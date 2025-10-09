Break Free Media

FreedomFighter
2h

Karen, you are, unfortunately, 100% right. This is history in its usual repeat mode. Releasing those barbaric terrorists will serve as reinforcement of a badly beaten Hamas. At least the hostages and their families will be able to start on the long road to healing. May the memories of those dead be a blessing for the living. I would love for this peace deal to be real.

Dog
2hEdited

Until every hostage is in Israeli custody it's all talk.

Until every other (secret) facet of the treaty is completed by hamas it's all talk.

trump wants a nobel prize (as if it has any value) to satisfy his ego and he will sell out Israel, Jews, Christians, and anyone to satisfy his ego and greed.

hamas is supposedly required to disarm, leave and disband. Who can validate that? They have lost much of their arms so that's easy to do. No one has a roster of militants so saying they're all gone is easy to do. Some can leave for other arab countries or europe and regroup and recruit and slip back in with a new name.

So at best these hostages will return to Israel under the safety of the treaty's smoke and mirrors as the very same day, plans and actions take root for the next terrorist group to take hold and prepare for the next massacre from lessons learned from Oct. 7 and the resulting war.

Additionally, allowing terrorists to leave under the hamas banner will potentially accelerate the fall of europe and at least domestic terrorism (or worse) in the US where they can easily turn up.

Few Americans know the various assaults that have been happening at US churches every week. Fewer know that law enforcement officials are bracing for coordinated multi-city terrorist attacks anytime now. This from Christian Warrior Training touches on some of it:

1. Global Jihadist Calls to Attack Christians

Both ISIS and Al-Qaeda have issued direct calls to their followers to attack Christians in the United States and Europe. These groups are focusing on lone wolf actors, individuals radicalized online who act independently. Several church attacks over the past two years have occurred after these public calls to violence, confirming that these messages are being heard.

2. Hezbollah’s Network Inside the United States

A Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) agent I previously interviewed estimated that there are up to 30,000 Hezbollah operatives currently inside the United States. Many are believed to be dormant, but could be activated if Iran and the United States enter direct conflict. Given the rising tensions in the Middle East, this remains a serious and active concern.

3. Federal and Private Intelligence Warnings

The FBI and multiple private intelligence firms continue to warn of sophisticated terrorist operations being planned inside the United States. Churches remain among the softest and most symbolic targets, and while law enforcement has disrupted several plots, they cannot intercept every threat.

4. Domestic Radicalization and Political Hostility

We have also seen a normalization of violence against Christians within certain circles of social media and pop culture. Some far-left commentators are openly calling for attacks on churches, and that rhetoric is influencing unstable individuals. With the nation entering a heated political season, the environment has become more hostile toward people of faith.

5. Enhanced Propaganda Campaigns

ISIS media has begun using AI-generated propaganda to make recruitment and incitement materials more believable and widespread. The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that this technology is being leveraged to radicalize U.S.-based supporters faster than before. These tools lower the barrier for potential attackers to become inspired, organized, and violent.

A Prolonged Period of Elevated Risk

All these indicators point to a sustained period of high threat for churches. The mix of international terrorism, domestic radicalization, and social instability keeps this risk level from dropping anytime soon. That’s why I expect the High level to remain in place until there’s a clear, verifiable change in conditions.

1 reply
7 more comments...

