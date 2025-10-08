You can listen to me read this essay here:

BRITAIN’S DOUBLE STANDARD

Dr Rahmeh Aladwan

Dr Rahmeh Aladwan, a medic training to be a trauma and orthopedic surgeon has not been jailed for her calculated history of antisemitic tweets, such as praising the Oct 7th massacre, or for praising two Palestinian gunmen who carried out a fatal bus shooting as “martyrs”.

She chose yesterday, the two-year anniversary of the Hamas massacre, to post “glory to the breaking of the 17 yearlong illegal siege,” and “glory to our martyrs”. She included a photo of the terrorists breaking into Israel on Oct 7, 2023.

In another post yesterday, she wrote of Oct 7th: “The day ‘Israel’ was humiliated. Their supremacy shattered at the hands of the children they forced out of their homes. The children who watched foreign Jews execute their loved ones, rape their land, and live on their stolen soil.”

She has made a “throat-slitting” gestures at Jewish protesters and in one post she placed the words “Rabbi Genocide” over an image of the Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis.

She has also described the Royal Free Hospital as a “Jewish supremacy cesspit”, claimed antisemitism is “a misnomer” and insisted she would “never condemn October 7” and that Hamas is not a terrorist organization.

Last month, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) panel concluded that Rahmeh was “no immediate risk to patient safety” and “has a right to freedom of expression.” (1)

Dr Aladwan celebrated the tribunal’s decision not to suspend her by mocking critics as the “unhinged UK ‘Israeli’ Jewish lobby”.

With her most recent tweets, outraged citizens have demanded her case be looked into again, which will happen later this month. In the meantime, she is still practicing medicine.

Unbelievable. It’s not like she works in a factory or something. She’s a doctor. When you go to a doctor your life is in her hands. There is no warning for Jews who might find themselves under her care.

As a Jew, would you want to be treated by Aladwan?

In contrast, Lucy Connolly, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for one tweet: “Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the b******* for all I care... if that makes me racist so be it.”

So, Aladwan has free speech, but Connolly does not.

Here are a couple of her other tweets:

Commenting on a video posted by “far right” activist Tommy Robinson, she wrote, “Somalian I guess”, accompanied by a vomiting emoji.

In response to a tweet which said Islamophobia had “no place in society”, Connolly responded: “F*** you, it’s not even a word.”

Well, she’s right about Islamophobia, but I guess no one will ever say that again in the UK.

Connolly expressed to the court that her message was written while she was “really angry, really upset” and triggered by news of the Southport killings, which had brought up long-buried trauma linked to the death of her son, Harry, in 2011.

Remember when riots erupted after seventeen-year-old Axel Rudakubana killed three children and injured ten others at a Taylor Swift–themed yoga and dance workshop. Here he is:

Apparently, Lucy Connolly’s tweet was responsible for those riots, but Jews shouldn’t worry about being treated by Dr. Aladwan.

Connolly’s husband, former Conservative councilor Raymond Connolly, said in a statement the ruling was “shocking and unfair.”

“Lucy posted one nasty tweet when she was upset and angry about three little girls who were brutally murdered in Southport… She realized the tweet was wrong and deleted it within four hours.” Within that time, her tweet was viewed over 300,000 times, something that had never happened before.

Lucy Connolly is the mother of a young daughter. She was also not allowed to visit her ailing husband during her prison term. She served 9 months of her sentence and was released.

Harry Connolly was just 19 months old when he died from dehydration and acute kidney failure, following two visits to Northampton General Hospital in late April 2011. Despite showing concerning symptoms, including vomiting and blood in his stools, Harry was discharged twice without crucial checks being carried out.

Dr. Arif

Dr Tasnim Arif examined Harry during his second visit but failed to recognize and record key symptoms, including “lethargy,” which the panel described as a “red flag symptom” of clinical dehydration.

In 2015, a tribunal brought by the General Medical Council found Dr Arif guilty of a series of failings including failing to carry out vital checks before discharging Harry.

But, despite objections from the GMC, the tribunal ruled that Dr Arif was still fit to practice, after clearing her of other charges. They also refused a plea from the GMC to put a warning on Dr Arif’s file.

This is heartbreaking. How could the court not show mercy to a mother who had suffered such a loss of her child?

Adding insult to injury, Reuters “fact-checked” people posting their outrage at Connolly’s sentencing.

Because, you see, she wasn’t imprisoned for posting “hurtful words” on social media. She was imprisoned for “publishing written material that incited racial hatred”, according to police and the Crown Prosecution Service.

Head of the CPS’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division stated: “Using threatening, abusive or insulting language to rile up racism online is unacceptable and is breaking the law.

“During police interview Lucy Connolly stated she had strong views on immigration, told officers she did not like illegal immigrants and claimed that children were not safe from them. It is not an offence to have strong or differing political views, but it is an offence to incite racial hatred – and that is what Connolly has admitted doing.”

Connolly admitted guilt, no doubt under immense pressure to do so, thinking she would receive a lighter sentence. I have noticed with the justice system, there is often no justice. You HAVE to admit guilt, or they threaten you with even harsher judgement. Who knows, perhaps if she hadn’t admitted guilt, she would have received ten years.

How was it determined that Connolly, personally, “riled up racism” but Aladwan, who continues to post hatred towards Jews, does not?

How is it that Arif received no punishment? Lucy Connolly’s child DIED under her lack of care.

Well, I don’t like to say it, but it’s a glaring fact that Lucy Connolly is a white woman of British descent while Rahmeh Aladwan and Tasnim Arif are Muslims of Middle Eastern descent. Refusing to listen to British citizens whose Christian history goes back hundreds of years in favor of 4 million Muslims, many of whom are recent legal or illegal immigrants, is a recipe for disaster.

It is the UK government that is inciting racism and mob violence, not mothers like Lucy Connolly.

Thanks to cowardly British leaders, mobs are emboldened to riot in the streets against Jews.

Individuals like Jihad (still can’t believe that’s his name) are incited to ram cars into synagogues and knife as many Jews as they can to death.

Being in New York, I can’t help but bring this back to Zohran Mamdani, the Shia Muslim who is about to be elected mayor. When I posted my latest essay about this on Facebook, it was labeled “racist nonsense” by a white leftist woman. This is the arrogant folly of the self-righteous leftists. They do the dirty work of the Muslim Brotherhood, who I can assure you, despise them as fools.

No doubt in the UK, I would be reported by such a woman and arrested. How long before this happens in New York? You can be sure all the useful idiots will be applauding. Until the day comes when the Islamists that they put in power turn on them.

