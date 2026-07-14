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Today, I was quoted on @JTVChannel by Ollie Anisfeld. 🙏 I wouldn’t have known if a friend hadn’t told me, so I was very happy he did. I listen to Anisfeld when I can but hadn’t heard this one. His content is excellent, never sensationalized, always highly researched.

Every Democratic candidate who wants to win knows they must bow to the golden calf of non-existent ‘Palestine.’

That means performing outrageous stunts like the one Ro Khanna just pulled in Israel. Hey, it got him noticed all over the internet, right, and that’s what matters.

Cryptocurrency bettors expect Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) to be the first Democrat to announce a presidential run after he said he’s “strongly considering” a bid. Here is Anisfeld’s excellent overview of what happened.

Anisfeld titles it “The Lie Falls Apart” but it only falls apart for those who are still rational enough to appreciate honest reporting.

Here is a clip of how ridiculous Khanna looks:

He becomes a buffoon when confronted with reality:

But who is listening to Fox News? Not a single democrat. Okay, maybe a few. I listen to all sides because I don’t trust the media on either side to be without an agenda. That is what rational people do.

Khanna doesn’t care how ridiculous he looks to rational people. He knows there are enough irrational people who thrive on hatred and hysteria. They are the ones he counts on voting for him. Even Democrats who aren’t invested in hating Israel will vote for him (or someone else like him) simply because they hate Trump. This is the deal that the far left has made with the Democratic Party. Throw Israel to the wolves if you want to win.

This is how it now is in America. The country has been successfully divided into two warring extremes. The far-right has made the same deal with the Republicans. If the choice is between an Israel-hating Republican and an Israel-hating Democrat, what do you think people will do?

What does it mean for the United States when our politicians win for no other reason than because they hate Israel.

It means that the next step is hating Jews. American Jews. What they will never say, at least not yet, is that hating Israel is synonymous with hating Jews.

Half of the Jews in the world live in Israel. If Israel no longer existed, what would happen to those 7.2 million Jews? A blood bath a hundred times worse than Oct 7th.

Most of the other half live in NYC, where Mayor Mamdani won on the same ticket. Zohran Mamdani said his starting point was ‘Palestine’ and that’s what led him to the Social Democratic Party--I prefer to use the proper term: communism. Communism and Islam have always gone very well together.

When asked why he defended the phrase “Globalize the Intifada,” Mamdani said:

“To me, ultimately, what I hear in so many is a desperate desire for equality and equal rights in standing up for Palestinian human rights.”

There are never equal rights when the majority are Muslims. Let’s be honest, look at history. We must always go back to the source.

If you know even recent history, then you know that the myth of ‘Palestine’ was concocted between Yassar Arafat and the Soviet Union, the KGB and the PLO. It is all built on a lie. And that lie is what inspired relentless terror attacks against Israelis.

“The Soviets were instrumental in orchestrating the narrative of Palestinian victimhood and promoting it on the global stage. They helped craft propaganda that painted Israel as a colonial aggressor while portraying Palestinians as freedom fighters. This narrative resonated with many in the developing world and aligned with the broader Soviet strategy of destabilizing Western-aligned governments.” (1)

From Palestine Chronicle:

“Mamdani’s victory is not simply a result of his individual platform or personality. It reflects the emergence of Gaza as a powerful organizing framework, one that connects global violence to domestic inequality and demands coherence across them.”

I hope my rational friends, be they Jewish, Christian or otherwise, see the writing on the wall before it’s too late, as happened in Germany.

Here are just a few examples of Jew hatred now accepted. It has moved beyond Palestine. Blatant Jew-hatred of your neighbor next door is all the rage. What this illustrates is a relentless pursuit from the highest echelons of power, the presidency, down to the local level of government in every state and every city.

Also, people tend to say, oh, it’s all just click bait on social media. Yes, these incidents are being reported on social media. But they are happening to real people in the real world. This isn’t some fantasy, a creation of AI. It is what Jews face every day now on the streets of their neighborhoods.

Below, this woman’s entire podcast revolves around teaching people how to hunt down Israeli restaurants.

She picks out traditionally Jewish foods like Schnitzel as a ‘clue’. Ridiculous since Schnitzel originally German, or actually Austrian. But facts don’t matter. What’s so chilling is how much delight she takes in her search for Jews. It’s like the most normal thing to do, no embarrassment, no hiding what she really thinks.

Below, CNN reporter Jomana Karadsheh Scott rides with the Met Police on “proactive patrols” in the predominantly Jewish areas of North London.

Met officers openly admit the demand is “astronomical” — the highest they’ve ever seen. Why? Physical assaults, Nazi salutes, “Heil Hitler,” “baby killers,” and people punched in the face simply for being visibly Jewish.

Since October 7th, and spiking again during the Iran conflict, antisemitic offenses have surged. What started as temporary police patrols are now permanent.

Watch 24-year-old Nathaniel Fahidi, “not particularly religious” who says, “I now refrain from being openly Jewish.” Some families in his community are leaving the UK because “being here just doesn’t feel safe anymore.”

The one below is the Chicago Teacher’s Union. This is our children’s education we are talking about, saying “It’ll be violent” at their conference.

From The Washington Free Beacon

The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) hosted a Marxist, virulently anti-Israel conference last weekend which openly celebrated terrorism, introduced fledgling activists to "the growing BDS movement," and called on its members to support Iran’s "axis of resistance" and prepare for violence against the United States and Israel.

"We are all here to toughen our knuckles," Ryan Delaney, chair of communications for Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network, told attendees at the conclusion of events Saturday.

"I hope that everybody leaves here ready to fight when they get home," he told roughly 200 cheering attendees.

Sara Flounders, a member of the Secretariat of the Marxist-Leninist Workers World Party, thundered to the crowd that "the enemy is at home. … Change doesn't ask for permission. It'll be violent. It'll be stormy. It'll be unpredictable."

Flounders praised attendees as "a really militant, determined group."

The conference, where activists went so far as to discuss how to shut down a major U.S. port to force out an Israeli company, was the second annual gathering of Anti-War Action Network (AWAN), an agglomeration of dozens of local activist groups around the country united by their hatred of Israel and mission to obstruct American "imperialism."

Conference-goers were a motley crew of aspiring revolutionaries. About 20 percent wore masks, many attendees were noticeably obese, and there was also a large contingent of openly transgender participants. Breakfast included gluten-free empanadas and vegan fare while a gender-neutral bathroom did brisk business.

One speaker named Sarah talked about a die-in she helped organize as a sparkling Pellegrino sat nestled in her chair.

The teachers' union has long faced criticism for its support for terrorism and condoning antisemitism in its ranks. The CTU vice president, Jackson Potter, has in the past been an apologist for Hamas violence and headlined an event called "Palestine and Union Power" in March 2025. In May, the union staged a walkout in honor of May Day, a celebration of the worker that’s popular with communists.

In October 2024, the president of the Chicago Board of Education, Mitchell Johnson—who was appointed to the board by far-left mayor Brandon Johnson (no relation), himself a former CTU organizer—was forced to resign after his social media posts defending Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre resurfaced.

"My Jewish colleagues appear drunk with the Israeli power and will live to see their payment," Mitchell Johnson said in one post.

"The U.S. is losing," said Hatem Abudayyeh, national chair of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network and executive director at Arab American Action Network, to thunderous applause.

"What we've seen since October 2023 is a radical restructuring of the world order, and it's happening because of what folks like us have been saying for decades—that the unified Palestinian resistance and its protracted war of national liberation against the Israeli Zionist colonizers is one of the main determinants in the crisis of capitalism and U.S. imperialism, and will help lead to their defeat."

During his remarks, Abudayyeh lauded the "principled Iranian support for the axis of resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, and Yemen," eliciting more cheers when he declared that "with unequivocal Iranian support, the Lebanese resistance continues to defend its people and land."

One session focused on efforts to pressure Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems from its U.S. outpost in South Carolina by targeting the infrastructure of the mammoth Port of Charleston.

"Ports are like integral pieces of the war machine, right? So we need to be in those spaces," said a representative for Elbit out of South Carolina, a member of the AWAN network.

"If we can shut down even one terminal for two hours, that’s millions of dollars out in logistics."

Other resolutions included a demand for the withdrawal of U.S. protection for Taiwan and renewed denunciations of Israel.

One attendee said she supported abandoning Taiwan to Chinese domination, citing Stalin as inspiration.

"Lenin was right in saying that the national movement of the oppressed countries should be appraised not from the point of view of formal democracy, but from the point of view of the actual results, as shown by the general balance sheet of the struggle against imperialism, that is to say not in isolation, but on a world scale," the attendee said, quoting the communist butcher verbatim.

At the conclusion of events, the Free Beacon enjoyed a capitalist detox of filet mignon, crab-stuffed avocado, and carrot cake at Bavette’s Steakhouse.

If anything illustrates the irrationality and blind hatred of the left, this does. The horrible thing is that this is just a drop in the bucket.

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