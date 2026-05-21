Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Jennie C-Knight's avatar
Jennie C-Knight
10h

All Christians owe the Jewish people a debt we can never repay. Our entire western civilisation is built upon Judeo Christian foundations, and from these have come our ideals concerning human rights.

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3 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
The Green Hornet's avatar
The Green Hornet
9h

You are watching prophecy in real time, Karen. This is Gd orchestrating Jewish return to Israel from amongst the exile. We got a little too comfortable and this is the shake up. Once we leave, the West will implode. It’s been that way for every country we have ever left or be driven out of.

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
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