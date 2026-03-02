Just as civilians sided with Hamas in Gaza and still do, mourning the death of the ‘martyrs like the vampire Yahya Sinwar, so cult members mourn the death of vampire Ayatollah Khamenei. Watch this live video. You don’t have to speak the language to get the message.

And guess what, the Assembly of Experts is expected to convene to select the next Supreme Leader, a decision that will shape regional stability for years to come. The cult of Islam never dies. How can it when it is built on glorifying death.

And another one:

A cult member reporting on the funeral procession. No woman should ever want to be a member of this cult.

TEHRAN, IRAN – Massive crowds of supporters have gathered in Tehran for the state funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose death marks the end of a decades-long rule over the Islamic Republic. The funeral procession is moving through the capital as the nation observes a period of official mourning. The event triggers significant geopolitical uncertainty across the Middle East, with intense speculation surrounding his successor and the future of Iran's foreign policy, its nuclear program, and its relationship with the United States under President Donald Trump.

