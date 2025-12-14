Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JudyC's avatar
JudyC
1d

This will be just one of many such tragedies because governments are allowing it to go unchecked. These Islamists are becoming bolder and bolder while our authorities and populace are afraid to act for fear of being labeled Islamophobic. Our children and women are raped, our unarmed citizens attacked while our governments stand by and do nothing! This will only get worse. We’ve imported thousands and thousands of unvetted “immigrants” and illegals into this country while the loons on the left cheer them on. As a side note, my husband with 30 years in Military Intelligence, has been complaining for decades about what has been coming across our borders. Believe me, the cells are here….waiting….

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
April's avatar
April
1d

I just talked to a non-Jewish friend in California who said there was not enough evidence to conclude that the shooting of a Jewish person who walked out the door of a home with a menorah in the window was antisemitic. They always have excuses for why maybe it was not directed at a Jew because he's a Jew...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
58 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture