move to red states, they still vote blue. They just can’t see straight.

Why aren’t people angrier at the billionaires, the ones buying off the politicians? Surely the fact that they partied and got richer during Covid while everyone else suffered and got poorer should have woken everyone up.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Jeff Bezos and the Walmart heirs have grown $116 billion richer during the pandemic—35 times the total hazard pay given to more than 2.5 million Amazon and Walmart workers.

According to Financial Times, “As the virus spread, central banks injected $9tn into economies worldwide, aiming to keep the world economy afloat. Much of that stimulus has gone into financial markets, and from there into the net worth of the ultra-rich. The total wealth of billionaires worldwide rose by $5tn to $13tn in 12 months, the most dramatic surge ever registered on the annual billionaire list compiled by Forbes magazine.”

Guess who is set to become the world’s first trillionaire? Elon Musk. Oops. I better not say anything bad about him. He's on our side, right? Along with Trump, he’s going to save us, right?

I guess people never learn. They just want to put on blinders and worship a hero.

The richer and more powerful the billionaires become; the more ordinary citizens fall at their feet. Conservatives think they are smart because they’ve figured out that movie stars aren’t all they claim to be. They’re fed up, and rightly so, with celebrities’ self-righteous calls for “world peace” at the Oscars.

But what have conservatives done? They’ve simply turned their starry eyes onto billionaires. How is that any different? Isn’t it worse? Celebrities are just a lot of hot air. Billionaires have real power, a power that is growing every day.

If there was ever a place that can tell us what the world will be like if the cheaters win, it’s California.

They say it’s a close race. It can’t be. Not by what we see with our own eyes and hear with our own ears. Trump should win by a landslide. Maybe he could even win in California, but we will never know it. They are too good at cheating now.

California tells us how they will do it:

In California it is illegal to ask for an ID to vote.

In California Donald Trump does not appear on the ballot. Supporters have to click "more" to find his name.

In California Robert F Kennedy Jr is still on the ballot, even though he dropped out months ago and he said to take his name off. What right do they have to keep it on?

In California mail-in ballots offer many different ways to cheat.

California tells us what we have to look forward to if they do win by cheating:

In California the law bans school rules requiring teachers and other staff to disclose a student’s gender identity or sexual orientation to any other person without the child’s permission. Proponents of the legislation say it will help protect LGBTQ+ students who live in unwelcoming households.

In California undocumented immigrants will be eligible for state assistance in buying a home if Gavin Newsom signs the bill in September, which of course he will, while legal, hardworking Californians are not able to buy homes.

In California undocumented immigrants are eligible for monthly cash benefits, Medi-Cal, CalFresh and In-Home Supportive Services.

And that’s just scratching the surface. I can’t make this essay a five-hour read.

What about citizens’ rights? Forget about it. Remember, we need to focus on the lowest common denominator. And that’s illegals.

As just one example of how California citizens’ basic rights to survival are being taken away and given to illegals, here’s what happened to a 69-year-old friend of mine. She is a native of California, was married for many years and did not work during that time but worked hard for minimum wage when she got divorced, so her Social Security benefits are barely $1,000 a month. Now in a desperate situation, she applied for government aid, something she never did her entire life, too proud and too hardworking to even consider it.

She applied for an EBT card and got approved. Hurray! What do you think she was approved for?

$21 a month.

$21 a month! Let that sink in.

She called me crying. “It’s an insult—humiliating! What am I supposed to do with $21 —how do I even decide what to buy. A few apples, milk, a bag of rice and eat it for a month?”

She applied for help with her $900 a month rent and was told she would get $100 a month, paid directly to the rental company. But guess what.

IT’S A LOAN THAT SHE MUST REPAY TO THE STATE.

“So now, when I am old, I’m supposed to go into debt to my country. I’m proud that I’ve gotten by without any debt at all. I live hand to mouth. And now, in my last years, my country wants to me under their thumb, paying them back—for what?”

She turned all the government “assistance” down. It would have made her life more difficult, not better. Like so many people who are now forgotten because they are of no use anymore to the State, she is struggling to survive.

Too bad more of the elderly didn’t die during Covid. Because, like any illness, it was the elderly who suffered and died. But if you dared to say that at the time, you were shut down as a spreader of the disease with your misinformation.

After being terrified by the State Media into thinking we would all die, it was finally revealed that "Americans aged 65 and older make up 92% of all deaths from the virus, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But of course, this information was only revealed after the danger of Covid had ended, interest in the vaccine had waned, and nobody was making billions in profit from it anymore. Big Pharma had made more billions off of Covid pills and injections than off of any pill or injection in history.

Doesn’t everyone realize they were conned? Why don’t they? Is it too painful to admit the truth to oneself? If it’s too painful to admit the truth about Covid, how are people going to admit the truth about voting or our lying politicians or our all-powerful billionaires.

If people had any sense of critical thinking skills, they would have figured it out the minute that photo of Gavin Newsom at French Laundry was published. But it was just too painful.

And by the way, tech companies profited too.

The pandemic has made the tech giants and their bosses unfathomably rich. Apple has so much extra cash that it’s spending an additional $90 billion to buy its own stock, nearly the equivalent of Kenya’s gross domestic product. Of the 10 richest people in the world, eight made their fortunes from tech companies. The man at the top, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, alone is worth more than one-and-a-half Goldman Sachs.

Thanks to lockdowns, everyone got addicted to the tech giants’ devices and once people were let out onto the streets again, they took their devices with them, believing they could no longer live without them. And guess what? We can’t. The tech gods have made sure we can’t buy or sell or travel or have a job if we aren’t hooked up to the Vast Machine. Their Vast Machine, under their control. Meaning, more than any other time in history, we are under the control of the powerful. And they want that control to worm its way right inside our brains. But hey, Elon Musk is your friend, just remember that as he hooks you up to Starlink and his X ap and his Doge coin, all thanks to the chip in your brain.

Is there any justice? No. Has Dr. Fauci been prosecuted for making everyone believe he was The Science? Have those officials who put the elderly into nursing homes to die been prosecuted? There are many I could list. But the one that comes to mind is New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Remember when he won an Emmy for his Covid performance?

I just read today that House Republicans are recommending criminal charges against Cuomo for intentionally lying to Congress during the Oversight Committee’s investigation into the excessive number of nursing home fatalities during the first few months of the pandemic. I wonder if anything will actually happen to him.

New York and California led the way on the real misinformation campaign, the real cover ups of Covid.

They, along with all Democratic states are leading the way now, with ensuring that they stay in power by hook or by crook and by election cheating.

And the craziest thing is that there is nothing anyone can do about it.

When I ask people about this, all they can say is they are praying that so many people vote for Trump that it overpowers the cheating. If that’s our best hope, haven’t we lost already?

The majority of people seem content to do nothing, absolutely nothing, about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom, allowing them to rule over us, even when we have a chance to get rid of them.

That old saying, cheaters never prosper, isn’t true. In California, it’s the cheaters that prosper. If the cheaters win next week, what are the honest people going to do about it?

I was appalled to find out that obscene sculptures of Donald Trump had sprouted up in various states, like Pennsylvania and Portland.

A 43-foot-tall (13 meters) naked statue resembling former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is displayed in a fenced-in lot near Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas, Nevada, September 28, 2024. Made of foam over rebar and weighing approximately 6,000 pounds (2722 kilos), the gigantic display also appeared at a park in Pennsylvania as part of the "Crooked and Obscene Tour." @Rhonda Churchill AFP/Getty Images

Trump has been called “garbage” by Joe Biden, a man who lied his entire political career. A man who no longer knows where he is and yet we are somehow supposed to believe he is running the country. Does anyone actually believe this? Yet here we are, listening to the lies of Kamala Harris as she laughs her way to the White House.

This is the obscene joke the United States has become. A laughingstock for the entire world. I hope we can fix it.

I’ve had enough of the real garbage and plenty of Americans have, too. Surely most Americans. Surely most people are not so stupid as to side with Kamala Harris. Even if you are hesitant about Trump, surely, he is better than she is.

The Americans that are voting for Trump are the ones that have been pushed by the State media into the “white supremacy” and “White nationalist” deplorable pot. Those on the other side truly believe that’s what Trump supporters are. All of them.

We wouldn’t’ be in this situation if it weren’t for the lies of Covid and the opportunity it afforded to tar and feather half of the US population. It all started with Covid and the “unvaxxed”.

Articles such as this one in Wired, pushed the narrative by comparing conservative Trump supporters to “pathogens spread from host to host.” Here are some highlights:

[Deplorables] are “strains” “move like viruses, are highly contagious, and replicate quickly and clumsily.”

They are like parasitic infections—like tapeworms.

Their views are better described as a cancer because they are coming from “within” and “homegrown.”

Of course they warn of mutations.

It is like a birth defect.

White nationalism lives “in every cell of the American project,” not just in the “low-class and uneducated.”

It is also considered “chimeric” and a “rare class of diseases where malignant cells can be transmitted between people.”

The problem is so rampant it threatens the species with extinction.

Well, the garbage is rising up.

On Oct 30th Trump arrived at a rally in Wisconsin, dressed as a garbage collector in response to comments by Joe Biden. You have to love it!

As far as I’m concerned, Democrats can put up all the perverse statues they want as they can try to tear Trump down. But what they are doing by hating Trump is showing how much they hate their own country, hate the working-class people who do the tough jobs that allow them to keep their hands clean. The people who came to their doors while they were locked inside during Covid and served them their food and made sure they had all the products they wanted, even as they complained about how hard their lives were. Boo Hoo.

I don’t know if we can save California. I don’t know if we can save America. Trump could win and nobody would even know it, the cheat machine is working so well. Not just in California but all across the country. They’ve had four years to make it better than last time.

Four years where more and more people have been waking up to their lies.

Four years where those who believe the lies are more entrenched than ever.

It’s a dangerous situation.

If Trump does miraculously win, I just hope it doesn’t turn into yet another opportunity for the billionaires to gain ultimate power while the ordinary citizens who put their trust in Trump lose what little they have left.

I know, people will not like me reminding them that their “free speech absolutist” might not be the nice guy who promises to save them all, as Trump’s right-hand man:

“At the suggestion of Elon Musk, who has given me his complete and total endorsement … I will create a government efficiency commission tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government and making recommendations for drastic reforms,” Trump said in remarks at the Economic Club of New York. “We need to do it. Can’t go on the way we are now.”

A government efficiency commission? If the Democrats announced something like that, in the hands of a man who arguably could become the most powerful person on earth, wouldn’t Republicans be up in arms?

Elon Musk has warned people that it’s going to hurt. Who will it hurt? Not him. Not his friends. Trust me, he was partying during Covid, like everyone else in his elite circle, even as he profited from the pandemic.

It will hurt the people it always hurts—people like my 69-year-old friend. And if you think otherwise, you are living in a Hollywood la-la-land. I have to hope that the good Trump does will counterbalance the bad. Because there’s too much bad right now.

But these billionaires, they are out of control. Just ask anyone who has ever worked for Elon Musk. Just ask his top people who have left his companies, and there are many of them. I know some people who worked for Musk, and they’ve described a nightmare of how he is the most cold-blooded, heartless businessman on the planet.

Don’t get me wrong. I want Trump to win. But I have to point out the dangers. I do worry that we will be trading one type of monster, Gavin Newsom, for something even worse. Billionaires, one in particular, that are so powerful they will overpower the president himself.

