You can listen to me read this essay here:

1× 0:00 -17:24

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi.

We’ve barely recovered from Covid, and we’re being warned about the next pandemic. But wait, in September 2021, the World Economic Forum assured us that a pandemic similar in scale to COVID-19 could be likely within 59 years—not 2 or 3 years.

That was then and this is NOW. And as we were told over and over by Dr. Science himself (that would be Fauci) the science changes. Fauci was “The Science” during Covid but he isn’t there to guide us anymore. Who will be “The Science” this time? Maybe it will be AI, who knows. After all, we are being programmed not to argue with The Vast Machine, just like we were programmed not to argue with Dr. Fauci.

In order to understand what’s happening now, let’s step back in time to January 2012 and the warnings issued then about Bird Flu.

Could Bird Flu be Turned into a Weapon? And should the public be allowed to know about it?

14 years ago, researchers at the University of Wisconsin and at Erasmus University in the Netherlands used ferrets to see if they could make Bird Flu transmissible from ferret to ferret and presumably that would apply to humans, and they were able to do that.

The NSABP, National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity, is an independent advisory board that was set up to advise the government on exactly these kinds of issues—legitimate research that might be able to be misused to cause harm.

Here’s what Michael Imperiale, a virologist at the University of Michigan and member of the NSABP, had to say about withholding from the public details on studies involving transmission of deadly bird flu virus:

We thought the best thing to do would be, for now at least, to stop. Not release the details except to those who really need to know: Public health authorities, legitimate scientists who do want to be able to follow up on this research until the public health catches up. So, that we'd be able to deal with pandemic and then let the details out. Better to be cautious now and let the details out later.

He concluded that the incident was an “eye opener to the scientific community that we really need to be more engaged with the public because of the special responsibility that we have as scientists”.

Did they become more engaged after this? Were the experts more open with the public? Certainly not.

Have the public ever had a voice in dangerous scientific experiments that might sicken or kill them? No, they haven’t.

After all, what do we know? We don’t have impressive letters after our names. We haven’t gone to universities or conducted experiments funded by the Big Pharma companies that want to make money off of “cures” for diseases that they have infected us with.

What do we know? We’re just the lab rats.

In fact, with the onslaught of Covid, the masses were conditioned on social media to turn on anyone who dared question their own status as lab rats. I cannot tell you how many times, if I just innocently asked a question about Covid, it was demanded of me, “Are you an expert?” “Where are the letters after your name?” And then I was told to shut up.

Of course, there have been many experts and whistleblowers who have asked questions, too. But they have been silenced, their careers ruined. Not to mention a reported rise in doctor suicides since Covid.

Let’s look at a few of those who have been discredited and/or met disastrous ends, sacrificed on the altar of “progress”.

University of Pittsburgh professor Bing Liu.

In 2020, he was shot and killed in an apparent “murder-suicide” just when he was on the verge of making “very significant findings” researching Covid-19, according to the university.

What happened to his research? We don’t know.

Don’t the public have a right to know what happened to his research? Don’t we have a right to know what was in it? The experiments these “experts” were conducting affected our health, the health of our children, our very lives, yet it all remains a muddy pile of confusion.

Dr. Li Wenliang.

He also died in 2020, sickened by a mysterious fever, said to be one of the first in China to succumb to Covid. He was just 34. Before his death, he had tried to warn others about this strange illness and was punished by the authorities as a result.

In China, Dr. Li was widely regarded as a heroic truth-teller, and he is well remembered by the public.

People pay tribute to Dr. Li outside Wuhan Central Hospital’s Houhu campus, where he passed away on Feb. 7, 2020.Credit...STR/AFP via Getty Images

According to the New York Times:

A government investigation into the circumstances around Dr. Li’s death concluded in a report that the Wuhan Central Hospital had spared no effort to try to save him. But a more complete picture of his medical care and his treatment by the authorities has remained elusive.

Funny how the New York Times was quick to cast doubt on Li’s death in China, but never even wrote an article (at least that I can now find) about Bing’s death in the United States.

Reiner Fuellmich.

Some of you may remember him. Completely discredited. I followed his work, admired the extensive research of his committee, and on one occasion we were guests on the same podcast. And then, down he went. All but forgotten. I have known too many instances like this, and I cannot help but wonder if it’s because he posed too great a threat to the “experts”.

Compare Fuellmich to so many who are now milking Covid for all its worth, even after its heyday is over. My instinct is to respect Fuellmich more than I respect these opportunists.

Here is an overview of what happened to Fuellmich:

Reiner Fuellmich is a German lawyer and spokesman for the Corona Investigative Committee, a non-governmental investigative committee based in Germany. He allegedly played an important role in the proving of the Volkswagen emissions scandal and successfully sued Deutsche Bank, where he previously worked, in a few small mortgage cases. In 2020, Fuellmich and his colleagues began documenting what they consider to be violations of law, medical malpractice and scientific fraud, in connection with what they refer to as the "COVID-19 scandal."

Fuellmich is now in prison, accused of having allegedly embezzled funds raised for the committee by overbilling for his legal services. Fuellmich denies the allegations, claiming they were politically motivated, in order to sabotage the committee, and its investigation of the global Covid-19 response.

You can learn more about Reiner Fuellmich on Elsa’s Substack: UPDATE. REINER FUELLMICH. JUNE 12, 2024. A VERY INTERESTING STORY

And from The Truth Barrier: Fuellmich Persecution: "Powers Outside Our Understanding Have Taken Control.".

You can listen to Reiner Feullmich’s latest statement from prison here:

There are many others I could write about, and I have written about them in other essays. People who lost everything when it mattered and are now either dead or completely discredited.

None of this should sit well with us. We are barely over the Covid madness, and we are being warned to expect a Bird Flu pandemic. Not to mention we are being warned to prepare for World War III. It’s too much for anyone to process.

How are we supposed to prepare for another pandemic and another world war? Especially when so many people no longer trust those in charge.

The authorities have spent years lamenting “progress” without rules—and even when they have rules, they refuse to punish those who break them—insisting that progress by any means is necessary. They continue conducting dangerous experiments that we the public know nothing about. Those who question the experiments continue to be silenced.

As mentioned above, in 2012, t he NSABC said experts needed to be more engaged with the public about dangerous research, such as gain of function research.

The statement was in response to research conducted in 2011. Two groups were investigating how flu viruses specific to birds could possibly cross over and create pandemics in humans: one led by Yoshihiro Kawaoka at the University of Wisconsin–Madison in Madison, Wisconsin, and another led by Ron Fouchier at Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands.

The changes they made allowed the virus to replicate in mammalian lungs, also allowing it to transmit via droplets in the air made when the ferrets' coughed or sneezed.

Proponents of the experiments insisted there were benefits. Like, researchers could develop vaccines and therapeutics. How much more obvious could they make their greed? They wanted to weaponize a disease, spread it in humans, and then create a “cure”.

Just think how many billions of dollars they made off of Covid as a result. Think how much they would make off of Bird Flu.

And what’s to worry about? The more transmissible an illness becomes, the less virulent it will be. People will get sick, but Big Pharma will make a lot of money off of making them better.

Except this promise contradicts what they are telling us about Bird Flu in humans—that up to 50 percent could die. Always the contradictions, yet we are supposed to happily put our lives in their incompetent hands.

A smattering of scientists protested, calling the experiments an "engineered doomsday." Questions were raised about the relative risks and benefits of this research.

Naturally, the WHO disputed these doubts, concluding that this work was important but that “broader global discussions were needed”. So, what did they do? What they always do. They set up committees to talk about it:

The European Academies of Science Advisory Council (EASAC) concluded that all required laws, rules, regulations, and codes of conduct are in place in several EU countries to continue this type of work responsibly.

In the USA, where regulations were previously less strict than in the EU, a new governmental policy and review mechanism was launched for "Potential Pandemic Pathogen Care and Oversight" (P3CO).

The blatant hypocrisy is astounding. Western countries pretend morality and ethics (oh, we would never conduct experiments like that in our country!), only to then send dangerous research to China and surreptitiously fund it there.

Was the dangerous work paused? Certainly not.

In May 2013, a group led by Hualan Chen, director of China's National Avian Influenza Reference Laboratory, published several experiments they had conducted at the BSL3+ laboratory of the Harbin Veterinary Research Institute, investigating what would happen if a 2009 H1N1 circulating in humans infected the same cell as an avian influenza H5N1.[35] A BSL3+ (Biosafety level 3) is a lab working with microbes which can cause serious and potentially lethal disease via the inhalation route.

Why were they able to do this? Because the experiments had been conducted before a research pause on H5N1 experiments had been agreed upon by the greater virologist community.[36][37]

You, see? The experts never do anything wrong. They aways weasel their way out of accepting responsibility for their catastrophic actions.

Jeremy Farrar, director of the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit in Ho Chi Minh City, described Chen’s work as "remarkable" and said that it demonstrated the "very real threat" that "continued circulation of H5N1 strains in Asia and Egypt" poses.[36]

What possible rationale could they have for needing to demonstrate something that should have already been obvious to any person with a working brain—that it was a “very real threat”?

Why would we, the people, ever trust institutions like the WHO. Why would we ever trust any of these experts or their universities and laboratories when they are all funded by corrupt governments (with our tax dollars) and Big Pharma.

And now, here we are on the verge of a Bird Flu pandemic. Sitting ducks once again.

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director, Dr. Redfield is telling us to expect a bird flu pandemic.

“I really do think it’s very likely that we will, at some time, it’s not a question of if, it’s more of a question of when we will have a bird flu pandemic,” Redfield said.

Remember the mass hysteria with Covid? How everyone was going to die if we breathed on one another. Bodies dropping in the streets of Beijing. Videos like this one here.

If you look closely, you can see the man lying “dead” on the street is breathing. But the hysteria was so great, few people questioned what they saw. (The video says age-restricted but there is nothing alarming about it, it’s just silly)

And this one which is even more laughable. People falling down dead in the streets of China’s cities:

Despite how fake these videos were, people were still gripped by fear. They did what they were told. They locked themselves inside. They condemned anyone who questioned the rules. Even demanded dissenters should be cast out of society, imprisoned, not given medical care.

Imagine what would happen if a real pandemic were to hit. Many would not believe it at first. But those who started out laughing would soon stop. Imagine how demoralized the doubters would become. How confused. If we saw fear and hysteria during Covid, it would be a hundred times worse with Bird Flu.

Apparently, bird flu has a “significant mortality” when it enters humans compared to COVID-19. Redfield predicts the mortality is “probably somewhere between 25 and 50%.” The death rate for COVID-19 was 0.6%.

Prepare, they say? When all this time those who unleashed these problems have done nothing to prepare. They have only endangered us more.

The only way to fix the mad course humanity is taking is to cut out the real sickness, these monsters who think they can play God without consequences.

That is, unless it’s already too late.

What do you think? Could a real pandemic occur, where up to 50 percent of people infected could die? How would you prepare—or how are you preparing— for such an event?

Share

Leave a comment