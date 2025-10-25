You can listen to me read this essay here. I apologize for the tinny sound. I’m traveling and don’t have my proper set up:

Welcome to HOTEL HAMAS!

Israel was forced to empty its prisons of nearly all its most feared jihadists held on life sentences as part of Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

160 of those terrorists left jail millionaires thanks to the Palestinian Authority’s Pay to Slay’ salaries. They are now living the high life in a luxury resort in Cairo.

Their salaries accumulated in bank accounts facilitated via the Red Cross, which transferred bank details from prisoners to the PA. Yes, the Red Cross is involved in ensuring terrorists get paid for killing Israelis. How much do Red Cross workers skim off the top?

In 2011 the salaries increased by a staggering 300%. “Millions flowed to these terrorists each month, not including salaries paid to families of dead terrorists,” said Lt. Col. Adv. Maurice Hirsch, former military prosecutor in Judea and Samaria. (1)

Hirsch pointed to the absurdity of the system, adding, “The moment a terrorist enters prison, the PA classifies him as an employee. The longer the ‘employment,’ the more your experience, and the salary rises with the years. It’s important to note that there is no distinction between a murder-committing terrorist from Fatah, Hamas, or Islamic Jihad. Every terrorist is considered a PA employee.”

“Veteran terrorists, receiving the highest-tier salaries since 2011, accumulated over one million shekels each, and it doesn’t end. The terrorists receive a release-grant worth tens of thousands of dollars, plus those jailed for more than ten years are entitled to a guaranteed PA job with a high salary,” Hirsch said, noting that by doing this, the PA ensures that its senior civil service is increasingly composed of released terrorists.

Where were the terrorists released to with their millions in cash? A 5-star luxury resort in Cairo, Egypt.

The Daily Mail shared photos of the terrorists at the resort, with many of them glaring toward Western women in their bikinis.

But don’t worry, book your holiday! This is the chance of a lifetime to hang out with terrorists who blow people up. Snap a photo with them at the bar and put in on Instagram, you’ll probably get a thousand likes!

Who knows, maybe your kids will be so lucky as to swim in the pool with Samir Abu Nima, mastermind of the Jerusalem bus bomb attack of 1983, where six people were killed, including an eleven-year-old child.

I’m sure your family will enjoy a game of miniature golf with Imad Qawasmeh, convicted of directing a double suicide bombing that killed 16 Israelis and one of the “leaders” of the terrorists in prison. Maybe he can give your teenage son advice about becoming a successful leader.

Or how about Morad Bader Abdullah Adais who was just 16 when he stabbed to death Dafna Meir, a 39-year-old mother of six with a kitchen knife. He’s twenty-five now. Who knows, he might want to marry your twelve-year-old daughter. He makes good money. He has impressive governmental connections. What more could you ask for?

Oh, there’s also a member of ISIS staying in the hotel, but his identity remains a secret. No doubt there’s a worn-out mother of three at the resort who’s tired of her husband and might fall for the romantic guy and run off with him to be his second wife.

All of these fellows will be applying for local visas, and residence permits to work in Egypt. Hmm, I wonder what kind of jobs they qualify for—I’d love to see their resumes.

But there’s one prisoner who is still wallowing in prison. That’s notorious Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti.

President Trump is now suggesting he might tell Israel to release him. Barghouti is affectionately known as the “Palestinian Mandela”.

Barghouti’s wife urged Trump, “Mr. President, a genuine partner awaits you—one who can help fulfill the dream we share of just and lasting peace in the region. For the sake of freedom for the Palestinian people and peace for all future generations, help release Marwan Barghouti.”

Here’s why Barghouti is in prison. Judge for yourself if he’s likely to bring peace and freedom:

Barghouti was charged with 26 charges of murder and attempted murder stemming from attacks carried out by the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades on Israeli civilians and soldiers. Barghouti refused to present a defense to the charges brought against him, maintaining throughout that the trial was illegal and illegitimate.

Of course, he though the trial was illegal and illegitimate. As far as he is concerned, Israel does not even exist.

The very thought that this evil man would be considered as a leader of a new “Palestinian State”, breathing down the neck of Israel, is intolerable.

The fact that Arabs living in Sumaira, Judea and Gaza want to elect this monster proves that nothing has changed. ONE ARAB STATE, the extermination of every Jew and the destruction of Israel remains their goal.

Adding insult to injury, JD Vance just called Israel “stupid” for saying it would “annex the West Bank”.

When asked about the Knesset’s vote to annex Samaria and Judea (West Bank) JD Jance said he thought it was “weird” and he was “sort of confused by it.”

It was just a “political stunt,” he said. But if so, it was a “very stupid political stunt.”

In fact, he blustered on:

“The West Bank will not be annexed by Israel. The policy of the Trump Administration is that the West Bank cannot be annexed by Israel.”

Really JD? I’ve got news for you. Israel is a free nation and will vote as it pleases.

JD might benefit from a lesson in history and diplomacy.

The term “West Bank” is an Islamic settler colonial name. Its proper indigenous name is Judea and Samaria.

You cannot “annex” something that already belongs to you—you can only reclaim it.

This a complete reversal of the Trump admin’s prior stance.

But we are finding a lot of changes in the Trump administration’s stance, and it isn’t looking good for Israel. I have big concerns that JD Vance to take over after Trump, ushering in a neo-Nazi government (I don’t think Trump is a fascist, I think he’s greedy) with all his “Christian” buddies like Tucker Carlson and their “replacement theology”.

It will be the end of the United States’ friendship with Israel, which is already on the rocks. And when that happens, every Jew in America, I don’t care whether you’re liberal and voted for Zohran Mamdani and think it will save you—it won’t—better pack up your bags and move to Israel.

And then, watch out America, because God has said, he will bless those who bless Israel and curse those who don’t. In fact, there are 67 verses in the Bible that make this promise.

God brought his people back to Israel in 1948. It was a miracle beyond what anyone would have thought possible. Despite starting out as a ragged bunch of tired and ill-equipped people, Israel defeated the first attack in 1948 by five Arab nations, and it has continued to defeat its enemies every time since then, with God’s help.

Thank God for Israel. Just imagine for one moment if it did not exist. Increasingly this is what the world wants. But God will never let that happen.

