My heart is heavy! Charlie Kirk was a Christian of the real, old-fashioned kind. My dad would have loved this young man. Just 31 years old, his life was taken while he was speaking with youth on the Oren college campus. The American Comeback Tour had Kirk’s signature “Prove Me Wrong Table,” where he would urge those who disagreed with him to debate an issue.

A single bullet silenced his voice.

A college dropout himself, Kirk was influential with college students and young voters. I met him a couple of times and he had the brightest, kindest smile. I also went to one of his college events in Las Vegas, which I wrote about in Road Trip to MAGALAND.

Most eerily, I wrote this warning:

I was amazed, actually, at the lack of security. No one was checking bags or clothing. Anyone could have gotten to the front with a knife or a gun. I thought how much courage it must take for Charlie and Tulsi to make themselves vulnerable like that.

Indeed, Charlie Kirk had great courage, not only in the way he exposed himself to danger so that he could be as close to the youth he debated with as possible. But unlike many of the most prominent conservative voices that have turned against Israel, Charlie Kirk remained firm in his biblical stance that the Jews are God’s Chosen People, and he loved Israel. I know he felt pressured to change that stance, which I wrote about in Here there be Monsters.

When President Trump was shot, many people said it was a “psyop”, it was staged. I never thought it was. I was appalled that people would say this when firefighter Corey Comperatore was shot in the crossfire while protecting his family. How could people be so callous. Comperatore died a hero. We should not forget these people.

I guess if the bullet had grazed Charlie Kirk, people would say the same thing. It was staged. Just a psyop. They would make fun. Everything is now a conspiracy.

What is most on my heart to say is that this isn’t about the woke left or the woke right, it isn’t black versus white. It isn’t about fascism versus communism or Islam. All of these forces of evil are coming together, even as they try to tear us apart.

This is truly a battle between good and evil, between God and Satan. There is no other way to describe it. Evil forces are at play. We are marching towards a crescendo of violence that threatens to tear the United States apart, and with it, all nations.

I know many of my readers will shrug that off. I can tell you, for a long time, I shrugged it off, too. But since living in Egypt, I came to know what real evil is and it changed my perspective and returned me to a deeper faith in Jesus—not a church, but Jesus.

We are seeing a terrible rise in meaningless, chaotic violence; shootings and knifings and bombings, something we have been spared since 9/11, compared to Europe and most especially Israel. Welcome, United States, to how the rest of the world lives day by day.

We have our homegrown terrorists, mainly young white men who shoot at innocent children in schools. Most recently we have Minneapolis school shooter ID’d as trans “woman” Robin Westman — whose manifesto included ‘kill Trump’ and massacring ‘filthy Zionist Jews.’

And then, there was this that happened just a few days ago. The photo below shows a literal demon rising up over Iryna Zarutska, a young Ukrainian immigrant who came to America to escape violence only to die at this demon’s hands.

There she sits, unaware, just as any of us would sit on any given day. In one moment, a demon can strike.

The photo below shows Iryna after she has been fatally stabbed. She reacts by curling up in a defensive position.

Nobody helps her. Either they move away, as the man in the gray hoodie and the woman in red do above, or they just sit there as if nothing happened.

Above, a man in a green shirt who wasn’t sitting near Iryna but perhaps came from another part of the train, does what he can to help her. He then takes off his shirt to try to stop the bleeding.

I think of the recent shooting in Jerusalem where at least 6 people were killed, and a police officer and civilians neutralized the terrorist. Unfortunately, Israel is used to this kind of violence. They know how to fight back. We need to be prepared to do more of this in our country.

Israeli security forces gather by a body next to a bus at the scene of a shooting at the Ramot road junction in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on September 8, 2025. MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

The United States should be the place women like Iryna can come to find refuge. Men like Charlie Kirk should be able to debate students on college campuses. But this is no longer the country we live in.

Just as children in schools are no longer necessarily safe, anyone on a bus or a train or a street is no longer necessarily safe. Be aware of your surroundings at all times. Be courageous. Be prepared to defend yourself and others.

Once again, they will use this as a reason to disarm civilians. Thank God for the 2nd Amendment. I used to not realize how important this amendment is, but I do now.

This is such a terrible day. This does not bode well for the future or our nation.

My heart goes out to the families of Charlie Kirk and Iryna Zarutska.

God bless you all and God Bless America.

