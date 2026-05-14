WARNING: Disturbing, graphic content.

You can listen to me read this essay here:

0:00 -22:18

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Hamas waged a widespread campaign of rape during the Oct. 7 massacre — including sexual torture designed to destroy entire families — and in the months following, a horrific two-year investigation released Tuesday concluded.

The terror group left behind a trail of evidence of its horrifying acts, with the Israeli nonprofit Civil Commission on October 7 Crimes by Hamas against Women and Children unearthing over 10,000 photos and nearly 2,000 hours of footage of the atrocities during its investigation.

Over 430 witnesses were also interviewed, who told terrifying tales of terrorists raping and mutilating women both alive and dead, humiliating them sexually, and executing women while violating them and then parading their bodies as trophies. (1)

We face ever intensifying attacks against the Truth. The more the lies are exposed, the greater the assault on Truth. This has always been the case. However, never have the forces of evil had machines working tirelessly, day and night to spread their lies. Never before have they had artificial intelligent learning from them how to indoctrinate the masses. Never have they had algorithms spreading deceit to billions of people within a matter of seconds. By the time media sources say “Oops, sorry about that, we made a mistake,” it’s too late. The damage has been done.

The media monsters like the New York Times, influencers, podcasters know this. They know they can spread outrageous, sensationalized blood libels against Israel and Jews and the masses will lap them up and absorb them into their very souls because they want to believe them. In turn, the masses spread the filth further. AI is always listening and learning and growing more perverse, inspired by the humans who feed it. As Kurt Vonnegut said, “And so it goes.” This ever-degenerating loop of lies passed between humans and AI is destroying any semblance of morality still left in the those who so eagerly consume this content.

No media source has more to answer than the “iconic” New York Times.

No sooner had the Civil Commission's Report of Oct 7th Sexual Violence been released than the New York Times published an article by Nicholas Kristof describing allegations of sexualized abuse and humiliation involving Palestinian detainees. Among the more sensational details circulated through activist reporting and repeated in public discourse were allegations involving dogs allegedly used in acts of sexualized abuse.

Kristof heavily relied on a Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor which has been circulating lately, a Geneva-based rights group headed by a man Israel has linked to Hamas.

According to the ministry, the group’s founder and chairman, Ramy Abdu, was the subject of an Israeli administrative seizure order in 2020 under counterterrorism legislation over his role in iPalestine, which Israel designated as a Hamas-affiliated terrorist organization.

NGO Monitor also accused Euro-Med Monitor of circulating what it called anti-Israel libels, including allegations that Israel harvested organs and trained dogs to rape Palestinians. The dog allegation appeared in Kristof’s column and became one of the main targets of criticism from Israeli officials, commentators, and analysts.

As the Times of Israel states:

But the more grotesque and emotionally explosive the allegation, the greater the journalistic obligation to verify it rigorously before presenting it in ways that invite moral conclusions of systemic barbarism. The specific allegation involving so-called “rape-trained dogs” is especially difficult to evaluate seriously. There is no recognized military or scientific practice of systematically training dogs to commit sexual assault against human beings. Dogs have tragically been used throughout history for intimidation, attack, tracking, torture, and terror. That is well known. But this particular allegation belongs less to the realm of recognizable military practice than to the realm of atrocity mythology — imagery so grotesque and emotionally overwhelming that it bypasses ordinary skepticism altogether. And once such imagery enters the public imagination, it becomes almost impossible to dislodge, regardless of later qualifications, ambiguities, or evidentiary problems.” The atrocities of October 7 were not hidden. They were filmed. Celebrated. Distributed. Integrated into the operation itself. Hostages were dragged into Gaza while crowds cheered. Women’s bodies were paraded. Civilians participated. The attack was not merely tolerated by Hamas and allied movements. It was central to their vision.

To find out more about debunking the dog-rape claims, you can read here:

Yet people want to believe it. They relish these stories, they look for them, they repeat them. It started with the claim that there was a moral equivalence between Israel and Hamas. It has since degenerated into Hamas has a moral right to do what they did because Israel-- Jews-- deserve it. It’s “blame the victim” on a massive scale. We’ve seen it before. Why have Jews been thrown out of all those countries? It must be because the deserve it. Oh, she got raped? She must have deserved it. It is unconscionable.

Israel and by extension Jews, are not allowed even one tiny bit of truth. Anything that puts them in a good light is immediately attacked, relentlessly.

As a reminder of the lies the NYTs has spread:

On October 17, 2023, just days after Israel’s military response to the October 7 massacre, the NYTs reported that Israel had bombed the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza, killing hundreds of civilians. Reports came from Hamas and, of course, Hamas was believed. Within hours, the entire world new about this claim. Protests erupted across the Middle East and in Western universities. Not long thereafter, multiple intelligence assessments and forensic analyses concluded that the missile was not of Israeli origin, but rather, a misfire from an Islamic Jihad rocket launched from within Gaza. But it was too late. The damage had been done. To this day, millions firmly believe Israel purposely targets hospitals, schools, religious buildings with the purpose of killing civilians.

Who can forget the photograph of a grieving mother holding her skeletal child. This is the image the NYTs chose to use in order to prove Israel was purposely starving Gazans. However, it was then revealed that the child suffered from severe preexisting medical conditions unrelated to starvation itself. But the image remained in people’s minds. The Pulitzer Prize for the photographer remained also.

I wrote about this in my essay The New York Times has 'amended' its Gaza starvation story. I compared the photos that are taken in Gaza, always of an isolated child, to photos of starvation in Ethiopia from 1981, where you see a group of people and there is no doubt. The NYTs intentionally created an impression that was not true. You can see the photo from the NYTs that cuts out the sibling that is obviously not starving. How can anyone do this and live with it?

How do we fight this assault by man and machine when those who do it—man and machine—are without conscience. It’s all about clicks now. The media, influencers and podcasters know that by magnifying sensationalized smear campaigns against Jews they get larger audiences and more revenue. The recent gleeful observance by Megyn Kelly that Muslims, especially young men, are now supporting Tucker Carlson comes to mind.

Megyn Kelly also says her dislike for Islam was due to being manipulated by pro-Israel people. The poor woman! To be so manipulated but now she knows the truth. No doubt, while Carlson gets all the young men, she is getting all the gullible young women who have “reverted” to Islam flocking to her show. A whole new audience to pay to fill their minds with hate.

Megyn Kelly’s 180 on Islam, from citing Ayaan Hirsi Ali’s (Restoring the West by Ayaan) firsthand experiences with its brutality, to now claiming there’s a “paid-for manipulation” campaign by Israel to make people hate Muslims is beyond disgusting.



Kelly always frames herself as the brave victim being bullied, smeared, or pressured for holding it.

The Bible says, “To whom much is given much will be required.” These liars will be held accountable for inciting their millions of followers to hatred of Jews. Perhaps with someone like opportunist Megyn Kelly, it’s all about clicks, but for many like Tucker Carlson, a deep-rooted hatred of Jews has been revealed that was probably always there. I recently tried to listen to some of Glenn Greenwald’s reporting. His degeneracy is so apparent in his face, I can no longer look at him. All of them have a sickness in their faces, a crazienss in their eyes, their voices dripping with hatred and mockery, repeated in the comments of their followers. I was horrified to learn Glenn Greenwald has returned to Substack.

You can compare their frenzied hatred to the reporting of Natalie Lisbona’ in her Daily Mail article: October 7 barbarism beyond all imagination:

The terrorists shot their eyes, their faces and their breasts, and even targeted their most intimate parts, to destroy their beauty and rob their loved ones of a final goodbye. Women were stripped, bound, stabbed, shot and burned. They were executed both during and after rape amid an orgy of violence in which 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage. Heads were decapitated. Pelvic bones shattered. Even after death, sexual assault continued. A grotesque, medieval obsession with sexual organs pervaded the crime scenes at the Nova Festival and in the Kibbutzim near Gaza. Survivor Darin Komarov, who hid in a caravan during the attack, said she heard at least three separate rapes. She said: ‘I heard one rape where they were passing her around. She was probably injured, judging by her screams - screams you have never heard anywhere… 'It’s between silence and screams, between pain and wanting to die… And after they finished, they shot her… You hear a bang - and silence.' 'There was laughter. There were jokes. They were passing them from one to another… It was done for fun.' After being rescued, she said she saw their bodies. ‘There wasn’t a single body that just “died normally”,' she said. 'Every single one had gone through torture.’

Those of us who speak the truth are being silenced, and that silence has reached what was the safe haven of Substack. More and more writers say they do not have the reach they once had. There are the few who will remain at the very top and let me tell you, in order to stay there, at some point, they will need to compromise their integrity. I know this because I lived under communism and this is what happens.

The algorithms are taking out the truth-tellers, one by one. We pour out our hearts, and it goes nowhere. I would rather have threats, mockery and accusations than silence. At least when there is a reaction, we know we are a concern, and we can have a debate. But there is no more debate. Just growing silence. While the lies grow louder.

One of the reasons we have the truth is because the terrorists proudly filmed themselves committing the atrocities. I wish the footage would be available to everyone, but I know enough about the people who saw it to believe that their witness is true. The general public have not seen it, but even from what was released, we know it is true. What is unconscionable are the prominent individuals who had the opportunity to see it and refused.

I encourage you to read Maarten Boudry’s powerful piece None So Blind as Those Who Refuse to See:

A while ago, I watched the infamous 47-minute video documenting the atrocities of October 7th — the one that is withheld from public release to protect the victims’ privacy. When the Israeli government invited European media to a private screening, several refused to attend, describing it as a “PR campaign” that “only serves to tilt the balance of proportionality” in the war. The Belgian parliament likewise refused to watch it, after protest from left-wing parties who dismissed it as Israeli propaganda. There are none so blind as those who refuse to see.1 Some images are seared into my memory forever. I will never forget the two boys in their underwear, one with his eye socket hanging out of his face, asking his brother if he thinks they’re going to die — while the Hamas monster who had just thrown a grenade into their safe room helps himself to a drink from their fridge, taking a casual break from the slaughter.

How is it possible that any could REFUSE to see the film. What were they afraid of? What was Greta Thunberg afraid of?

They are afraid of THE TRUTH. Once they see the truth the demons inside them will scream and torment them. They will have to admit to themselves at least, if not to anyone else, that they allowed the demons in. That they are now complicit with Hamas, and with all those who seek to exterminate every Jew and destroy Israel.

For me and others who fight this battle, we speak as loud as we can, and we won’t stop. I won’t stop. But it’s hard. It’s like climbing up the highest mountain as the oxygen gets thinner and thinner and you keep going anyway. We need an army of climbers telling the truth.

To all of you, I say, please, find a friend or family member who is antagonistic to the truth and send them an essay or an article, even if it’s uncomfortable. Get outside the bubble, confound the algorithms. No one should have the excuse “I didn’t know.”

As I remind my readers thousands of people read these essays but I’m lucky if one hundred hit the like button, which takes literally one second to do. Please do this. Please share, please subscribe if you haven’t yet. And many thanks and God’s blessing to those who are paid subscribers. Your encouragement keeps me going at 2 am when I’m writing instead of sleeping.

Share

Leave a comment