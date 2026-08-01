Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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April's avatar
April
2d

I stand with you him and the Jews and Israel 🇮🇱

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1 reply by Karen Hunt
Ed Ezrick's avatar
Ed Ezrick
2d

Wonderful article, a much needed reminder to will yourself to be brave

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1 reply by Karen Hunt
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