Every Friday since November 14, 2024, members of five Muslim communities join prayer, also known as jumu’ah, held at the iconic National Washington Cathedral. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Every Friday, members of five Muslim communities pray in the iconic National Washington Cathedral.

“Deep relationships come out of prayer,” said the Cathedral’s liturgical director, the Rev. Canon Gina Campbell. “Different connections come out of being in prayer—beyond the political or academic.”

What sort of connections? She can only mean spiritual. But there are no spiritual connections between Islam and Christianity. We do not pray to the same God. Nor do Muslims believe Jesus is the Son of God. The worst sin in Islam, for which there is no forgiveness, is shirk. This means “associating others with Allah” and leads to “doom with no hope of redemption, and if a person dies in this state he will abide in Hell for all eternity.” (1)

That means saying Jesus is God is a sin so bad, there is no forgiveness.

There are 16 mosques and Islamic centers in Washington DC. Why do Muslims want to worship in churches? It is not because they want to foster interfaith relationships. It is because they want to infiltrate and take over.

Did Muslims return the favor and invite Christians to hold worship services in their mosques? Of course not. If a group of Christians went into a mosque and worshiped Jesus, they would be killed.

And by the way, Jews never try to do this. Hindus never try to do this.

How can I say it diplomatically? I can’t.

Islam is a horrible religion. The heart of Islam is jihad—to die in the act of killing kuffaars, or infidels.

When followed honestly, as the Quran and the Hadiths command, Islam is completely and irrevocably incompatible with Western civilization. This is not Islamophobia. This is the only logical conclusion a rational person can reach after reading what the Quran says, after listening to what clerics say, and after watching the spread of Islam across the West.

How can Islam be compatible with the West when it teaches that the best way to get to paradise is to wipe out all unbelievers.

Listen to Muslim provocateur, Linda Sarsour commanding Muslims in America to become martyrs:

Let me make this clear from the get-go: When Linda Sarsour talks about Palestinians getting a straight ticket to heaven, she is talking about jihad, she is talking about dying for Islam.

Sarsour is piling on the guilt, like a devout Muslim mother raising her children to live for martyrdom. Shame on you cowardly Americans! Our Palestinians brothers and sisters have done more for you than you have ever done in your whole history in this country.

Really? So now the United States is supposed to look to “Palestine” as the highest example of spirituality. Because we are a sinful, fallen nation that has achieved nothing, and our only salvation is to sacrifice ourselves to Allah as they do.

When she says, “There will be a free Palestine,” she doesn’t mean a two-state solution. She means there will be no more Israel. There will be no more Jews. As if that isn’t horrific enough (it should be), there will be no more infidels. That means that all the fools who really don’t mind if Israel is destroyed and all the Jews die in the process, WILL BE NEXT.

But before that glorious victory of the worldwide Caliphate, the days are going to get darker, warns Sarsour. Jihad must happen in America. Be prepared to fight the infidels. Be prepared to die.

Stop believing the lie fed to the West that jihad means some kind of beautiful spiritual struggle. It doesn’t.

In Islamic terminology jihad refers to the Muslims striving to fight the kuffaar so that the word of Allaah will be supreme. See: al-Nihaayah fi Ghareeb al-Hadeeth by Ibn al-Atheer (1/319); al-Misbaah al-Muneer (1/112); Ahammiyyat al-Jihaad by Dr. ‘Ali ibn Nufay’ al-‘Alyaani.

How else will men bypass hell and get the highest honors, like all those virgin slaves who never menstruate, or poop or pee, and have perfectly formed breasts and turn back into virgins every time their master has sex with them.

Not sure what female martyrs get, apparently nothing but that ticket to paradise where they will serve the same husband they had on earth.

Hold him accountable to whom and to what? As we saw in the above video, to Allah and to Sharia law. How is this acceptable in America?

Of course, it starts with holding him accountable for his outrageous promises. And this one group of people, Muslims, are the only ones who can determine if he is doing what he’s supposed to do.

“When Mamdani does something when he’s in City Hall and he’s wrong, I’m going to tell him he’s wrong,” she says.

I have news for you, Linda, he’s already doing everything wrong, and he isn’t even in office yet:

After vowing to get rid of the billionaires, he has kept on Jessica Tisch—a billionaire heiress who has rolled back police reforms and collaborated with ICE—as NYPD commissioner. According to communist news agency The Nation: Five years ago, Mamdani called the NYPD “racist, anti-queer,” “wicked,” and “corrupt.” … now he’s saying that he and Tisch can work together.

And Mamdani can forget about “free” anything. Governor Kathy Hochul has said she will not raise taxes. In her words: “I cannot do that to the middle class and the struggling New Yorkers.”

What a mess. As a member of the privileged class who knows nothing about working class Americans, Mamdani made so many impossible promises on the campaign trail that he surely must have known he could not keep them.

Just as The Nation article says, “We won’t be able to push Mamdani, or anyone else, to undermine police power unless we become a force to be reckoned with,” he will blame his failures on the corrupt capitalist government that refuses to give up power to the people.

And please, this is not a defense of billionaires. Search the word “billionaire” on Break Free Media and see how many critical essays I’ve written about them. But just because one thing has problems, we do not swing to the other extreme. Over and over, societies make this same mistake.

Some say it would be better if New York got a taste of how truly horrible life will be if all his disastrous dreams come true. But it doesn’t matter. Either way, the city is a powder keg ready to explode. This is the plan, anyway. To disrupt, to bring chaos, to incite violence.

As Islam spreads, it becomes bolder and more visible. In Texas, a Christian was accused of harassing a group of Muslim teens for praying in public.

So, the Muslims create a public spectacle and then a Christian responds to it with another public spectacle.

Here is another example:

@antityrant.co ANTI TYRANT on Instagram: "A Christian woman hijacks the microp…

Again, Christians responding publicly to what they see as Islam publicly taking over their spaces. I’m interested what my readers think. Are these Christians going too far or are they justified? How polite do we have to be?

Please listen to what this imam preaches to his congregation in Texas. He certainly doesn’t mind making fun of non-Muslims and inciting hatred towards them:

@globalcatalyticministries Global Catalytic Ministries on Instagram: "Texas, it’s time to …

He says, “don't worry about Islamophobes. They can yap all they want; they’re children will be Muslim.”

I can tell you, if the pastor of my church spoke like that about any non-Christian, I would walk out.

In America, we believe in freedom of religion. But not if the plan is for that religion to take over our country and install their own laws. We already have our own laws, based on our Judeo-Christian heritage.

The Texas chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Texas) called on law enforcement to investigate the actions of the Christian man in the first video above as a possible hate crime.

The video was gleefully shared on social media by prominent Islamic scholar Yasir Qadhi, who earlier this year spearheaded a failed effort to establish a Muslim-only city outside Dallas.

Just so you know what sort of person Qadi is, here he is comparing the Iranian protests against the hijab to “fighting for nudity rights in Texas.”

Yes, that’s right. Protests in Iran, ignited after Mahsa Amini died after being beaten and arrested by Iran’s “morality police” for wearing her hijab “improperly,” are as ridiculous to this imam as Texans fighting for nudity rights.

It was “deplorable,” said Qadi, “to see high school students harassed while praying in public, treated like a spectacle as others laugh and record.”

Well, hello, they are making a spectacle of themselves. And they are doing it on purpose.

By the way, during the three years I lived in Luxor, I never saw anyone praying in the street. They pray at home or in the mosque. In fact, praying in public should only be done in extreme circumstances, when a private place is not available because Muslims must perform Wudu, their ritual washing, before every prayer time. How do all these Muslims making a public spectacle of themselves perform Wudu?

Clearly this is done to mark territory, like a dog peeing around a house. This area is mine, they are saying. Don’t dare try to stop me.

It cannot be by accident that this public display was coordinated just weeks after Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, filed legislation that, if passed, would ban all foreign nationals who observe Islamic law, known as Sharia, from entering the U.S. or from remaining in the country.

Under the “Preserving a Sharia-Free America Act,” any non-citizen who is an adherent of Sharia law would be considered deportable, as well as have his or her immigration status revoked.

Roy’s proposed legislation was followed by another bill introduced last week that would eliminate tax-exempt status for CAIR and other “extremist groups with close ties to terrorist organizations.”

Federal prosecutors in 2007 named CAIR and two other Islamic organizations as “unindicted co-conspirators and/or joint venturers” in a criminal conspiracy to support Hamas financially. In 2008, the FBI ended contacts with CAIR because of concern with its continuing terrorist ties.

It is unconscionable that the FBI knew this almost twenty years ago and CAIR still operates in the US to this day—and is a major funder and supporter of Mamdani, no surprise there.

Earlier this year, Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., introduced a bill seeking to designate CAIR as a foreign terrorist organization. The organization is already deemed a terrorist group by the United Arab Emirates.

This is not a battle against people’s freedom to worship as Muslims. There would be no problem if it wasn’t so obvious that the plan was to take over the entire country.

The battle is against a religion that has as it’s very core purpose the command to convert or kill every infidel. A religion that teaches that the highest calling is to become a martyr and take as many infidels as possible with you when you die.

We now have a Muslim mayor of the most powerful city in the world, New York City. Maybe he won’t achieve his goals in any practical sense. But that was never the intention anyway. His win has emboldened jihadists around the United Sates and the world to fight harder for their goal of the worldwide Caliphate.

We only have to listen to what they say. Linda Sarsour shows us exactly how they think and exactly what they want to achieve.

