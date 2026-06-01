Sailing to Goree Island, Senegal, another adventure I haven’t written about yet.

Hello to everyone and happy June!

It’s my birthday month and a milestone! It’s not every day that a person turns 70 so I thought I would offer a gift to all of you, my wonderful subscribers: a 20% discount for new subscribers, which means, if my math serves me right, $5.60 per month and $56 for the year. (I added this feature and I hope it is working. If it isn’t please let me know.)

After June, it will be:

$7 per month

$70 for a year

$170 for Founding Members

Remember, as we always say, that’s comparable to buying one latte per month!

BREAK FREE MONDAYS’ discourses are especially for paid subscribers as my way of saying thank you.

I have written over 1,500 essays so far on Break Free Media and I am still going strong. Soon, I will have my book, The Seduction of Islam, to add to that body of work.

Below, photos of “Luxor Boxing Girls” and me with Marwa and Mahmoud, my two coaches. Marwa is a most unusual woman, and I tell her story in my book.

A year ago in April, I had a hip replacement that set me back further than I expected with writing my book. Although I healed very well, I found, for about the first 4 months, that sitting for any length of time past more than 10 minutes was extremely painful. I was able to write my shorter essays, although it wasn’t easy, but the book required far more concentration over longer stretches of time and I just couldn’t do it.

But things got better! I now have no problems with writing. I even jog and I am back in the gym almost every day, boxing but no more kickboxing. I have always been a very active person, busy mind and a lot of energy. Sometimes, I leave off the heavy topics and write about the discipline of training one’s body and mind and how it helps keep the spirit strong. I always encourage everyone to keep active, push yourself to be the best you can be in all areas of life!

I want to thank all my wonderful paid subscribers. It’s because of you that I am able to spend the long hours needed to research, write and record my essays. It also means I have been able to take the extra time to finish my book, The Seduction of Islam, which has been a marathon project. It is now in the editing phase.

I want to thank my Founding Members whose contributions meant I had more time to write my book, and I was able to buy another computer which I desperately needed for writing my book and recording my essays.

What I write is so often dark and disturbing. By God’s grace, I am able to enter that world with His strong light and expose that darkness. Sometimes, I don’t even know how I do it, but I do! One of the ways I am able to stay uplifted is through the encouragement of my readers.

Here are some of the comments by paid subscribers that keep me going. There are no words o express how much this means to me.

Again, thank you to everyone. I know that many are struggling financially and cannot become paid subscribers. I appreciate all of you. That is why I will never have a paywall. Also, if there is just one person (and there have been many more than that) who reads my writing because there is no paywall, and comes to a better understanding of God’s love, the true history of Israel and God’s Chosen People and the truth of Islam and the truth behind the lies of the Palestine narrative then it is all worth it!

Please share this post with others! There is a button below to do so.

God bless and keep you in his loving care.

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