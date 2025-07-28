You can read this essay here:

Hello to everyone. I apologize for no video. I am not feeling well today so this will be audio and essay.

Let’s take a look at this heart-wrenching photo of the Palestinian child Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq being held by his mother in Gaza City on July 21, 2025:

This photo was first published to prove starvation in Gaza. Just to be clear, I am not saying children are not suffering from malnutrition. I am talking here about a propaganda war.

The photo went viral immediately. We know that images more than words play on our heartstrings and while this child is absolutely suffering, it is not in the way that was portrayed to us.

Bill Ackman says Israel has to get better at this PR war. Yes, however truth takes time. You cannot verify facts within seconds. And the problem is that people demand instant news, instant gratification. They don't want to wait around, even for a hour or two. Whatever validates the feelings they already have is what they are going to believe.

If you value truth, if you have integrity, you are fighting a very difficult battle online.

It is journalist David Collier who uncovered the truth about this photo. In his article, he states:

A medical report issued in May 2025 by the Basma Association for Relief in Gaza states that Mohammed, has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy – a group of neurological disorders affecting movement, muscle tone, and posture. The report notes that Mohammed suffers from hypoxemia (low oxygen in the blood), possibly linked to a suspected genetic disorder inherited in an ‘autosomal recessive pattern.’

Collier says he has “seen a copy of this report (but obviously won’t produce in full here a child’s medical diagnosis). It was signed by Dr Saeed Mohammed Al Nassan on 20th May 2025”:

Camera UK is another excellent source if you want to dig into what is true and what is false.

During the filming by the BBC, the mother states via translation:

“He suffered from hypertonia [stiff muscles – Ed.] and I was giving him physiotherapy sessions. He became able to sit down and stand up like normal children.”

By the time Collier reported on this, the photo had already been on the front page of the Daily Express on 23 July. Then Sky News, CNN, NYT, BBC, Guardian, the New York Times. Everywhere.

Within seconds, billions of people saw it and by then, it was too late to change the narrative. The damage had been done. People have the attention span of a gnat, and they move on to the next ten-second story or video and then the next and the next. Nobody cares about what happened five minutes ago.

In fact, I have found that even when presented with the truth after having believed a lie, people tend to stick with the lie. They don’t really care anymore whether something is true or not. They care that whatever they see validates feelings that they already have about a certain topic. Reason has been subjugated to emotion.

Now, you can say, well, we don’t know if this Collier guy is telling the truth either. He says he saw a report, but he could be making it up. However, below you can see what the first photo does not show you. Muhammed’s brother who is clearly not starving. But of course, the media didn’t choose to publish this photo:

Mohammed’s healthy brother Joud, who was born on 18 April 2022, is 3 years old in the photo. Mohammed was born on 23 December 2023, just two months after October 7.