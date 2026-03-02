Break Free Media

Break Free Media

User's avatar
FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
25m

I can't imagine mourning the death of a cruel, vicious leader. Khamenei had ordered the death of thousands of Iranians in the weeks before his death. Is this Stockholm Syndrome? Or do adherents to the Muslim cult enjoy being treated as subhuman and disposable?

1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
R.M. Patterson's avatar
R.M. Patterson
33m

Your work should be splashed across every news outlet … your courage and dedication to FACTS not FICTION is terrifying and a breadth of fresh air. Thank you so very much. Keep safe!!

1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
