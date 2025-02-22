I thought I was done for the day, but now this. Again, I apologize as I am ill and have lost my voice so I cannot record this piece. It seems fitting that I should lose my voice as I am at a loss for what to say.

If you enjoy my essays and want to see them reach a wider audience, please become a paid subscriber. Thank you.

Terrorists abduct Yarden Bibas to Gaza after kidnapping him from his home in Nir Oz, a kibbutz in Israel near the Gaza border, on Oct. 7, 2023. His wife Shiri and son Ariel, 4, and baby Kfir, were also abducted. (AP Photo)

One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi.

Forensic examinations have revealed that Ariel and Kfir Bibas were not killed in an Israeli air strike as Hamas claimed but were murdered by terrorists with their bare hands.

But how do we even know it was “terrorists”?

It could have been enraged Gazans. We saw Gazans on Oct 7th flooding Israel and abducting innocent people. We saw them celebrating as they dragged dead bodies back into hell, spitting on them, defiling them. And now, over the past few weeks, we have seen them straining to get their hands on the hostages once again as Hamas’ parades them through the streets.

“We can confirm that baby Kfir Bibas, just 10 months old, and his older brother Ariel, aged four, were both brutally murdered by terrorists while being held hostage in Gaza no later than November 2023. These two innocent children were taken hostage alive, along with their mother, Shiri, from their home on October 7, 2023,” IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

The IDF statement came hours after it was discovered that Hamas had not returned the body of the boys’ mother Shiri, sending instead the body of a Gazan woman and later claiming that there had been a mix-up with the bodies during an Israeli airstrike.

“The terrorists did not shoot the two young boys — they killed them with their bare hands. Afterward, they committed horrific acts to cover up these atrocities.”

“This assessment is based on both forensic findings from the identification process and intelligence that supports these findings. We have shared these findings, intelligence and forensics with our partners around the world so they can verify it,” said Hagari.

Yarden Bibas (center) with his sister Ofri and father Eli, soon after his release from Hamas captivity on February 1, 2025 (IDF Spokesman)

Hagari added that he spoke on Thursday with the children’s father, recently released hostage Yarden Bibas, who demanded that he tell the world what had happened:

“Yarden looked me in the eyes and asked that all the world know and be horrified by the manner in which they murdered his children.”

Hagari said that Israel was demanding that Shiri Bibas be returned to Israel swiftly, “in accordance with the agreement,” and called the murder of the other hostages “crimes against humanity.”

Shiri Bibas, Kfir Bibas and Ariel Bibas

What happened to Shiri? Was she so tortured, her body so mutilated, that Hamas didn’t even want to send her back. It takes a terrible level of evil for Hamas not to want to world to know what it has done. All this time, it has proudly displayed its handywork on a stage for everyone to see.

My nights are haunted by what happened to Shiri. My days filled with sorrow.

And now that Hamas has violated the ceasefire once again, in the most heinous ways imaginable?

President Trump has said: “I really am fine with any decision Israel makes — continue truce or resume war.”

We all know what needs to happen.

Share

Leave a comment