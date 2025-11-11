Today, I thought I would do something special for my paid subscribers by sharing the introduction and first two chapters of my book. If you wish to listen to me read it, you will find the audio below the paywall. In the audio, I explain why I worked so long and hard on the beginning of this book.

If you enjoy my essays and want to support my writing, please considering becoming a paid subscriber. Thank you!

One-time or recurring donations can also be made at Ko-Fi

Without further ado, here is the Introduction and first two chapters of my upcoming book:

The Seduction of Islam

“ The most subversive thing a woman can do is talk about her life as if it really matters. ” — American Egyptian writer Mona Eltahawy

INTRODUCTION

If I look back on my life in Luxor, one memory comes to mind above all the others.

It’s late afternoon and I’m standing at the center of the compound, nerves on edge. I call it the compound because it has come to feel like a prison, while at the same time, a place of refuge. Leaving the compound takes courage, as if I’m in an episode of The Walking Dead. Let’s just say I’ve made a lot of enemies. I never go outside after dark. I don’t want to end up at the bottom of the Nile or floating in one of the canals.

It’s been five days since the confrontation. Five days of vigilance. This is my last night in Luxor. I’m waiting for the taxi to take me to the airport.

Late last night, a car stopped by the side gate, and someone got out and rattled the lock, trying to get in. I knew who it was. Mohamadin’s partner and best friend Bango. He hates me.

Just in case Bango’s anger overcomes his reason, I keep a sturdy piece of wood and a knife next to my bed. I make sure the gates are always locked.

But for now, all is peaceful. Bats flutter in the mango tree. Muffled cries of sheep and cows echo through the streets. Dogs bark and children laugh. Soon the muezzin will make the call to prayer. I breath out slowly, releasing the tension.

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Atop the high walls surrounding me, coils of barbed wire catch fire from the last rays of the setting sun. Only weeks before, the plan had been to tear down the barbed wire and replace the ugly black metal gate with a wooden one, carved in Nubian symbols. We’d transform the barren ground into an enchanted garden. Domed ceilings would rise above the kitchens and the bedrooms, windows sparkling with colored glass. On the empty land behind the two small houses, we’d build an outdoor gym and hang some boxing bags. We’d plant a garden with an avocado tree just for me, this displaced Californian woman.

Inshalla, by this time next year, writers’ retreats would be in full swing and out of that a good business would grow.

Despite the yearning in my heart for this idyllic future, I knew it would never happen. Fortunately, reason won over emotion, and I said no. That’s when all hell broke loose.

I gather my scarf around my shoulders and climb the steps to the rooftop terrace. From there I watch as the setting sun bathes the minarets and village rooftops in golden light before descending beneath El Qurn, the mountain of the Valley of the Kings. The family across the street stands on their balcony enjoying the sunset, too. We wave and smile at one another.

The call to prayer swells from the nearby mosques and from those across the Nile on the east bank. A dahabiya passes on its way to Aswan, lights twinkling on the decks and in the cabin windows. I hear music and laughter. People are dancing to exotic sounds. I look back to the western sky and watch the last splashes of pink and purple light melt beneath the horizon. I turn to the east where a big red moon rises above Luxor Temple. I want to hold onto this moment forever.

Just a few more hours and I will be gone.

The thought fills me with sorrow and relief all at once. I love Luxor. And I hate it. I can’t imagine ever coming back. I can’t imagine ever not coming back.

I descend the stairs and go inside the smaller house to get my suitcase. I won’t need the weapons anymore. But I leave them next to the bed so Bango will know what awaited him if he had managed to get in.

Shortly before the taxi arrives, Mohamadin surprises me by walking into the compound. His arm is in a sling. A few days earlier, he’d been hit by a tuk-tuk, and his arm was broken. He has come to say goodbye and to offer his version of an apology, something I had not expected.

He would like me to change my mind, but no amount of apologizing will ever make up for the threats, the lies, the intensity of hatred that was revealed once the mask came off. Just because the mask is back on again doesn’t change the truth of what is hidden underneath. There is no longer a single man or woman in Luxor that I trust.

The last I see of Mohamadin, he is standing by the gate, staring at the taxi until it rounds the corner and takes me away.