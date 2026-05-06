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The president of the Oxford Student Union, Arwa Elrayess, has “secretly” invited “far-right” activist Tommy Robinson to debate “This House Believes Islam is a Threat to the West.”

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Tommy Robinson. Oxford Student Union. The two do not mix. I’m really looking forward to this. But what concerns me most are those who have been chosen to debate on the same side as Robinson.

Before I get to that, the debate will take place May 28th, although confirmation of Robinson’s involvement will not officially be announced until the day of the debate for fear of student backlash. If that isn’t hype, I don’t know what is. I pray Tommy Robinson stays safe.

As Roshan Salih, editor of British Muslim “news” site 5Pillars, said:

Elrayess is an Egyptian Muslim. He is the same guy who invited Jonathan Sacerdotti, Natasha Hausdorff, Mosab Hassan Yousef and Yosef Haddad to debate Is Israel a Genocidal Apartheid State? I encourage everyone to listen to their brilliant responses—some of the most brilliant speeches I’ve ever heard in defense of Israel. You will find them in my essay HERE.

For those who stand with Jews and speak out against Islam, walking into the Oxford Student Union is like walking into the lion’s den.

As Elrayess writes in a Telegraph piece titled Why I invited Tommy Robinson to debate Islam at the Oxford Union:

For two decades, the primary strategy of the Left when confronting far-Right ideas has been silence: refuse a platform, deny a debate and hope the problem goes away. It has not gone away. Instead, the following for those ideas has grown, and their influence has spread. These ideas, unchallenged in serious forums, have settled undisturbed into the minds of millions of ordinary people who are angry and feel, not unreasonably, that nobody in power is willing to acknowledge their anger. The strategy of silence has given these views a power they do not deserve. It was in this context that the idea of inviting the far-Right activist Tommy Robinson back to the Oxford Union for the above debate was first discussed. The “secret” invite is causing consternation among students and in the media. But if you find what Robinson says to be dangerous – and many do – then the most reckless thing you can do is to deny the millions of people who listen to him a serious rebuttal of his statements. People will still hear his ideas, but they will do so in silence, undisturbed, and unchallenged in echo chambers.

How inspiring of him. He is supposed to be neutral, but his motivation is to incite students in our “most hallowed halls of education” to ever intensifying levels of hatred toward Israel and Jews.

One of my big concerns is the others who have been picked to debate in agreement with Tommy Robinson.

Out of all the choices, rabid Jew hater ‘Catholic’ Priest Calvin Robinson will be one of them. Calvin Robinson has routinely made fun of me on X—not that I care about that, but it is always when I call out his antisemitism.

Here is Calvin Robinson spreading the blood libel that there is:

“an elite Jewish cabal that are raping, murdering and essentially eating babies. This is the most evil you can conceive of. We’re not angry enough at the evil in our world to fight against it.”

There are any number of reasonable people that could have stood alongside Tommy Robinson. Amir Tsarfati comes to mind. But this horrible man was chosen for a reason. To push Tommy Robinson further into the extremist camp. These are increasingly dangerous times for those of us who stand with Jews. We are smeared and labeled far-right. It has already happened to me, which I wrote about in Beware Far-Right Influencers.

I understand that Tommy Robinson is fighting a battle for the heart and soul of Britain and Europe and for such battles one must often align with people one doesn’t completely agree with. However, I have been clear all along about the dangers of this push into extremist camps on both sides. The day is coming—the next election for the president of the United States comes to mind—when we will have no choice but to align with one extreme or the other because there will be NO more middle ground. Those of us who refuse to take a side will be labeled “the most evil”.

This push towards extremism is being fueled by online influencers with massive audiences on places like X. This is a turning point for these influencers. If they want to maintain the riches they are now used to accumulating, they have no choice but to shift their positions slowly but surely so that they eventually will throw Jews under the bus completely.

No one likes to think that this is happening. No one wants to face the fact that they, too, will have to make a choice. But we all will.

It’s getting really difficult for voices like mine to be heard above the din because we refuse to push these extremes. People have become quite sick in the head, feeding off of extremism, needing more and more emotional stimulation on social media; it’s like a drug, an addiction. If you don’t give your followers that high, they will go elsewhere.

Look what happened to Megyn Kelly. People can say, oh, she’s just a grifter, but it’s more than that. A lot is at stake here and people with influence are making deals with the Devil so that they, too, get what they crave: constant relevance.

Take the case of Kate Hopkins, who Tommy Robinson mentions in the clip above. Who can deny she has been a firm supporter of Jews and Israel.

And yet, Hopkins suggested that British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis’s favorable views on immigration were somehow connected to the slaying last year of 11 worshipers at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. “Don’t blame Trump,” Hopkins wrote. Rather, “Look to the Chief Rabbi and his support for mass migration across the Med[iterranean],” she wrote. “There you will find your truths.” (1)

Out of all the people one could blame for something that happened in Pittsburgh, why would she focus on the UK’s chief rabbi. These little tidbits of suggestions being placed into people’s minds are not happening by accident.

I’m also disappointed, but not surprised, by sensationalist Laurence Fox being invited to debate on Tommy Robinson’s side as well. He is a lesser version of Tommy Robinson, so what is the point. Why not Raymond Ibrahim or Dan Burmawi.

At any rate, I look forward to this debate, and you can be sure I will be writing about it.

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