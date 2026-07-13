In 2023, Brian Johnson (right) used blood transfusions from his teenage son in an attempt to reverse cell damage - Bryan Johnson

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A man who spent all his wealth and all his days, obsessed with trying to cheat death has found out that death is at his door.

Bryan Johnson, the 48-year-old self-declared “biohacker” who used blood transfusions from his teenage son in his quest for eternal youth, has revealed he suffers from a condition known as autoimmune gastritis (AIG).

“My stomach is eating itself,” he wrote on social media.

Johnson said he hoped to “solve” the disease, which occurs when the body’s immune system attacks healthy stomach-lining cells, but admitted it was incurable.

In response to his post on social media about his illness, someone replied, “Get some sun and eat some meat, bro.” So simple. All the money in the world can’t make up for common sense.

As the Bible says, it’s easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven. And as I’ve said elsewhere, the older they get, the angrier and more desperate and terrified the uber wealthy become. In our modern age, they have everything a man or woman could wish for. Except that one bothersome detail: they will die just like everyone else.

Liquid gold: Johnson has undergone a series of plasma transfusions in his quest to fulfill his 'don't die' philosophy

Johnson employs a team of medical experts whose job is to measure the state of his blood and organs, at a cost of around $2m (£1.5m) a year, turning himself into a human guinea pig.

He claims to have the heart of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old, the lung capacity of an 18-year-old, and the gums of a 17-year-old.

He just doesn’t have the guts to go with it.

Anyone who appears to be the healthiest person alive can suddenly die. Nothing is certain. No one proves this more than Bryan Johnson.

This is a topic that has fascinated me ever since I started writing Break Free Media. I don’t write so much about it now, but with this development, I thought I would share one of my essays on this topic:

To Live Forever

In Leo Tolstoy’s A Confession and Other Religious Writings, he retells an Eastern fable about a traveler who is ‘taken unawares on the steppes by a ferocious beast’—a beast that we all run from at one time or another. But there is a greater terror, one that is not imagined. Which way shall we run when we know we shall never escape.

In order to escape the beast, the traveler hides in an empty well, but at the bottom of the well he sees a dragon with its jaws open, ready to devour him. The poor fellow does not dare to climb out because he is afraid of being eaten by the rapacious beast, neither does he dare drop to the bottom of the well for fear of being eaten by the dragon. So, he seizes hold of a branch of a bush that is growing in the crevices of the well and clings on to it. His arms grow weak, and he knows that he will soon have to resign himself to the death that awaits him on either side. Yet he still clings on, and while he is holding on to the branch he looks around and sees that two mice, one black and one white, are steadily working their way round the bush he is hanging from, gnawing away at it. Sooner or later, they will eat through it and the branch will snap, and he will fall into the jaws of the dragon. The traveler sees this and knows that he will inevitably perish. But while he is still hanging there, he sees some drops of honey on the leaves of the bush, stretches out his tongue and licks them.

In the same way I am clinging to the tree of life, knowing full well that the dragon of death inevitably awaits me, ready to tear me to pieces, and I cannot understand how I have fallen into this torment. And I try licking the honey that once consoled me, but it no longer gives me pleasure.

The delusion of the joys of life that had formerly stifled my fear of the dragon no longer deceived me. No matter how many times I am told: you cannot understand the meaning of life, do not think about it but live, I cannot do so. Now I cannot help seeing day and night chasing me and leading me to my death. This is all I can see because it is the only truth. All the rest is a lie.

Humanity has gone much further down this path of terror than in Tolstoy’s time. It isn’t any longer about the “meaning of life”. Who cares about that when you can beat death? Living longer means you will be more likely to understand the meaning of life further down the road, right? Until then, devote yourself to looking younger, acting younger, changing your face, your genitals, replacing your internal organs, injecting yourself with umbilical cord blood used in transplanting stem cells to trigger natural healing and regeneration, becoming part machine, uploading your mind to the cloud, floating free without any bodily restraints.

In trying to cheat death, we have forgotten what it means to live. In this essay I focus on three men and one woman who had/have three different approaches to life. They are all extreme. Which of them do you admire more? If you could, which one would you most like to sit down and have a conversation with?

Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, a specialist in “rejuvenation” technology.