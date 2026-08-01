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Let this be a lesson to all of us. No matter how iconic you are or have been or might be in the future, standing with Jews and making a noise loud enough that people take notice, means you will be attacked by the mob. You will suffer severe consequences.

Here is the song Boy George released that caused all the problems.

If you want to know more about the meaning behind the title, here is a trailer for a film being released about Oct 7th, also titled, “We Will Dance Again.

Boy George, 65, was set to play King Herod in the West End production from August 3–15, but his manager Paul Kemsley announced on July 30 that he would no longer appear

Kemsley said the exit was “made with the utmost respect for the producers, the creative team and the entire company” and that he felt it was “right to step aside, allowing the production to remain the focus” and that George “has never been afraid to stand by his personal convictions” and that the decision was in the “best interests” of his artist while showing respect to others.

But this is how Deadline headlined it:

Not pro-Israel, mind you, but anti-Palestine. The fact is that no one is allowed to be pro-Israel. I always must follow that statement with the explanation for those who still don’t get it that this means NO ONE IS ALLOWED TO BE PRO-JEW.

Here are the lyrics of We Will Dance Again. Please tell me where it is anti-Palestine:

You say genocide, I say war

When you’re attacked, that’s what the army’s for

Does it get ugly? You bet it does

When I know you wanna kill

Every last one of us

Every last one of us

Every last one of us

You never mention October 7

Young girls raped against trees

Murdered brutally

For the crime of dancing

You condemn the Jews, with selective memory

Musicians holding flags, mouthing like sheep

Propaganda fueled by the Internet feels so weak

But trust me, we will dancе again

We will dance again

We will dancе again

And there will be no war

But if you’re ever confused

I stand with the Jews

I don’t feel brave, I just need to behave like a human

But trust me, we will dance again

We will dance again

We will dance again

And there will be no war

But if you’re ever confused

I stand with the Jews

I don’t feel brave, I just need to behave like a human

The song is pro-Israel and that is now a crime.

Standing with Jews means George can’t play King Herod, the Arab/Roman king who wanted to kill baby Jesus.

That's crazy, isn’t it. It’s also crazy when we remember how extremely controversial Jesus Christ, Superstar was when it was first released in 1971. Christians called it blasphemous. They still do today.

But guess what, we have something in the West called FREEDOM. No assassins were sent by fanatical Christian clerics to murder Andrew Lloyd Webber, Norman Jewison and Tim Rice. They didn’t need security for all these years, the threat never ending. Nothing will happen to them today, nor the new actors and those producing the show.

Jesus Christ Superstar remains as popular today as it was back in the 1970s.

What would happen if someone made the musical “Mohammed, Superstar”

We all know what would happen. Well, actually, the production would never be made in the first place. No one dares to even make a joke about Mohammed, draw a cartoon, let alone an entire stage production. Anyone attempting to do so would be killed. Just as almost happened to Salman Rushdie, when a jihadist rushed at him on stage four years ago and tried to knife him to death, resulting in the loss of his eyesight in one eye. A fatwa was taken out against him by Ayatollah Khomeini in 1989 because he wrote a book that criticized Islam with the controversial title of The Satanic Verses. A fatwa never ends until you are dead.

Here is a very small selection of comments which George graciously responded to, despite the vitriol. We all experience this; I receive the same sort of comments almost daily. It’s the private messages that I don’t share publicly that are the most disturbing. I applaud George’s reasoned responses. I don’t believe in cursing. No matter how vile people are to me, I never curse back. I refuse to allow emotion to control my reason, and I refuse to sink to their low level.

But that is only the tip of the iceberg of what Boy George is facing.

He has now split from the manager of his record label after the manager refused to release his ‘controversial’ pro-Israel song. Yes, ‘controversial.’ That is how his song is being described in the media.

Because it is just so very controversial to stand with Jews.

On Saturday, the singer confirmed on social media that he had parted ways with Tony Pontius, calling the executive, who had run his record label, BGP, for several years, “gutless”.

Gutless. Bravo, George!

But here is the sad part. I pray George never backtracks like so many celebrities do. Helen Mirren did it. Below you can watch the video of the Oscar-winning actress walking with her husband, director Taylor Hackford, when a man brands her an “evil Zionist b****” all because she supports Israel’s right to exist.

As a result, all eyes turned on Helen Mirren, not the person who verbally attacked her, and she was condemned for her positive statements about Israel because it must mean she supports genocide. Mirren caved and said this:

She accused Israel of genocide to save herself. I was so proud when she stood up bravely. Now I am disgusted.

We can watch artists hurry to distance themselves from Boy George.

Broadway actor Patrick Clanton, who performed alongside Boy George in Moulin Rouge, criticized the song, saying George "was a terrible performer and I was embarrassed [sic] to be in the show with him."

Boy George answered on Threads that "I barely remember you, kudos for getting some media attention off my back because any other time you would barely have garnered a sentence."

Be aware that if you stand up as George did, you will lose colleagues, friends, family members.

It could end up costing Boy George his entire career.

Defiant as ever, George writes:

In reply to one X user who called him “Zionist scum,” the singer replied, “Jew love is true love.”

On Friday, he said on X that friends were recommending that he “pipe down” and let the uproar blow over. “I’m afraid it’s not an option,” he said.

Know that every single one of us who stand with Israel, who stand with Jews, will face the same attacks. Many of us already have. How many are willing to stand up even taller instead of falling down in defeat?

I learned in Luxor, Egypt that when you face the mob, you never show weakness, you never show fear, you look them in the eyes and project more strength, more conviction than the vile abuse they throw at you. It is the only way to win. Even if they beat you to death, you have won.

This is what we can all learn from the courageous young people of Iran. They are hung from cranes in city squares, abandoned by the short attention spans of the West, and still, they do not give in.

Look at the nice white lady below. This woman is described by some sort of leftist press, GBC, as

“ A brave woman shouting into the eyes of the Zionists, ​’Israel is finished, no one is going to Israel. You have lost everything and you don't even realize it.’"

Terrifying. She probably never cared about Gaza before Oct 7th when Jews were massacred. Then, she gamely stood up for those who did the massacring because that was the cool thing to do.

Surely this woman and the millions like her realize that what they are calling for when they say “Israel is finished” is the genocide of 7 million Jews—half the Jewish population in the entire world.

This is now acceptable. Nice ladies in designer clothes from cultured backgrounds can shout genocide of Jews with self-righteous conviction and they are applauded. Just like the upper class of Germany, they can attend the opera and ignore the ovens.

Backtracking as Helen Mirren did, feeling the need to overexplain yourself, that you didn’t really mean what you said, that of course, you care about Palestinians, that you aren’t a genocide denier, don’t fall for it.

Once you start bowing to the demands of the mob, they will only smell more blood. They will only demand more proof of contrition. And they will never forgive you.

The more you debase yourself, the more they will get off on it and the further down they will drag you. They will never be satisfied until you have been drowned by their hatred.

Don’t give them that satisfaction. Be defiant. Stand by your words. Don’t back down. Israel is fighting a war. They are not committing genocide.

I stand with Israel.

I stand with Jews.

I will never give into the madness.

Even though, indeed, the madness knows no bounds.

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