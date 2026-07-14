Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
3h

Watching or hearing what the leftie democrat Israel despising (read Jew) Democrat socialists believe is sickening .. they are nothing but deluded misinformed prejudiced morons.

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3 replies by Karen Hunt and others
Vicki Greene's avatar
Vicki Greene
3h

That actually makes me kinda physically sick. I had some really good teachers, I probably didn't appreciate them as much as I could have. Teachers used to love learning and teaching, now some If them don't care about true education, only indoctrination.

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2 replies by Karen Hunt and others
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