Katya Emelianova kneels beside a portrait of a loved one at a memorial to victims, soldiers and hostages in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

I pray to God that every hostage is brought home. We are told that hostages are likely to begin to be released on Monday, Oct. 13.

But uh oh, what does begin to be released mean? The slow trickle that happened last time, with Hamas’s humiliating stage production, with frenzied Gazans pressing in on the hostages as if they wanted to tear them to pieces.

Never forget that Gazan civilians took part in the massacre and celebrated it afterwards.

To this day, we have heard not one word of apology. Yes, they want to be rid of Hamas, but only because Hamas did not win. If Hamas had won, what do you think they would be doing? They would be spreading a bloodbath across Israel.

Have you ever heard a Gazan demanding the release of the hostages, even during their protests against Hamas, which takes courage. You did not. That’s because the majority of Gazans believe in Hamas’s cause. They hate Israel. They want to see the destruction of Israel. This is not some fringe idea, this is reality.

Their Islamic objective of killing every Jew is no different today than it was on Oct 7, 2023. No different than it was in 1967 when Israel was attacked by every surrounding Arab nation. No different than it was 1,400 years ago when they massacred Jews for refusing to convert to Islam. The Quran demands the death of Jews.

Please endure these few seconds of hell from Oct 7th because this is what they still want to do.

It is the least we can do for those who endured it and who, every day and night, face the reality that it could happen again, and they must never let their guard down, not for one more second:

Never forget the terrorists’ pride at what they were doing.

This terrorist used a dead Jewish woman's phone, boasting how he had killed her and her husband and ten more Jews. Listen to the parents praising him, the mother crying with joy.

“Look how many I killed with my own hands! Your son killed Jews!”

Cut to two years later and Gazans are celebrating Trump’s peace deal as a defeat of Israel.

They chant, “Khaybar, Khaybar, ya Yehud!”

This is a war cry referring to the 7th century battle of Khaybar when Mohammed forced Jews to pay tribute, be expelled, or be massacred. Submit or be killed. This is the heart of Islam.

Please note, these are not Hamas fighters. These are the same civilians that celebrated 9/11. These are the same civilians that celebrated Oct 7th.

Below, it is heartening to see their joy. No one wants to see this war continue. No one.

On the other hand, it’s astounding that, quite suddenly, no one is starving, no one is a victim anymore. They are filled with vigorous energy.

And here was New York, two days ago, in anticipation of a Muslim being elected as mayor. They chose the two-year anniversary of Oct 7th to protest against Israel and for the “intifada”. No mention of the hostages.

Now, let’s look at the first phase of this peace deal. First of all, who has been negotiating this deal?

Qatar, the country most heavily involved in mediating these negotiations does not recognize Israel as a state. As far as Qatar is concerned ISRAEL DOES NOT EXIST.

How is it possible to take anything seriously when Qatar harbored the billionaire leaders of Hamas and you will not find Israel on a Qatari map.

Why was it not insisted from the beginning that Qatar acknowledge the existence of Israel. This is not strength; this is a joke.

But okay, here we are, and this is President Trump’s excited announcement:

In an interview hours after the breakthrough agreement, Trump spent little time discussing specifics, while assuring the media that the hostages would be released “probably Monday”.

Furthermore, Trump did not say whether Hamas would disarm or if and when Palestinian prisoners would be released, nor did he go into detail about how Gaza would be governed — all of which have been sticking points of cease-fire talks.

So, Hamas is just going to release all the hostages without any of their demands agreed upon? That’s not happening.

Does anybody remember the last peace plan, from 2024? The first phase sounds eerily familiar :

All remaining Israeli hostages were supposed to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Israel was expected to withdraw its forces to an agreed-upon line, marking a step towards a ceasefire.

If that one didn’t work out and it didn’t even ask for Hamas disarm, how is this one supposed to work out?

Even if the war were to end tomorrow, what about all the powerful clans in the region now fighting one another for power?

The bodies of some members of the Astal clan at their funeral in October.Credit...Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

More than 100 members of the Astal clan have been killed in the war.

One family member who survived, Yunis al-Astal, is a longtime Hamas lawmaker and firebrand sheikh who has compared Jews to bacteria and apes and said it was justifiable to “wipe them out of existence.” (1)

But it isn’t just Israel that is killing them, they are killing each other. Does anyone seriously think they are suddenly going to all hug and get along with each other, let alone with Israel?

It’s been reported that just six days ago:

The southern Gaza city of Khan Younis has witnessed one of the fiercest internal confrontations since the war began, between a Hamas security force and gunmen from the al-Mujaida clan - one of the largest families in the south. According to Hamas, its forces raided the neighborhood to detain individuals accused of collaborating with Israel. Local accounts, however, described an armed assault by about 50 men riding in five pickup trucks, armed with assault rifles and a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher, who stormed the al-Mujaida quarter and killed five members of the family. Armed relatives quickly fought back, sparking hours-long clashes with heavy gunfire.

Do all these important diplomats and political leaders meeting to talk about peace in fancy hotels in the lap of luxury really think they are going to solve hatreds that go back hundreds if not a thousand years. Personally, I don’t think they’re that stupid. It is all for show.

Instead of peace, thousands of terrorists are released with these deals, and more are to come.

Never forget that Yahya Sinwar, along with over a thousand prisoners, was released in 2011 in exchange for one Israeli soldier. Sinwar went on to orchestrate the Oct 7th attacks.

Let’s say Hamas disarms and “goes somewhere else” where would they go? Are they going to “go straight”, get jobs at McDonalds or sell life insurance? If some do, it will only be as a cover to plot further terror attacks.

Hamas is insisting on the release of some of the most notorious terrorists held by Isreal. Here they are:

Marwan Barghouti

Protesters lift flags and placards depicting leading member of the Fatah party Marwan Barghouti, the most high-profile Palestinian terrorist jailed by Israel, during a march supporting him in the West Bank city of Ramallah, August 19, 2025. (Zain JAAFAR / AFP)

Barghouti is extremely popular in both Gaza and the West Bank. It is thought he would handily win an election. This is in direct conflict with Mahoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, a man who would never win an election, but who is propped up by the West. Awesome. Another committed terrorist to run Gaza and the West Bank and does anyone think the people living there will be happy if they aren’t allowed to vote for him, but some outside forces will be imposed on them as leadership?

Barghouti was a senior Fatah leader in the Israeli-occupied West Bank during the bloody intifada that erupted in 2000. He is serving five life sentences for his part in planning terror attacks that killed five Israelis during the Second Intifada. He was also responsible for orchestrating attacks that killed over 1,137 Israelis. Another 8,341 Israelis were wounded.

Abdullah Barghouti

The Kuwait-born Barghouti, with no direct relation to Marwan, was a senior Hamas bombmaker and commander during the 2000.

An Israeli court handed him 67 life sentences in 2004 — the longest sentence handed down in the country’s history — after he was convicted of attacks that killed 66 people, including five Americans, and wounded more than 500.

He was convicted of making the bombs used in an attack at the Hebrew University in which five Americans and four Israelis were killed, a suicide bombing at a branch of the Sbarro pizzeria that killed 15 people, a suicide bombing at a cafe that left 11 dead and a triple bombing on Jerusalem’s Ben Yehuda pedestrian mall that killed 10.

Hassan Salama

Hassan Salama, a senior Hamas militant, was given 46 life sentences in 1997 stemming from the bombing of two commuter buses in Jerusalem and another attack that together killed and wounded dozens of people.

He led a series of revenge attacks after the assassination of Hamas’ chief bombmaker, Yahya Ayyash, in 1996.

Al-Sayyed

Sayyed was a senior Hamas commander in the West Bank during the 2000 intifada and was implicated in the deadliest attack of the uprising.

He was given 35 life sentences and another 100 years over his role in multiple attacks, including a suicide bombing at the Park Hotel in the coastal city of Netanya in March 2002 that killed 30 people and wounded 140 others as they celebrated the Jewish Passover.

If Israel releases Marwan Barghouti, it will be as disastrous as releasing Yahya Sinwar.

It could take another year, five years, ten, but an even greater attack will happen.

I hate to mention it yet again but remember that President Trump has also made the “biggest arms deal with Saudi Arabia in history” and claims that they and Qatar are our friends. What does it take to realize they are our enemies and are just biding their time?

Until the West understands that the death of every Jew and every infidel (meaning every person who refuses to bow to Allah) is the very heart of Islam, we will keep making deals and being surprised when promises are broken and more hostages are taken, more terror attacks occur, more wars are waged.

Isn’t that the definition of insanity? Repeating the same thing over and over with the same disastrous results.

