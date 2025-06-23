President Trump announced Monday that Israel and Iran have agreed on a "Complete and Total" ceasefire, a move he said would end a more than week-long conflict between the two countries.

The ceasefire will start in about six hours, and after 12 hours, the "War will be considered, ENDED," Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social, indicating that the ceasefire would begin at midnight ET.

"Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World," the president said.

HOWEVER, there has been no official word yet from Israel or Iran on a ceasefire.

Five hours ago, Iran's exiled Crown Prince, Reza Pahlavi, made this powerful statement, calling for Iranians to rise up and reclaim their nation; to change power peacefully and fairly to provide a free and fair Iran:

Pahlavi is waiting in the wings to return to Iran and claim his place in history. I, for one, hope it happens.

And no, he will not be a repeat of the Shah, that is far gone.

What say you?

Leave a comment

Share