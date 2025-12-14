Another heartbreaking day and so difficult to write. If you believe my work has value and you haven’t subscribed yet, please do so. Break Free Media has a sale on now through the end of the month. Thank you.

At least twelve people were murdered today , including Chabad emissary Rabbi Eli Schlanger, when gunmen opened fire during a Hannukah Festival of Lights event at Sydney’s Bondi Beach today. At least eleven others were wounded.

We are living in the evilest of days. Jews are no longer safe anywhere in the world.

This comes after I just published my essay Hannukah in Hell, showing the Beautiful Six hostages lighting the Hannukah candles in the tunnels of Gaza. All six were murdered with bullets to their heads. In that essay, I wrote about lights shining in the darkness. After such a sorrowful piece, I wanted to write something beautiful and inspiring on this Sunday morning as I watch the snow fall outside.

Instead, I must write this.

Over two thousand people attended this event. Grandparents, mother and fathers, with their children. Below, I can only imagine the terror people felt as they ran for their lives.

I am not posting it here, but this LINK takes you to videos of responders trying to revive those who have fallen as well as other videos.

Below a brave man disarms one of the terrorists. The video then pans to another shooter on a bridge.

I am sure we will be hearing more about this brave man. Where there is evil, there is good and we must be that good, fighting back.

This reminds me of the elderly Jewish man I met when I was ten years old as my family traveled the world. We were in Germany at the Sisterhood of Mary, where this man was also staying. He was testifying in the Nuremburg trials. For fourteen months he hid in a closet before being captured and taken to the concentration camps. I will never forget sitting at the dinner table, listening to his story.

The evil of Nazism has expanded into a worldwide Islamic Jihadist movement.

Can we please be clear about what we are fighting against? It is not a few disturbed individuals here and there. It is the religious cult of Islam teaching that to be a martyr, to kill Jews and all other infidels is a Muslim’s highest calling.

Banners with the photograph of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader who was killed in the Israeli attack, are hung on the streets in Tehran, Iran, on Oct. 19, 2024. (Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images)

In Gaza, and other Muslim nations, you see huge posters of the martyrs, those who died while killing as many infidels as possible.

This is the heart of Islam. The sickest part is that Allah promises a ticket straight to paradise for every jihadist martyr, no time spent tortured in hell like every other Muslim must do before entering paradise. The more infidels a martyr murders, the greater their reward and the more virgins they get as their personal sex slaves. Does Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism inspire this kind of evil in their followers? No. Only Islam.

Below is one of the shooters, Pakistani student, Naveed Akram.

Here he is, being congratulated for “perfecting all his rules of the tajwid.”

Tajwīd is a system by which one learns the pronunciation of Quranic words as pronounced by the Islamic monster (prophet) Muhammad. This is a kind of brainwashing.

In Luxor, Egypt, where I lived, the Quran was recited in the mornings on TVs and loudspeakers in the cafes. You hear the call to prayer five times, day and night. Islam invades every area of your life. You cannot escape it. When I asked what children learn in religious school, I was told they learn to recite the Quran. Over and over. That’s it.

I will never forget this brave statement made by Saudi Arabian television announcer Buthayna Nasser, which I include in my upcoming book, The Seduction of Islam:

From the age of six or seven, from elementary school until high school, when we reach the age of 18, and even later, when we go to university - we memorize, memorize, and memorize. Whoever dares to argue or to question anything is called upon to ask for Allah’s forgiveness. He is told that this will get him into Hell. You, who frighten people with Hell, have brought them a hell upon earth. You have banned books of the various intellectual streams. You’ve prevented the mind from operating, thinking, comparing, and choosing, even though it is the same mind that the Creator gave people in order to choose between Paradise and Hell…. Yes sir, we are being brainwashed on a daily basis, through schools, through the Koran memorization schools…. Enough memorizing like parrots. Yes, we are all brainwashed, except for the few spared by God.

Let me repeat that last part: WE ARE ALL BRAINWASHED EXCEPT THE FEW SPARED BY GOD.

Islam is a cult that brainwashes those who follow it. Anyone who dares defy Islam is in danger of being killed.

In Australia, the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) has warned for years that “the unceasing antisemitic vitriol on our streets would evolve into antisemitic violence if left unchecked.”

“This is the outcome of the calls we have heard far too often at marches through our cities to globalize the intifada and that all Zionists are terrorists,” AIJAC Executive Director Colin Rubenstein said.

Israeli authorities are investigating whether state actors, chiefly Iran, were involved in the deadly attack on Sydney’s Jewish community at Bondi Beach on Sunday.

Officials are also probing links to Hezbollah, Hamas, and Pakistani-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, which is connected to Al-Qaeda.

This is so heartwrenching:

Rabbi Eli Schlanger,

A historically significant Torah scroll, originally owned by Holocaust survivor Adam (Avrum Leib) Szus and donated to the Sydney Jewish Museum, had been temporarily released so that Nossen Schlanger, son of Rabbi Schlanger, could read from it at his bar mitzvah. The Torah scroll was intimately linked to the Schlanger family’s past: Szus had been best friends with Rabbi Schlanger’s great-uncle, Nossen Nutte Schlanger, a brilliant young scholar murdered in the Holocaust. Rabbi Schlanger only learned of this relative in 2007 after Szus contacted him and shared previously unknown family history. That same year, Rabbi Schlanger traveled to Brzostek, Poland, and found archival documents that confirmed long-lost details of his family’s lineage.

And so, we have this link to the Holocaust, with a precious Torah scroll so lovingly preserved, taken out on this day to read from at bar mitzvah of the son of a rabbi who was then murdered.

It is disturbing how this hate is escalating, how it all started the day after Oct 7, 2023, as if demons from hell were unleashed. On Oct 8th, Times Square in New York City was filled with people yelling “globalize the intifada” when Israel hadn’t even had a chance to respond to the barbaric attack. Who organized and endorsed it? The city chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, the same party that has been the main supporter of Zohran Mamdani who will now be the next mayor of New York City.

Yes, incredibly, millions of Americans don’t see a problem with New York City electing a Twelver Muslim mayor, the same religion as the religious leaders of Iran, who are now being investigated for this attack in Sidney.

Yesterday, two people were killed at Brown University and nine people wounded when a masked gunman opened fire on students taking final exams. They have a man in custody, but he has not yet been identified.

Today, several Dutch anti-Israel groups plan to protest outside of Amsterdam’s Royal Concert Hall, where IDF chief cantor Shai Abramson will perform a series of Hanukkah concerts after a previous ban on his performance was overturned. How dare Jews celebrate Hannukah!

The massive midnight concert that drew a jubilant crowd of a million people last year — with the festivities having drawn throngs to the “most beautiful avenue in the world” for six decades — has been scrapped and replaced by a pre-recorded video to be viewed in the safety and comfort of French living rooms. The famed avenue has become a flashpoint of violence lately, with throngs of young, mostly Muslim migrants streaming in from Paris’ infamous suburbs at night looking for trouble, looting lux stores, and brawling with Parisians and police.

And yet, people act like everything is okay. It isn’t really a big deal. Well, it is a big deal. I’m sorry but I don’t think this is going to “magically” go away.

Jews and those who stand with Jews need to be prepared for much worse. This is a battle of good against evil. Of God against Satan. I really hope people begin to realize this and stop being afraid to say it.

