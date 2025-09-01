To read this entire BREAK FREE MONDAYS discourse, please become a paid supporter.

This month, the propaganda against Israel will reach a high pitch of hysteria. The United Nations General Assembly is meeting, commencing on September 9 and culminating in a High-Level General Debate starting on the 23rd. At this assembly, France, Great Britain and Canada intend to recognize the “state of Palestine.”

I have written multiple essays explaining how this obsession with a Palestinian state is intended for a gullible Western audience. There is no Islamic Arab nation that really wants Israel to exist. Nor could they care less about “Palestine.” The goal is for there to be no Israel at all and for the entire region to be absorbed into the Islamic Caliphate. Here is a short video explaining it.

This unconscionable idea that Israel has no right to exist has steadily grown into a mainstream obsession since Oct 7th. We have seen its progress in the constant stream of anti-Israel propaganda, coming straight from The Muslim Brotherhood, which, when you peel back all the layers, is the source. And I really must write more about this so that people have a better understanding of The Muslim Brotherhood.

The accusations that Israel has killed all the journalists in Gaza so that no one will know what is really going on is one of the latest lies being spread throughout the West. Never mind that many of those “journalists” were Hamas jihadists.

The world listens to Al Jazeera journalists, despite its main office being in Qatar, despite it’s clear ties to Hamas, which has clear ties to The Muslim Brotherhood.

Not only that, but this war represents a new kind of “reporting” where anyone can claim to be a journalist and post videos on social media. That didn’t happen during World War II, for example. So, it is understandable that if these people choose to go to where the fighting is and film it with their phones, they face the possibility of being injured or killed.

But when it happens, Israel is immediately accused of targeting them on purpose. Yes, Israel has targeted specific people claiming to be journalists and at times innocent bystanders have died. As one example, Abdallah Aljamal, who wrote for Al Jazeera was holding three hostages in his home with his family before he was killed by Israeli commandos during a rescue operation in June of 2024.

Other so-called journalists filmed Hamas’s attack on Oct 7th and actively participated. Hassan Abdel Fattah Mohammed Eslaih, a Gaza journalist who documented Hamas’s October 7 massacre, was killed in a May 2025 IDF strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

Here he is getting all chummy with Yahya Sinwar:

I would like to know if a single one of these local journalists investigated where the hostages were and tried to get word out and save them. This seems to be one of the most important journalistic investigations they could have made, since they are inhabitants of Gaza. But no. They did not and they still do not. No doubt, as with Abdallah Aljama, many know where the hostages are, but they refuse to help them.

Israel has let in many journalists, such as Douglas Murray. However, they are all liars, apparently, because they only go where the IDF allows them to go. Since when has any war been different? Ironically, those who object to Israel protecting journalists who come into Gaza accuse Israel of turning around and killing journalists that it doesn’t protect. But Israel cannot protect journalists who take off and go wherever they want. Sure, anyone can choose to do that, but then, they should take responsibility for what happens.

My question for the West is always, why do people insist on believing a lying, terrorist organization like Hamas instead of a democratic state like Israel. And okay, if you are going to be skeptical, (and we should all have some level of skepticism because not everything is always going to be accurate on Israel’s side either), then at least don’t believe either one. But to actually choose to believe only Hamas is insane.

It is thanks in large part to this highly successful propaganda campaign that this year’s UN General Assembly promises to be such an intense showdown.

To the credit of the United States, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio rescinded the visas of Mahmoud Abbas and 80 other officials ahead of the high-level meeting.

"It is in our national security interests to hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments, and for undermining the prospects for peace," declared the State Department.

I have repeatedly explained why the idea of Mahmoud Abbas leading a Palestinian state, just like the very idea of a Palestinian state, is no more than empty words for the easily manipulated and ill-informed West. The majority of the people inhabiting the West Bank favour Hamas over the PA.

Here is Dalia Ziada explaining the reality of Gaza’s reconstruction and the surrounding Arab states’ moral obligation to take in Gazan refugees:

