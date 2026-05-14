Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Damien Buckley's avatar
Damien Buckley
11h

I don’t know what to say Karen. The machine is so powerful and ordinary people I never imagined, have become demented by it. I’m convinced the Covid vaccines broke people’s brains and prepared them for this.

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3 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
Marsha's avatar
Marsha
10h

People are so deceived, and it is getting worse. I can't believe so many people have turned against Israel and the Jewish people. Thank you for always telling the truth.

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
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