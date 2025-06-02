You can listen to me read this article here:

The West needs to stop believing these three lies:

“Globalize the Intifada” does not mean some kind of hippie lovefest where jihadists really just want to live in peace, all over the world. It means Muslims intend to take over the world and establish the Caliphate, with every Jew and every other infidel massacred unless they convert to Islam, just as Allah ordered in the Quran so that the End Times can be fulfilled. Jihad does not mean peaceful resistance. It means kill or convert—basically the same as number 1. “Free Palestine, from the river to the sea,” is not some happy-go-lucky expression about a 2-State solution, nor is it about a 1-State solution, where Jews allow Muslims to take control as the majority and everyone lives in peace under Sharia law. It means destroy Israel and kill every Jew—again, basically the same as number 1.

It’s all about the Caliphate and until arrogant and ignorant Westerners wake up, they will continue to be the fooled until oblivion.

We now have illegal alien jihadists in the United States trying to burn Jews alive:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified Mohamed Sabry Soliman as the man who shouted "free Palestine" as he attacked a Jewish march to free the hostages in Boulder Colorado on Sunday.

Six victims, aged 67 to 88, were transported to local hospitals after Soliman used a "makeshift flamethrower" and hurled "an incendiary device" into the crowd. All six victims are still being treated, with one listed as seriously injured while the others received more minor injuries, according to police.

A witness, who identified himself as Brian H. because he did not want his last name publicized, described what happened:

He was eating lunch with his wife and 4-year-old at a local food hall about 100 yards away from the Boulder courthouse when a woman ran past them, “saying that there was a man who was throwing fire at people,” he said. “My immediate thought was [to] see if there’s anything I could do to help,” the 37-year-old added When he walked over, he said he spotted a man yelling at the crowds gathered on the scene while a few others tended to the burn victims on the ground. “He was yelling at the people, saying, f--- you Zionist, you’re killing all my people,” Brian said, adding that he began recording the man on his phone before calling the police, in case he “tried to run for it before the police got there.” Among the victims was an elderly woman who was not moving at all, Brian said, adding that people began ushering buckets of water, some with ice, over to her. “I went and grabbed one of the buckets,” he said, adding, “I started scooping out water from the fountain and ... tried to start pouring it on [the victims’] legs to make them more comfortable. Another burn victim, a man who appeared to be in his 50s or 60s, was “just kind of in shock,” he said, adding, “His leg, from ankle or foot, all the way up to his buttocks, was melted.” Brian, who appeared visibly shaken while recounting the graphic details, said many of the victims appeared to have deep cuts in their legs and were bleeding from their feet. “This other woman had burned over her hands, ankles, feet, elbows,” he said, adding that “they looked stunned, confused.” He said that the police arrived after about 10 minutes to quickly disarm and apprehend the attacker, who was previously armed with two bottles of what appeared to be alcohol. “I saw him ... looking like he was about to throw it at people, and they looked exactly like what I would think would be a Molotov cocktail,” he said, adding that he initially mistook the man for a gardener because he was wearing an orange vest Brian, who identified as a Jewish man who grew up in Ohio who lived in Israel and Chicago before moving to Denver, said he was “saddened and pessimistic” about what the attack “means for us as Jewish people, what it means for our future in this country.

The argument is coming back that Mohamed Soliman is just a crazy person. Okay, how many crazy people does it take? Because it’s not about one or two or twenty or even a hundred crazy people. It’s about ordinary, everyday men who grew up under Islam in the Middle East and who are now coming to the West and insisting we follow their religion. Not only that, but they are radicalizing our students on college campuses.

Don’t listen to Western intellectuals who sit in their ivory towers and pontificate about what’s happening.

So, the Boulder, Colorado attacker is an Egyptian man, just like the thousands of Egyptians who wanted to kill or imprison me for simply condemning Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel and forced me to escape running for my life in 2023.

These people are everywhere. They are well-dressed, occupying interesting jobs, they smoke shisha and drink coffee, and they shop at the same grocery stores as you all, but their hearts are full of hate, and their minds are full of evil... just waiting for the right moment to shoot it out.

I lived (suffered) among them for decades, and I know them really well!

Ironically, I had figured out Mohamed Soliman's background from his name and accent, but I waited until the information was confirmed.

Yes, and here’s what Mohamed looks like when he isn’t out burning Jews. Very respectable:

I’m not Egyptian, and I didn't live in Egypt as long as Dalia did (she was born there), but I lived there for almost 3 years and I can confirm that I, too, knew many men like Mohamed Soliman. They smile in your face as long as they are stealing from you, but if you dare to call them out on it, they turn, not just by being offended and trying to deny what you say, but in violence against you. Why? Not because of “culture,” as Western intellectuals try to say, but because of Islam. This is how they justify everything, by the teachings of the Quran. They have the RIGHT to do what they want to you because you are an infidel. A kaffir.

I know, because, as I am now writing in my book about my experiences, I helped a woman escape from a mob of men just like this Mohamed. Funny how so many of them are named after the "prophet" they look up to and whose example they follow.

As I have often said, who would you rather your sons look up to and follow as their example, Mohamed, or Jesus. Who would you rather entrust your daughter to, Mohamed or Jesus. I rest my case. And please don’t come back at me with the usual line, “all religions are evil,” because I am not talking about religion (anyway, Islam is a cult), I am talking about Mohamed and his teachings and Jesus and his teachings. It’s as simple as that.

As a point of interest, Qatar's propaganda machine Al Jazeera reported on the attack by focusing, not on the horrific motive behind this man’s attack, but on the meaning of “Molotov cocktail,” its history and how it is named after Vyacheslav Molotov, the foreign minister of the Soviet Union during World War II.

But again, let’s insist that Qatar is our good friend now.

Dalia is absolutely right when she says:

Just wait and watch how the Egyptian media, social media, and street will be celebrating this criminal, Mohamed Soliman, in the coming few days, the same way they celebrated Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian soldiers who crossed the border and killed Israelis, in June 2023, for absolutely no provocation at all.

They are already starting, by deflecting the conversation, as always to “it’s the Jews fault!!!” “Mossad did it!!!”:

Yes, as you can see, humans who are losing their humanity are now asking Grok to tell them everything, like, “Is there a difference between a Jew and a Zionist…”

Because you know, if you're a Zionist then obviously, you deserve to be firebombed.

When people start suggesting that maybe Jews in America should arm themselves—just like millions of Americans already do, here is the response:

All of this has been building for a while, it’s just that people haven’t been paying attention. Of course, this story about Mohamed Soliman is foremost in the news. But there are others, such as what’s been going on in Dearborn, Michigan, the city in the United States most populated by Muslims. Tell me, after this, if you were Jewish, would you want to live in Dearborn? And yet, Jews in Israel are supposed to accept living under a majority population of Muslims. Tell me how that makes sense.

A Muslim man just pled guilty to a federal gun charge after threatening to kill Jewish preschoolers in Michigan:

In December 2022, Hassan Chokr, 37, of Dearborn, Michigan, drove through the parking lot of Temple Beth El in the Detroit suburb of Bloomfield Hills as parents walked their preschoolers into the building, and yelled a series of antisemitic threats at them, according to federal prosecutors. After he was asked to leave, Chokr — who had a prior felony conviction for a different offense in 2017 — went to a gun store in Dearborn where he attempted to purchase three guns: a shotgun, a rifle and a semi-automatic pistol.

Chokr said he wanted to deliver “God’s wrath” and “even the score.” Imagine if he had succeeded in his quest.

Meanwhile, it’s business as usual in France as Paris synagogues and Holocaust a memorial are vandalized with green paint on Shabbat :

A photo shows green paint thrown on the walls of the Agoudas Hakehilos synagogue in Paris on May 31, 2025. The Shoah Memorial, two synagogues, and a restaurant in central Paris were sprayed with green paint overnight on May 30, 2025, according to police sources. (Photo by Magali Cohen / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP via Getty Images)

Congressman Randy Fine calls for the Trump admin to designate "Students for Justice in Palestine" and CAIR as terror organizations, after today's Colorado pro-Palestine terror attack.

"It is time to immediately round up and deport any non-citizens who subscribe to the 'Hamastinian' cause."

"It is time for all 'Palestinian' organizations to be federally-designated terror organizations."

"And it is time to bring the hammer down on our nation’s universities who have coddled and facilitated Muslim terror."

And if you want to find out more about CAIR and how terrorist organizations are infiltrating America, please read my essay Home-Grown Terrorists and the American Mosques that Encourage Them.

I can’t agree more than with Danny Danon, Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, who said :

"Terrorism against Jews does not stop at the Gaza border – it is already burning the streets of America. Today, in Boulder, Colorado, Jewish people marched with a moral and humane demand: to return the hostages. In response, the Jewish protesters were brutally attacked, with an attacker throwing Molotov cocktails at them. Make no mistake – this is not a political protest, this is terrorism. The time for statements is over. It is time for concrete action to be taken against the instigators wherever they may be."

Wake up, America!

