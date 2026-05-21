Dubbed Israel Day on 5th, thousands flocked to 55th Street and 5th Avenue for the annual march on May 18, 2025. Photo by Dean Moses

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I got up this morning as I always do around 5 am, did my devotions, had my breakfast and sat down at my computer to write. I had no intention of writing this but somehow, here it is. It is often like that. I find that my writing goes where it wants to go, and I follow it!

It should come as no surprise that in the city with the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, Democratic/Socialist/Shia Muslim Mayor Zohran Mamdani will NOT be attending NYC’s annual historic Israel Day Parade.

Jewish New Yorkers have long viewed the annual parade now called “Israel Day on Fifth”, scheduled for Sunday, May 31, as one of the city’s clearest public displays of solidarity with both the Jewish state and the community.

“Since the very first Israel Parade in 1964, every single sitting Mayor of New York City has joined in the festive celebrations. New York has historically been proud of its deep relationship with Israel. Not joining the parade is an affront to the history of New York City,” said Moshe Davis, former ED of the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism under Mayor Adams

Mamdani has assured New Yorkers that even though he won’t attend, he is committed to “protecting” those who participate. Somehow, I don’t think Jews are reassured.

Mamdani is obsessed with hatred of Israel and make no mistake, that hatred extends to Jews in New York City. Why would anyone hate Israel so much that they seek its destruction? There is only one answer that makes sense: because they hate Jews—all Jews. End of story.

And if you still doubt, here is Mamdani in 2023 (I could give many more examples):

"We have to make clear that when the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it's been laced by the IDF."

Israel is home to half of the Jews in the entire world. Almost half of all the other Jews live in New York City. Therefore, it should be obvious to anyone with a working brain that to seek the destruction of Israel means to seek the death of every Jew. Notice how the crowds who just a year ago would say they don’t hate Jews, they just hate Israel, then, they only hate Israel and Zionists, now say openly what they REALLY thought all along: they just hate Jews.

Many of my liberal Jewish friends are feeling completely lost and I feel for them. No, they didn’t go so far as to vote for Mamdani. Most of them live in Los Angeles and have always voted Democrat. They can’t believe what is happening to their party. They no longer know where they belong. The Democratic party has turned against them and increasingly makes no secret of it. It was many of the smartest Jews who built the Democratic party, the left and then the far left in this country. They were often the intellectuals who embraced communism and if they didn’t go that far, they at least embraced DEI and wokism. Now they find they have been betrayed. The party they worked so hard to build is viciously stabbing them in the back—and not just figuratively. How could they have not known this would happen? Why don’t we ever learn from history?

Where can Jews turn for safety? Even my liberal friends who hated Trump and would never have voted for him at least have to admit that he has kept the growing tide of antisemitism at bay. I dread to think of where we would be if Kamala Harris had become president. It would be a hundred times worse. Many liberals still don’t even get it. But how could they not? Trump does not support Mamdani. Harris most certainly would have.

However, we also mustn’t ignore the fact that Trump is being used as a bridge leading to the next stage in this nightmarish scenario that will consume both parties. Once Trump is gone, there will be nothing to stop the tide of Jew hatred on both sides.

Jews are beginning to realize the terrifying truth, that their only hope is in the tiny nation of Israel. This is incredible, because since the day Israel declared independence, it has been attacked on all sides by Arab armies vowing its destruction. And yet, God has kept his people safe, just as he promised.

“For behold, days are coming, declares the LORD, when I will restore the fortunes of my people, Israel and Judah, says the LORD, and I will bring them back to the land that I gave to their fathers, and they shall take possession of it.” – Jeremiah 30:3

“For I will take you out of the nations; I will gather you from all the countries and bring you back into your own land.” – Ezekiel 36:24

“I will restore the fortunes of my people Israel, and they shall rebuild the ruined cities and inhabit them; they shall plant vineyards and drink their wine, and they shall make gardens and eat their fruit.” – Amos 9:14

“Fear not, for I am with you; I will bring your offspring from the east, and from the west I will gather you.” – Isaiah 43:5

The Jews being restored to their land after World War II was nothing short of a miracle.

As antisemitism reached fever pitch in Germany and across Europe it became apparent that Jews had nowhere to go. Even before Hitler enacted his “Final Solution”, no one would take them.

After Adolf Hitler took power in 1933, Germany embraced a series of laws that isolated Jewish people from daily life, by restricting their ability to move freely, shutting down their businesses and slashing educational opportunities. In November 1938, Kristallnacht, a state organized pogrom known as the “night of broken glass," left Jewish businesses, homes and places of worship in shambles.

As it became clear to Jews in Germany:

“It has brought to them the final catastrophe, which threatens to leave them little except a nameless terror in their hearts. Beginning with the new year, all Jews find themselves destitute and without any chance of making a living . . . The only hope for most Jews in Germany lies in emigration. . .”

But immigrate where? There was no Israel then, only other countries hostile to Jews.

As the Nazi menace grew, many European Jews turned to relatives in the United States for help. Letters describing terrible hardships often ended with pleas for assistance in obtaining visas, a process that required relatives to furnish information about their income, a ten-year history of employment and signed affidavits pledging financial responsibility. Americans without adequate means often turned to friends or benefactors for help. Even when all requirements were met, visas were often summarily refused.

In May 1939, the German ocean liner St. Louis set sail from Hamburg carrying 937 Jewish refugees fleeing the escalating persecution under the Nazi regime. The ship's intended destination was Cuba, where the passengers hoped to wait for U.S. immigration visas. However, upon arrival in Havana, the Cuban government revoked the landing permits, leaving the passengers stranded at sea.

Due to strict immigration quotas in the United States and wide-spread antisemitism exacerbated by the media, the refugees were forced to return to Europe were many faced tragic fates as the Holocaust unfolded. Ultimately, 254 of the St. Louis passengers were killed during the Holocaust.

By 1941, the Nazis effectively curtailed all Jewish emigration, and the Final Solution took its course.

On April 25, 1944, Hitler was still trying to get rid of the Jews by any means possible, by offering to sell them to the United States and Britain.

As is recorded:

In his office at the Hotel Majestic in Budapest, Eichmann met with Joel Brand, a leading member of the Jewish Relief and Rescue Committee. Brand had already attended previous meetings with Eichmann and other SS officers in an attempt to bribe them to allow a number of Jews out of Hungary. Now Eichmann said to Brand, “I am prepared to sell one million Jews to you.” Eichmann proposed that Brand broker a deal between the SS and the United States or Britain, in which the Nazis would exchange one million Jews for 10,000 trucks for the Eastern front and large quantities of tea and other goods. It was the most ambitious of a series of such deals between Nazi and Jewish leaders. Eichmann called it “Blut gegen Waren” (“blood for goods”)

The deal was turned down due to: Soviet opposition of the idea; British hesitancy to absorb that number of Jewish immigrants should the Nazis really permit them to emigrate; and the continuation of the Final Solution in Hungary. (1)

Miraculously, through all of these horrors, God brought his people back to the Land of Israel.

Ever since the Babylonian Exile (586 BCE), Jews have prayed, facing toward Jerusalem, to return to Israel, the Promised Land.

As long as in the heart, within

A Jewish soul still yearns

And onward, towards the ends of the east

An eye still yearns toward Zion

Our hope is not yet lost

The hope of two thousand years

To be a free people in our land

The land of Zion and Jerusalem

(“Hatikvah” was written in 1878 by Naftali Hertz Imber in Zolochiv (then part of Austrian Poland, now in Ukraine). He brought it with him when he made aliyah in 1882)

This is a spiritual journey that no other people has experienced. It sets the Jewish apart. It is why they are so hated. The relationship between God and his Chosen People is profound, unique and never changing. This is why they are so hated.

This relationship between God and his people is the source of Mamdani’s hatred. His religion of Islam is a fake and no matter how they try to convince the world otherwise, they cannot subvert the truth that Islam is built on lies, plagiarism and the perverse sexual fantasies of a madman.

I think of Natan Sharansky, the well-known refusenik who spent nine years in captivity in the Soviet Union in the 1970s and ’80s because he refused to betray his faith and his hope of “next year in Jerusalem”.

Here is Sharansky’s “Speech Before Sentencing” (1978):

From the start of my investigation, the heads of the KGB told me often that given my position with regard to this case, I would receive either capital punishment or, at best, fifteen years of imprisonment. They promised that if I changed my mind and cooperated with them in their struggle against Jewish activists and dissidents, I would receive a short, symbolic sentence and the opportunity to join my wife in Israel. But I did not change my position either during the investigation or at the trial, and yesterday the prosecution demanded that I be sentenced to a term of fifteen years.

Five years ago I applied for an exit visa to emigrate from the U.S.S.R. to Israel. Today I am further than ever from my goal. This would seem to be a cause for regret, but that is not the case. These five years were the best of my life. I am happy that I have been able to live them honestly and at peace with my conscience. I have said only what I believed and have not violated my conscience even when my life was in danger.

I am also happy that I have been able to help many people who needed help and who turned to me. I am proud that I came to know and work with such people as Andrea Sakharov, Yuri Orlov, and Alexander Ginzburg, who are carrying on the best traditions of the Russian intelligentsia. But most of all, I feel part of a marvelous historical process — the process of the national revival of Soviet Jewry and its return to the homeland, to Israel. I hope that the false and absurd but terribly serious charges made today against me — the entire Jewish people — will not impede the process of the national revival of the Jews of Russia, as the KGB has assured me they would, but will actually provide a new impulse, as has often happened in our history.

My relatives and friends know how strong was my desire to join my wife in Israel, and with what joy at any moment I would have exchanged my so-called fame as a Jewish activist — for which the charge asserts I was striving — for a visa to Israel. For two thousand years the Jewish people, my people, have been dispersed all over the world and seemingly deprived of any hope of returning. But still, each year Jews have stubbornly, and apparently without reason, said to each other, Leshanah Haba’a biYerushalayim (Next year in Jerusalem)! And today, when I am further than ever from my dream, from my people, and from my Avital, and when difficult years of prisons and camps lie ahead of me, I say to my wife and to my people, Leshanah Haba’a biYerushalayim.

And to the court, which has only to read a sentence that was prepared long ago — to you I have nothing to say.

In a 2024 interview Sharansky said “In prison I was freer than my interrogators.” Why? Because nothing they did could touch him. I have heard this same statement from other prisoners of conscience. Here is an excerpt from that interview:

There is a poet who wrote that the proximity of Israeli Memorial Day and Holocaust Day helps us understand the price of the world with a state and without a state. When we were in the Soviet Union and there was a surge of antisemitism, could we fight, go to court? No! We just had to get by, take refuge in mathematics and physics, perhaps they’d leave us alone. Even after 100,000 people were killed (in pogroms), there was nothing to be done but to run away to America. “Now, we’re fighting,” Sharansky declares proudly. “We have transformed from a most divided society into a united society. We are all sitting in one tank, and our appreciation for the State of Israel has been renewed.”

In response to questions about what is happening in the West he said. Read this carefully:

I asked Jews at universities, in the most elite places, if any of the organizations they had developed relationships with, befriended over the years, expressed any sympathy after October 7. I'm not asking for anything more, just sympathy. They looked and looked, and found one right-leaning organization at Yale that participated in mourning. That's it. This means that all the organizations on the progressive left see the terrible things that happened on October 7 as part of a legitimate struggle. This is a big change; antisemitism came out in a big way. There is a large group of people who left he Soviet Union who understand much better than most Americans what exactly happened in America. The whole post-modern ideology that divides the world into oppressed and oppressor is neo-Marxism in its most primitive form. In the studies of critical race theories -- which have become the Koran of the progressives -- if you replace race with class, you get the ideology of the Bolsheviks in the Soviet Union. There, too, the whole war is between one good side and one bad side, between the proletariat and the capitalists. The capitalists are always wrong and should not be given freedom of speech -- aside from those who are considered politically correct. And the capitalist world should be destroyed completely, and a just world will be built on this. It is very sad that Marxism has come back after such a huge failure. It has come back via the academy because it could not come back through politics. It is always like that, the bad ideas always come from the academy.

I wrote about this push towards extremism on both sides when, in reality, there is only one EVIL in my last essay Manifesto says Mosque Shooters identified as “Sons of Tarrant”.

And so, the betrayal of Jews continues on a more massive scale than ever. So, please I beg of everyone, especially my Jewish friends, ignore it no longer.

From Siddur Ashkenaz, Shabbat, Shacharit, Blessings of the Shema, Second Blessing before Shema:

Bring us in peace [wholeness] from the four corners of the earth; and lead us upright to our land. Because, You are the Almighty, Who performs acts of deliverance, and You have chosen us from among all peoples and languages, and You have brought us close to Your great Name in truth; to thank You and unify You with love. Praised are You, Lord, Who chooses the people Israel with love.

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Since their days as slaves in Egypt, when God brought them out, Jews have celebrated the Passover. The Jews have a home and an identity. I hope they have learned to fight; they should have never made the deals they did after the 6 Day War in 1967. Jews have a right to all of Jerusalem. The battle over Jerusalem will reach a crescendo, no doubt.

People like Mamdani hate that the Jews have a home. A place where they are safe and no matter how many armies attack them, those armies never win. People like Mamdani will not rest until every Jew is exterminated. He will not say this out loud right now, but how many years will it take before those in power start saying this, not just the mobs in the streets.

Mamdani would destroy the relationship NYC has with Israel, even though it would mean the loss of billions of dollars for NYC. The lie is told that Israel is a parasite when it is actually a great provider of jobs, an innovator, a profitable partnership for the United States and a true ally.

What happens in NYC will extend beyond its borders to cities around the nation, just as we saw with the UK when Saddiq Khan was elected mayor of London. This is creating a huge rift between Jews and