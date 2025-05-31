You can also donate at Ko-Fi

No big surprise, I have been banned on X for posting my article Glenn Greenwald Exposed . Here is the offensive thing that I said and X’s response:

FYI, I need to add that I am being told if you go to my X account, you can see it. However, I cannot see it. I am the person who created the account, and I cannot go on my own account, but anyone else can. Nice.

This takes me back to Twitter days when I was permanently banned for writing this heavily researched essay about ivermectin exposing the corruption of Merck: The People's Medicine vs Merck's Billion $ Pill.

I’ve been warning for a while now that X is NOT about free speech and Elon Musk is anything BUT a “free speech absolutist.” This resulted in many people assuring me, sometimes in a most offensive manner, that I am wrong. I am not wrong.

The only way my account can be reactivated is if I remove the offending post. If that isn’t the antithesis of free speech, I don’t know what is.

Yes, I can appeal, and I will, but my experience is that appeals are not given credibility. As another example, when an X user publicly threatened my life on X due to my criticism of Islam, I reported it more than once and never even got a reply. His account was not banned, nor were the threats on my life ever removed.

I am banned even though I did not post anything about Glenn Greenwald except this link to my article. And even in my article I say I refuse to post the video. I am banned, however vitriol for and against Glenn Greenwald is all over X. The video is all over X. No one is being banned for posting it. Nor are they being banned for turning Greenwald into a saint even as they blame it all on Jews, as happens with everything on X now.

I have found it offensive that a number of people have commented on my article, insisting that I include the actual video. I am sensitive to algorithms, and I fight against them constantly. I refuse to promote the video to be further spread by algorithms. I don’t want it on my space and that is my right. That doesn’t discount the importance of talking about the implications of the video—and my being banned further illustrates that importance. As I said in my article, the content was not the focus of what I wrote about. If someone is offended or now thinks I am a bad journalist or whatever, that's their right and they can move on. I’m not here to win a popularity contest.

This thing with X angers me, and it takes a lot for me to give energy to anger. There are the most offensive, vile posts of Jew hatred spewed all day and all night, every day and every night, all over X, and they are never taken down. In fact, they are encouraged and pushed by algorithms. The accounts that post them have grown at a staggering rate. And the more they grow, the more they are rewarded.

These huge accounts that make a lot of money on X all have an agenda. This is a problem because once a person makes money on X, once they make that deal, they are beholden to Elon Musk, and everyone knows you don’t dare criticize him or suddenly, nobody sees what you’ve written. I have noticed that even the accounts that advocate for Jews and Israel make sure to praise Elon Musk, because if they don’t, they will lose their visibility.

So, I’ve said it before, and I will say it again. There is no free speech on X. There is the appearance, but it is just a facade. Sadly, for most people, money wins over integrity, and they are willing to give up their freedom for fame and fortune.

If my appeal fails, I am not going to take down my post on X. Many people will say, why do I even care. I care because I am a writer who was told most of my life to shut up—by conservatives, by liberals, by Hollywood, you name it, and I always refused to comply. With Break Free, I finally found a place where I can speak freely without censorship, and I am not going to compromise that for anyone. It took too long to get here; I climbed too many mountains and overcame too many challenges.

I also care because somebody needs to care. Somebody needs to fight these battles. And no matter how much grief, mockery or hate I get for it, I will keep on doing it.

