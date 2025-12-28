Take advantage of the sale until the end of the year and support BREAK FREE MEDIA by becoming a paid subscriber. $5 per month and $50 per year. This is the lowest amount Substack allows writers to charge. Thank you!

I hate drugs. Yes, there are good uses, I’m not saying there aren’t, however, I have seen too much of the devastating effects of the drug industry, both legal and illegal, to not speak out about it. At BREAK FREE MEDIA, I have reported extensively on this topic. So …

When I found out about the drug Captagon and its connection to jihadists, most specifically on Oct 7, 2023, I knew I had to write about it.

“Captagon is the name of the drug that we found in the bodies of the terrorists in Hamas. The same one that the Islamic State used, even when Islam prohibits it. It was used to commit the atrocities within the framework of the 10/07 invasion.” ~ Roni Kaplan, Hispanic spokesperson for the Israeli Army.

Exactly two years ago—two months after the horrors of Oct 7, 2023—I wrote an essay, Captagon, the ‘jihad’ drug, with extensive reporting on how the dangerous amphetamine had been taken by the Hamas terrorists who invaded Israel on that terrible day.

I traced the history of the drug back to when it was first manufactured by the German company Degussa Pharma Gruppe. Known as fenethylline, they began selling it in the 1960s to treat attention deficit disorders (ADHD) in children.

The drug proved to be so addictive, however, that the scientific consensus determined that its clinical benefits did not outweigh its risks. With its legal flow cut off, drug lords started manufacturing an illegal version that became especially popular in the Middle East.

One of my very first essays, Happily Slipping into Our Straitjackets, exposed how American children are being drugged to make them passive, leading to lifelong drug dependency. The irony of a drug being used to pacify Western children then being used by terrorists to enhance their desire to commit atrocities, was not lost on me. I felt it was an extremely important topic to inform my readers about.

Learning about the horrors of Captagon helps us understand what is happening in our own Western nations and how drugs are destroying an entire generation of our youth.

After Oct 7, no one else was really reporting on Captagon and its connection to Hamas. I was accused of “making it all up” and “supporting the real terrorists, Israel,” instead of the “Palestinian freedom fighters.”

Here is one example of the comments:

Just unsubscribed because of your evil, nutjob, head-up-ass support of Israeli genocide on the Palestinians. In their public response to condemn this massacre, actual independent minded conservatives who truly support freedom and democracy, are now easily distinguished from right wing authoritarian bobble-heads like yourself. This is going to separate a lot of wheat from chaff. And you, are chaff…

This was another irony, since my article actually added a deeper dimension as to why and how these young men had been led to commit such heinous acts. Hamas leadership purposely addicts their fighters to this drug.

But as we quickly saw, Oct 7, 2023, was a defining moment, unleashing the floodgates of antisemitism lurking just below the surface of millions of Westerners, encouraged by Influencers that are now being exposed as Nazi-sympathizers who rewrite history and deify Hitler.

Under President Bashar al-Assad, Syria became the major hub for the manufacture and distribution of Captagon.

The industry generated billions of dollars for Damascus and fell directly under the control of Assad and his close associates, most notably Maher al Assad—Bashar’s brother and the commander of the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Division. In fact, Captagon generated more money than the Syrian government’s budget.

One year ago, ISIS terrorist, al-Jolani (al-Sharaa), took over as interim president of Syria, pledging to dismantle his country’s massive illegal drug trade.

At that time, I wrote another article, asking this question:

Now that Assad’s regime has fallen and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) has promised (for a gullible West) to have put their jihadist ways behind them, what will happen with Captagon?

When Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa entered Damascus in December 2024 as a victorious “former” ISIS fighter, he remarked that Syria was “the world’s leading source of Captagon” but “is being purified by the grace of God almighty.”

And yet, just as the massacres of Christians, Druze and Alawites have continued to plague Syria, with the latest atrocity being the bombing at a mosque in the city of Homs during Friday prayers that killed at least six people and wounded 21 others, the Captagon trade is still going strong.

Never forget that al Jolani is—not was—an ISIS terrorist. He may have changed his name to al-Sharaa, put on a suit and trimmed his beard, but he is still an ISIS fighter. He is very familiar with Captagon. It was used by his own ISIS militants.

Researcher and academic Łukasz Kamieński has described ISIS as " an army of junkies, ” due to Captagon.

He said: The jihadists fighting in Syria and with ISIS are reported to be given large amounts of Captagon. It is said that the drug turns them into ferocious and fearless fighters who easily perpetrate unusual violence. Therefore Captagon is often called a “tablet of horror.”

In the weeks after Assad’s fall, the new Syrian government, led by Sharaa, made a big show of burning millions of Captagon pills and uncovering dozens of narcotics factories across Syria.

However, despite al-Sharaa’s pledge, the Captagon pipeline is still going strong. Arguably, hundreds of thousands of Syrians, from farmers to distributors to producers, depend on the drug to feed their families. The entire economy could collapse without this source of revenue that involves everyone from government officials down to lowly farmers.

For this reason, even though some 30 million pills have been seized so far in 2025, arrests have mostly targeted low-level smugglers, not the kingpins.

According to Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD):

Sharaa’s forces cracked down on the factories tied to the Assad military’s elite Fourth Division and Bashar’s brother Maher. But the new government has disregarded other captagon kingpins, leaving them to operate in the Daraa governorate, bordering Jordan. One of the drug bosses is Imad Abu Zureiq, whom Washington sanctioned in 2023 for using his militia to “sell contraband, operate protection rackets, and smuggle drugs into Jordan.” Sharaa met with Abu Zureiq in December, along with other militia leaders, to discuss his role in the new government. Instead, Sharaa should have arrested him for taking part in the illicit trade. Other drug lords have also remained untouched by the new government. Drug smugglers in Suwayda have also taken advantage of the lack of state control in the region. In at least one case, nothing seems to have changed. According to one investigative report, members of the Mazhar family of Suwayda, once linked to the Assad regime, still “run a captagon factory seven kilometers from their neighborhood and are actively involved in trafficking.” In July, clashes between government forces, Druze militias, and Bedouin tribes in Suwayda left more than a thousand people dead and no single authority over the area. Between August 1 and September 2, Jordan intercepted 150 percent more smuggling attempts from Syria than in the previous month.

Captagon is now invading Israel. Protecting Israel’s borders isn’t only about the threat of terrorist attacks.

The drug is being smuggled into Israel where it has earned the grim nickname of "Nukhba's Drug". The name stems from Hamas terrorists using it before carrying out the October 7 massacre.

For years, Israel has seized Captagon at border crossings into Gaza. But now, the drug is spreading within Israel itself, rebranded as "MMC" and marketed as a 'party drug', often without users realizing what they are taking. (1)

Just two weeks ago, in Israel, police say they foiled an attempt to smuggle masses of Captagon pills into Jordan, arresting a 20-year-old Negev Bedouin after he was stopped by customs officials in Eilat.

Far from ending the Captagon trade, it has actually expanded.

Caroline Rose, Director of the New Lines Institute, noted in a recent panel hosted by the Carnegie Middle East Center that "over the past year, we have seen Captagon trafficking expand beyond Syria to Iraq, Turkey, Germany, the Netherlands, Egypt, and even Kuwait." She added that "the infrastructure for this illicit trade was already set up to thrive even after [Assad’s] fall."

What is happening in Syria is similar to what happened in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over.

Europe’s heroin comes primarily from Afghanistan, representing 74 % of overdose deaths. Despite the Taliban’s promise to stop opium production, the sale of opium has continued unabated and has even become more ubiquitous. The powerful traffickers who were the main source of funding for the Taliban during the insurgency continue to operate freely. (2) (Although, don't forget that the opium trade thrived while the US occupied Afghanistan)

All of this is a cautionary tale for the West and the United States in particular. The US consumes more illicit drugs than any other country in the world .

Homeless and fentanyl crisis in San Francisco

We must recognize the brutal truth that we love our drugs, both legal and illegal, and it is third world countries similar to Syria that provide the illicit drugs for us. 95% of the world’s opium comes from a mere three nations: Afghanistan (the world leader), Mexico, and Myanmar. Similarly, the countries of Colombia, and Bolivia, and Peru account for nearly all the coca—and by extension, cocaine—in the world. (3)

I have my criticisms of President Trump, but this is one area where I am fully on board with his efforts to combat the flow of illicit drugs into the United States. The statistics on Fentanyl are particularly horrifying.

Fentanyl overdose is the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45. Nearly 70% of drug-related deaths are attributed to opioids like fentanyl.

This is why Trump recently designated illicit fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.

The order comes as the president has said he is preparing to expand the U.S. campaign against alleged drug traffickers in South America, following more than 20 boat strikes against vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. Most of the fentanyl that enters the U.S. is manufactured in Mexico using chemicals primarily imported from China and India. The drug is then smuggled into the U.S., mostly through ports of entry. “With this historic executive order ... we’re formally classifying as a weapon of mass destruction, which is what it is,” the president said at the White House. “No bomb does what this has done. 200,000 to 300,000 people die every year, that we know of. So we’re formally classifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.”

Thanks to agreements made between Xi Jinping and President Trump when they met in South Korea last month, China has tightened controls on fentanyl precursor chemicals, adding 13 chemicals to a list that require a license in order to be exported to the United States, Mexico and Canada. (4)

Wu Xinbo, dean of the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai has said, “We are moving from talking to implementation. This will generate more momentum for the two sides to work on other issues on the bilateral agenda.”

It remains to be seen if it is all talk or if China will actually do something about it. China has its own drug problems. In fact, illicit drug use across the globe has increased 20% over the past decade.

Really, the only way to stop such an evil force is for each individual to refuse to enslave themselves to drugs. This is my prayer for our nation for 2026.

