Bye-bye, Greta! — You will find this news suppressed in mainstream media.

This is so hilarious. The “woke” left just found out what Muslims really think of them :

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was reportedly removed from the Global Sumud Flotilla’s (GSF) leadership team amid growing rifts over its “woke” political agenda, including the inclusion of LGBTQ activists.

Outrage erupted when it was discovered that participants like Saif Ayadi, who defines himself as a "queer activist," were a part of the expedition. The controversy led to the resignation of a key coordinator and other activists.

Wael Navar of the flotilla steering committee has close ties with Hamas terrorists. “The war against Israel cannot be mixed with the LGBT crusade,” he said.

The photo above shows a grinning Wael Navar as he gives a 'victory' sign, posing with Youssef Hamdan, who runs Hamas' s North African operation, weeks before setting sail. Nawar was draped in a scarf emblazoned with the terror group's emblem.

Why the big surprise? Don’t they know that despite what we are told in the West, any gay person should be killed in Islam? The flotilla was supposed to be for a Muslim cause, closely tied to Hamas, not the LGBTQ community.

The flotilla committee had many members with close ties with Hamas.

Political activist Marouan Ben Guettaia, was also a guest of Hamdan a few days after and later posted a picture of the pair sitting in front of a Hamas flag.

A third committee member, Brazilian Thiago Avila, attended Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut in February and praised him as an 'inspiration'.

In June, Greta denied any knowledge of members of the flotilla having ties to Hamas. Now, she is being accused of hiding her LGBTQ activists from her flotilla partners.

What are we to believe anymore, little Greta?

The outrage continued to escalate as the flotilla’s Islamic coordinator, Khaled Boujemâa, resigned in protest: "They lied to us about the identity of some of the participants. I accuse the organizers of having hidden this aspect from us."

For shame, little Greta!

Other participating activists, including Mariem Meftah and Samir Elwafi, referred to LGBTQ activism as a "red line" that crossed their "societal values."

Samis Elwafi: "Palestine is first and foremost the cause of Muslims, and this cause cannot be separated from its spiritual and religious dimension. What do you expect a Muslim to think when he hears the slogans of this queer movement during a mission launched in the name of a sacred and central cause? It cannot be degraded in this way".

Why would Western activists that claim to care about the “sanctity of human life” purposely align itself with terrorists? And then, hide their own “woke” agenda from those terrorists when they know it goes against Islam. What is wrong with these gay participants who are sailing so happily to Gaza? They would be thrown off a roof in Gaza City if they actually reached their destination.

And then they get mad at Israel for stopping them from experiencing that horrible fate. It is so ridiculous, stupid, blind, I don’t even know how to describe it.

At the same time this mutiny was happening on the high seas, the useful idiots in the West did all they could to shift attention away from reality and back on protests like this one in London:

More than 300 Palestine Action [banned in the UK as a terrorist organization] supporters were arrested … amid clashes between police and protesters. More than 1,500 demonstrators descended on Parliament Square deliberately carrying placards that would get them arrested for showing support to an outlawed group. The Metropolitan Police said its officers were 'subjected to an exceptional level of abuse' in Westminster, including 'punches, kicks, spitting and objects being thrown at them'.

In the West, including the United States, this “righteous cause” receives billions of dollars in funding from organizations affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood. Even Arab nations like the UAE and Saudi Arabia declare it a terrorist organization. But not in the UK or the US. At last, apparently, Marco Rubio has said that the United States will declare The Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization:

By refusing to label the Muslim Brotherhood accurately, we tie our own hands in the fight against Islamism — both at home and abroad. We allow subversive actors to exploit our political system and bankroll extremism under the guise of “cultural” or “charitable” outreach. Enough is enough. Founded in Egypt in 1928 by Hassan al-Banna, the Muslim Brotherhood’s stated mission has never wavered: the establishment of a global caliphate governed by sharia law. The Brotherhood has always attempted to position itself as a “political” organization, but it is “political” in the way Lenin was political. Think subversion through infiltration — or revolution through stealth.

I will not hold my breath. I will believe it when the Muslim Brotherhood is actually declared a terrorist organization, and I hope it happens soon.

But whether it is or not, it is too little too late. Do you think the “woke” activists in the West will stop? Of course not. They will sweep this under the rug and keep on fooling the man on the street that they are supporting some righteous cause, when they are actually promoting the worst death cult on earth.

