MIT Technology Review is asking an exciting question about a new way to be healthy.

What if you could take a vaccine, “not a typical vaccine—one shot that would alter your DNA to provide lifelong protection?”

This isn’t just CRISPR making cuts to DNA—that is so passe. MIT tells us: “Today, it’s being tested as a way to change existing genetic code, even by inserting all-new chunks of DNA or possibly entire genes into someone’s genome.”

Kiran Musunuru, cofounder and senior scientific advisor at Verve, thinks that the approach could help almost anyone.

“Even if you start with a normal cholesterol level, and you turn off PCSK9 and bring cholesterol levels even lower, that reduces the risk of having a heart attack,” says Musunuru. “It’s a general strategy that would work for anyone in the population.”

“It’s the Golden Age of Vaccines,” says Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer.

Vaccines are for everyone. Just like the Covid shots were for everyone. You say you’re healthy? So, what! Jump on the conveyor belt of these new gene therapies—or else.

Remember when we were told the mRNA Covid vaccines do not alter our DNA, as if such a crazy thing would never happen in a million years. Now, without skipping a beat, we are being told that a vaccine can “alter your DNA to provide life-long protection”.

Are we all supposed to be suffering from memory loss? Are we supposed to say, “Great—give it to me!”

Just like we’ve been told ever since the day we were born, that we should accept every drug the industry has pushed on us by everyone from our favorite celebrity to our local doctor. All of whom are either being paid for their compliance or blackmailed into silence, or both.

As Dr Tedros tells us:

“Our vision is not health for some. It’s not health for most. It’s health for all: rich and poor, able and disabled, old and young, urban and rural, citizen and refugee. Everyone, everywhere.”

How lucky we are to have such kind masters. Not a single person on the planet is going escape their good graces.

Never forget what they already convinced people to do—even parents to their own children:

You can say, but that’s all behind us now. Nobody will do that again. People won’t accept it. We have moved on. What happens when the next pandemic creates even greater fear? Because we can be sure it’s being planned. Otherwise, what will they do with all those vaccines they have in the pipeline? A new pandemic is inevitable.

Bill Gates believes the world got “lucky” with the COVID-19 pandemic and thinks the next one could be “society-ending” with a fatality rate that is much higher than the coronavirus death toll. You can dismiss Gates’ doom and gloom prophecies if you want, but the fact is, he is the vaccine Czar and so far, unless someone stops him, his predictions have been coming true like clockwork.

A year ago, The Gates Foundation announced: "In partnership with @wellcometrust, we're each committing $150M to @CEPIvaccines to advance vaccine research and delivery." Gates states: "To truly end Covid, and make sure we never have another disastrous pandemic, we need innovation, particularly innovation in vaccines."

The Wellcome Trust is the world's biggest medical research charity. Unlimited Hangout exposes Wellcome’s partnership with DARPA:

This global health DARPA, known as Wellcome Leap, seeks to achieve “breakthrough scientific and technological solutions” by or before 2030, with a focus on “complex global health challenges.” The Wellcome Trust is open about how Wellcome Leap will apply the approaches of Silicon Valley and venture capital firms to the health and life science sector. Unsurprisingly, their three current programs are poised to develop incredibly invasive tech-focused, and in some cases overtly transhumanist, medical technologies, including a program exclusively focused on using artificial intelligence (AI), mobile sensors, and wearable brain-mapping tech for children three years old and younger.

It is predicted that “by 2025, most hospitals will be able to offer personalized medicine to their patients. In this way, doctors can identify patient groups based on their genetic makeup and prescribe medications based on that information. As more people gain access to their genome sequences over the next few years, this trend is expected to accelerate by 2027.”

What happens if a person doesn’t want to take their “personalized” medicine? If in the future, children from “as a young an age as three are hooked up to artificial intelligence, mobile sensors and wearable brain-mapping tech”, they will not be able to simply get rid of it. It will be a part of their normal lives that they wouldn’t know how to live without. How far are we from assigning children their own AI companion like Moxie at birth that will monitor them constantly, while being their “friend”? I would imagine that the prospect of living without such oversite could even be terrifying for a person who has only ever known such invasive monitoring and control over their bodies and their minds.

There’s hardly a country in the world that isn’t taking advantage of the Golden Age of Vaccines. Take a look at Japan, where Daiichi Sankyo just announced that it is outfitting a plant to produce its mRNA Covid shot, just weeks after submitting an application for its approval:

“The Kitamoto facility would become the first mRNA vaccine plant in the country and would be able to produce 20 million doses per year by 2024”.

At the 2023 WEF meeting in Davos, Stéphane Bancel stated he'd "like to have mRNA capacity on every continent."

As of January 2023, Moderna has 48 programs in development, including "36 programs in clinical trials encompassing investigational mRNA infectious disease vaccine candidates and mRNA therapeutic candidates spanning seven different modalities."

You can read Bancel’s promises here. More interesting than his promises is Moderna’s “Forward-Looking Statements” at the end of his exciting drug line-up.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this post are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

This should reassure us all, yes?

Yes, of course! Even the Pentagon's jumped on the bandwagon—or actually, they were the ones that started it all.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has been “working for years to develop an antibody to any virus within 60 days of collecting blood from a survivor”.

DARPA’s Pandemic Prevention Platform program, known as P3, "aims specifically to develop a scalable, adaptable, rapid response platform capable of producing relevant numbers of doses against any known or previously unknown infectious threat within 60 days of identification of such a threat in order to keep the outbreak from escalating and decrease disruptions to the military and homeland."

To that end, DARPA launched ADEPT:PROTECT (Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Therapeutics: Prophylactic Options to Environmental and Contagious Threats) to develop technologies such as mRNA to be “deployed against emerging infectious diseases and biological weapons.”

The connection between DARPA and Moderna goes all the way back in 2013, when DARPA awarded Moderna “up to $25 million to research and develop its messenger RNA therapeutics™ platform as a way to make “antibody-producing drugs to protect against a range of known and unknown emerging infectious diseases and engineered biological threats”.

Fast forward to 2019 when Moderna announced it had developed mRNA-1944, thanks to financial support from DARPA's ADEPT:PROTECT program. The Covid-19 pandemic hit only a few months later, and the convenient development of the mRNA vaccines resulted in billions of dollars in revenue for the drug companies, opening the floodgate for all the other mRNA drug treatments now in the pipeline.

It should be noted that Moderna received manufacturing support from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). In 2022, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Wellcome Pledged US$300 Million to CEPI for COVID-19 Pandemic Response and to Accelerate Epidemic Preparedness

In the 1960’s our favorite rock stars sang about the glories of illicit drugs and how they could take us to a higher consciousness. Millions if not billions of people believed it and drugs became cool.

Nothing has changed since then. Celebrities are just another type of drug pusher for the kingpins.

The below Tweet was posted in 2023, however, Steven Spielberg’s little pep talk was given back in 2021 in those heady days when we were told everyone must get the jab or else—but no one is forcing you!

At that time, Steven Spielberg, Annie Lennox, Mick Jagger, Ajay Devgn & Hrithik Roshan helped to raise $5M for a Covid relief fundraiser called We For India.

In August 2021, India approved the world's first DNA Covid vaccine, Zydus Cadila.

In October 2021, I wrote The People's Medicine vs Merck's Billion $ Pill, about how in Bangladesh, they called ivermectin “the People’s Medicine” while in the United States, they were calling it horse paste—all so the Merck could manufacture a new pill that they could make money off of and destroy ivermectin’s reputation because they couldn’t make money off of it. India’s elite couldn’t resist jumping on the Covid money-making train. At the same time that the people were taking ivermectin, these celebrities were pushing vaccines.

Just last month, India unleashed iNNCOVACC, the world's first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine.

Change your genes while spraying this up your nose. Why not? It’s better than sniffing cocaine, isn’t it?

If the use of illegal drugs affects 64% of people , which is more than half of the global population, then why wouldn’t most people accept sticking a legal drug up their noses?

Spielberg was hocking the jab two years ago. And here’s a bunch of other celebrities, doing the same thing today. Except that now they have a cool show-and-tell prop—the Covid “spiked ball”. No doubt the most recognizable marketing tool in history—oh, besides the image of needles going into arms that we have been assaulted with day and night for the past three years.

Once upon a time in the 1960s, drugs were introduced as the coolest thing ever by our favorite celebrities. Who didn’t sing along with the lyrics of Cocaine by Eric Clapton, or Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, by The Beatles.

Now our celebrities are telling us to alter ourselves at a genetic level. You can take a gene editing vaccine and magically never worry again. You can do anything you want to your body and your mind; Big Pharma is there to see you through to the bitter end. Along that way, you will become a life-long slave of Big Pharma.

I don’t know. Sam Smith looks like he could do with an insertion of all-new chunks of DNA to fix his high cholesterol. Maybe that will be next with Big Pharma’s (read DARPA’s) advertisement campaign. Celebrities pushing jabs that inject entire genes into someone’s genome. Because remember, the mRNA vaccines don’t do that.

Sam Smith performing ‘Unholy’ at the Grammys 2023

Oh, and we should not be surprised that the Grammys were sponsored by Pfizer this year. It all comes full circle in the end.