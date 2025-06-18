You can listen to me read this short piece here:

Members of the Global March to Gaza gather on their way to Gaza via Egypt's Rafah Crossing, at Zawiya, Libya. AP/Yousef Murad

I was ready to laugh at the clueless “peaceful activists” who thought Egypt would happily let them “March to Gaza,” to free the Palestinians from the evil Israeli blockade. Because, you know, obviously Egypt needs their help. Only now the clueless activists realize that Egypt has no more interest in opening its borders to Palestinians than does Israel.

Haven’t they ever seen Egypt’s border with Gaza? NOT Israel’s border. Egypt’s. It looks even worse than the border between East and West Berlin looked when I saw it in 1967.

Yes, I was ready to laugh at the sheer magnitude of their foolishness and write about it. But then, this morning, I saw this article:

At the same time that these “peace activists” were blubbering about how unfairly they were being treated in Egypt, 200 people were being massacred in Nigeria by jihadists.

In one single night of terror, within the space of three hours, entire families were burned alive. Hacked to death while fleeing.

Women. Children. Babies.

“Many families were locked up and burnt inside their bedrooms. So many bodies were burnt beyond recognition,” Amnesty International Nigeria said, according to ABC.

Church leaders fear that there is a plan to rid the area of Christians through these attacks. That’s a genocide.

Nearly 10,000 Nigerian Christians have been killed by Islamic extremists from November 2022 to November 2024, according to Global Christian Relief.

What does it remind you of? October 7, 2023, when Hamas jihadists crossed into Israel and did the exact same thing, killing 1,200 people and dragging hostages into the depths of Gaza where 53 still remain, of whom Israel believes 30 are dead.

Not a single protest on any campus across the Western world against this religious cult that demands the death of everyone who does not convert. No rallies or marches organized anywhere against Muslim jihadists who keep committing the same atrocities over and over again and proudly boasting about it.

How did the West get so confused? Since when did America forget what freedom means? I stood at the Berlin Wall. I can never forget the difference between east and west, the clear line that you crossed from freedom into oppression.

I’m on the far left, my sister Janna, younger brother Jon, older brother David, and my dad, Dave Hunt.

The West thinks that freedom can be ordered like an Amazon package, delivered without effort to your front door.

Freedom has never been easy. It has never been free.

It has always been hard won in battles and brutal wars. Yes, wars, actual wars. I wish there weren’t any wars. I wish so much money wasn’t made off of wars for the richest among us who send the poor to fight for them.

Yes, that’s what happens. It’s true and it’s horrific. Nobody with any sense could say otherwise.

But there is also such a thing as fighting for your homeland, for you family, for your freedom and your neighbor’s freedom. At what point do you draw that line and say now, I fight. Because there is a line, there is always a line when enough is enough.

Both of these things can be true at once. Wars can benefit the rich and powerful. And wars can be fought and won by brave men and women.

Israelis know this. Iranians know this. That’s why Iranians understand Israel’s fight and so many want Israel to win.

Iranians would never mistake freedom for an Amazon package. Nor would Israelis.

Unless every Israeli wants to be exterminated, they have no choice but to go to war. Again, and again. It isn’t even about Iran being “this close” to having a nuclear bomb. It’s about 1,400 years or so of hatred that will never end because Islam demands the death of every Jew and every infidel so that the Mahdi, the Islamic Messiah, can reign supreme, and all the Quranic prophesies be fulfilled. You might not like it, you might think “religion is stupid” and so what? Your thoughts on the matter are irrelevant to those who want to kill you.

You cannot sit down and negotiate with a terrorist. You cannot have a philosophical conversation with him over a cup of tea.

You will need to get out your weapon and defend yourself or die. It’s that basic.

Instead of that very real, very basic truth, we have Greta Thunberg's embarrassing publicity stunt that became quite the laughingstock as she tried so desperately to turn Israel into the monster when it wasn’t. Israel protected Greta and her crew from their own stupidity by stopping them from entering Gaza.

And now we have the "March to Gaza,” an even bigger laughingstock as we watch these fools blubbering in disbelief that Egypt won’t let them “break the blockade and free Palestine.”

So, yes, I had to pause for a moment to be angry. To raise my voice as I have done many times since starting Break Free, to let people know what is happening to Christians in Africa and across the world at the hands of jihadists because very few report on it.

From that perspective, the antics of these marchers are all the more appalling. But still hilarious. Let’s take a look at their reaction when they came face to face with reality.

We can start with this lady:

Foreign pro-Palestine activist screams abuse at Egyptian authorities trying to help her during her ‘March to Gaza.’

“I don’t need my passport. I cannot drink and I cannot eat my passport.”

The ‘humanitarian’ who was wearing Van Cleef & Arpels earrings which cost an estimated $4,500 and MiuMiu designer glasses which costs upwards of $300 yelled at the man attempting to assist her outside a hospital.

What an embarrassment.

Then there’s this guy (Welsh?) who might take first prize for his theatrical presentation of shock and grief. He pleads with the Egyptian police as they stand passively by, as if they don’t know a bit better than he does exactly what’s up with Gaza and Hamas. I mean, the Muslim Brotherhood was formed in Egypt. But this guy really only cares about his hurt feelings.

Egyptians have had enough. Here we have Egyptians giving the marchers a proper beating. No court in Egypt will listen to the “peace activists” complaints. They won’t be suing their attackers like they would do in America to win a few million dollars. Nope. They will get unceremoniously thrown out of the country.

Yes, here they are with their Prada suitcases on the border of Rafah, foiled in their plot to “March on Gaza” and “break the siege.”

Having lived in Egypt, this type of behavior from Egyptian men looks all too familiar, and I can’t help but laugh.

Below, you can hear the police saying reasonably, “Please respect our country. We are asking with politeness. This is the law.”

Well! How dare they! Who do they think they are to say NO to a bunch of peace activists from other countries who think they are entitled to break Egyptian law.

As the noble protestor says, “We can do it in America, why can’t we do it here.”

To which the officer replies (and the look on his face is priceless): “What are you doing here?”

And that’s the heart of it, isn’t it? The arrogance, ignorance, the entitlement is beyond belief. As I said in the beginning, they have forgotten how hard those before them fought for their own freedoms. Instead, they think freedom can be ordered like a hamburger:

And then there’s this poor little Greta clone, just listen in horror as she describes being herded like an “animal”:

What do they expect. Egypt isn’t Israel, it isn’t the United States, where people are free to protest in the streets. Living under Sharia law is no joke. They should all be taken to Gaza and let out there. They shouldn’t have been protected from their desires.

"They are attacking us peaceful activists. Egyptian authorities sent hired thugs,” they wail.

They don't realize that Egypt is doing just what Israel did for Greta. Saving them from themselves—just not as politely as the Israelis did.

Here we have an activist breaking down in tears after being detained by Egyptian authorities and thrown on a bus to be deported for refusing to leave Egypt during their failed ‘Global March to Gaza.’

Back home, these brave souls will no doubt go back to being online trolls. They will think they have earned the right to preach even louder, due to the “persecution” they endured. They will become even more insufferable. And somehow, even though they “suffered” at the hands of Egyptians, it will still all be Israel’s fault.

In the meantime, Israel fights an actual war to ensure their freedom to be idiots.

