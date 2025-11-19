You can listen to me read this essay here:

It is deeply concerning what is happening within Christianity in America, especially with these so-called Christian influencers. Well, let’s call them what they are: false prophets.

Whether you are a Christian or not, I hope you will read this essay to better understand how so-called Christians are aligning with Islam. As a follower of Jesus, I want to be very clear on this. I would never want anyone to think I align with what is becoming mainstream amongst Christians in America.

We now have Joe Rogan and Mel Gibson raving about how Christianity and Islam are really the same, how we all worship the same God and how Mohammad was the last prophet in a long line of prophets that included Jesus. What?

If the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob sent Mohammed, then both Judaism and Christianity become a joke.

Rogan says, in fact, it is Islam that has the last word when it comes to peace. Yes, you heard that right and if you didn’t know it before, you know it now.

Below is Rogan’s talk, which he says is inspired by Mel Gibson.

Notice how subtly Rogan pushes Jews out of the picture. It is Christianity and Islam united. And that can only end up as one thing: united against Jews.

Joe: People don’t really think about how deep the roots of these two faiths actually go, right? Like when we talk about Christianity and Islam, people immediately think of conflict, history, crusades, wars, you name it. But nobody sits back and goes, “Hold up.” These are literally interconnected traditions that came from the same soil, the same Middle Eastern environment, and they’re addressing the same God. Like literally the same God, the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.

And what blows my mind is when you start diving into it with guys like Mel Gibson who has been obsessed with faith, history, the Bible, you realize that Islam doesn’t come out of nowhere. It’s not some alien idea. It’s more like the continuation of that prophetic tradition. And whether people accept that or not, historically, it’s undeniable. Like Islam is basically saying, “Hey, the God who sent Jesus also sent Moses, Noah, Abraham, and then Muhammad. Peace be upon him.

Muhammad comes as the last prophet sealing that line.

And that’s crazy if you think about it because Christians are already waiting for prophets. They know about Revelation. They know about divine law. They know about morality coming down from heaven. And then Islam is like, boom, here’s the final piece. And suddenly, you’re dealing with something that isn’t competition, but actually connection.

Should we all get along and love one another? Of course we should. But that is not what Islam teaches. It is not the reality of history nor is it the reality of what is happening now.

Christians and Jews will agree with Rogan that God is the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob—but notice that Ishmael is not included in God’s promise.

Ishmael was born because Abraham and Sarah did not trust in God’s promise of an heir (Sarah laughed at the promise because she was so old) but decided to help God out by Abraham having sex with Sarah’s servant girl.

Rogan talks about the connection with Abraham of these three religions, how Abraham was willing to sacrifice his “son” to God. He doesn’t say the name of Abraham’s son, Isaac. The Quran doesn’t say the name of the son who Abraham was willing to sacrifice, but every Muslim is taught that it is Ishmael, not Isaac.

This is a vital distinction at the heart of Judaism and Christianity that Rogan simply ignores.

Mohammed did not “add onto the truth”. He stole from Judaism and Christianity, and then he perverted the truth for his own purpose.

Mohammed is the antithesis of Jesus. He was a liar, a murderer, a fornicator, a pedophile, a man whose greatest desire was to conquer the earth and set up his own kingdom. And we are supposed to hold him up as comparable to Jesus?

Muslims do NOT believe that Jesus rose from the dead, but this the very heart of Christianity.

Jesus, who “knew no sin”, rebuked Peter when he cut off the ear of the soldier who came to arrest Jesus and healed the soldier’s ear.

Jesus, who was tempted by Satan in the desert and offered all the kingdoms of this earth and said to Him, “All these things I will give You if You will fall down and worship me.”

Jesus, who answered, “Away with you, Satan! For it is written, ‘You shall worship the Lord your God, and Him only you shall serve.’”

This temptation of Christ shows us that this world is in the hands of the Wicked One and we are to refuse the wealth and fame and power of the earthly kingdom that he entices us to be a part of.

If you are a Christian, you believe that the Bible is complete. There are no new revelations beyond what God has revealed in the Old and New Testaments.

Just as Joseph Smith didn’t get some new revelation for Mormons, nor are there new revelations in Scientology, no, therapy is not a better answer than the Bible and on and on, Mohammed did not get new revelations from God; he made stuff up as he went along.

At first, yes, he spoke well of Jews when he was hoping to convert them. But when he realized they will never convert, his language changed to “kill them all, this is God’s will.” You can see this progression from cajoling to hatred in the Quran if you read it chronologically.

The Quran says the opposite of what Rogan and Gibson tell us. Christians do not wait for the same Messiah.

The Quran says that the only way their Messiah will come is when every Jew is killed and every infidel submits or is killed as well. I go into this in detail in The Coming Caliphate.

If you go to the source, if you read what the Islamic clerics say—forget about Rogan and Gibson—this is clear. Follow this link: islamqa, where it quotes the Hadiths and the Quran and clearly states Muslims will be nice to infidels as long as they obey the rules of Islam. There is no “co-existing” in peace. Submit to Islam, or else we fight and subdue you; this is what the Quran teaches! As for Jews, the command is for Muslims to kill them.

As Muslim clerics explain here:

The Jews are in fact awaiting the false messiah (al-maseeh ad-dajjal), for he is the one whom the Jews will follow. Seventy thousand of the Jews of Isfahan wearing tayalisah (a kind of head covering) will emerge with him. The Muslims will fight them with him, to the extent that trees and rocks will say: “O Muslim, here is a Jew behind me; come and kill him.”

And yet, Rogan has the audacity to say that Islam gives us the final piece of the puzzle. We are all waiting for the same Messiah.

No, we aren’t. Islam tells us we aren’t:

“They (the disbelievers, the Jews and the Christians) want to extinguish Allah’s Light (with which Muhammad (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) has been sent - Islamic Monotheism) with their mouths, but Allah will not allow except that His Light should be perfected even though the Kafiroon (disbelievers) hate (it)” [at-Tawbah 9:32].

· It will be a battle fought by the Muslims under the leadership of ‘Eesa ibn Maryam (peace be upon him), one of the noble Messengers.

· Allah, may He be exalted, will honour the Muslims in this battle with this miracle, which is that rocks and trees will speak and call the Muslims to come and kill the Jews who will be hiding behind them.

All of this indicates that it will be a just battle that Allah approves of, as was the case with all the Islamic battles in which the aim was to make the word of Allah supreme on earth. “Whoever fights so that the word of Allah will be supreme is fighting in the way of Allah.” Narrated by Muslim (1915).

And Allah knows best.

This idea that Islam is a religion of peace and we can all get along is a lie because Islam itself tells us so.

Think about the ominous nature of what Joe Rogan and Mel Gibson are doing. If Christians begin to accept Islam as the same, what is the next step.

Those who do not believe, those who stand with the Jews and with Israel, become the enemy. Because Islam is very clear that there will only be peace when everyone submits to Allah and the worldwide Caliphate is established.

How can this be the same God that Jews and Christians worship? It can’t.

Wow, I grew up in the Plymouth Brethren church with all sorts of charts and timelines about the Last Days. I tend to stay away from the topic because I am not a scholar and I really think this topic is so deep that none of us, even the scholars, understand it, no matter how hard we try.

But there are certain basic end-of-days truths that are obvious:

Yes, the nations of the world will turn against Israel.

Yes, a false Messiah will rise up.

Yes, at some point, Jesus will return and save his peoples.

Yes, this world will be destroyed one day.

Before I went to live in Luxor, Egypt, I used to think Jews, Christians and Muslims all worshiped the same God. I should have known better, because of the teachings of my own father, but I had put that aside, really thinking it wasn’t all that important anymore. Now, when I listen to his talks, I’m blown away by how accurate he was and how it is all coming true today.

The God of Jews and Christians is not the god of the Quran. Allah is not God.

I won’t go so far as to call Allah Satan because I don’t know that. Maybe there isn’t even such a thing as Allah, it is all just hot air. But I do believe in Satan, and I do believe in demons and angels. Think of me what you will. It says in James 2:19 that “even the demons believe and tremble.”

Arab leaders call the United States the Great Satan. I heard it from Nassar’s voice screaming on loudspeakers in the streets of Cairo, days before the start of the 6 Day War. We have all heard it from the Ayatollah Khomeini and now from his successor, the Ayatollah Khamenei. The mayor of New York City is a Twelver Muslim just like these ayatollahs and hates America as much as they do, no matter what he says when he smiles into the camera. And he hates Jews as much as they do, too.

The United States is going down a very dark path as we see President Trump aligning with the leaders of these Islamic nations.

This is a false peace. It is all about giving in to the temptation of power and wealth. But on a deeper level, it is spiritual warfare.

Remember that the Islamic Grand Mufti of Jerusalem befriended Hitler and Hitler promised him that the Jews would be destroyed and the Arabs would have all the land. It didn’t work out that way because God will never allow that to happen. But Satan is still trying.

Who would have ever imagined that the United States would align with Islam. We saw President Trump sucking up to Mohammed Bin Salaman in the White House just a few days ago and I had a hard time looking at MBS’s smirking face.

And before that, al Sharaa of Syria who is just a terrorist dressed up in a suit, was invited into the White House. As I keep saying, vampires can’t come into your home unless you invite them. And then, after the seduction, they drink your blood and kill you.

It is MBS who is the most dangerous of vipers as he smiles to the face of the West and laughs behind our backs.

He says, of course he wants peace and it will only come with a two-state solution. But everyone in the Middle East knows there will never be two states. Arabs only want one state, an Islamic state.

How can anyone trust MBS when he does not even acknowledge that Israel exists. There isn’t even a starting point for a conversation, yet people have a conversation, and we all might as well be in a mental institution because that’s how much sense the conversation makes—none.

These Islamic states are catering to the worst vices of the West, our love of luxuries, our idea of what it means to be successful.

Dubai, UAE

They entice us with their amazing modern cities, breathtaking skyscrapers, fake ski slopes, incredible malls where Westerners can buy anything and everything, indulge vices that a devout Muslim would be killed for, because in Islam they can fool you, seduce you with the siren call and everyone is falling for it, while behind the facade that Islam presents to the West is a dark force that enslaves all those who succumb to its charms.

And all of these incredible cities in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, are built by millions of kafala slaves from a lower cast, migrants from countries like India and Bangladesh. This is a religion of slavery.

And yet, Rogan tells us that Christians and Muslims should be on the same team. And everyone thinks that sounds wonderful because they are ignorant of what the Quran actually says.

How can anyone argue with being on the same team—it’s so American. How can I then say, no we shouldn’t be on the same team without sounding like a bigoted, racist Islamophobe, which I am called all the time. I mean, what could possibly be wrong with being on the same team? It is people like me that are the problem. We are the dangerous ones.

Then, Rogan brings up Gibson who made “The Passion of the Christ”, a movie that “shook the world” and now we have Gibson saying that Islam doesn’t dismiss Christ, it honors him.

When Gibson’s film came out in 2004, the ADL and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, to their immense credit, issued a statement calling the screenplay “one of the most troublesome texts, relative to anti-Semitic potential, that any of us had seen in 25 years.” The plot, they write, depicts Jesus as being “relentlessly pursued by an evil cabal of Jews” who pressure Pontius Pilate to sentence him to death.

Many critics noted that the portrayal of Jews as grotesque, hook-nosed pharisees is deeply rooted in anti-Semitic stereotypes. When challenged about how the film would be received by Jews, Gibson said in multiple interviews that his film is simply telling “the truth.”

This film was instrumental in pushing what we now hear all day every day in the media from these far-right Christian influencers, that Jews and Jews alone are responsible for the death of Jesus. The truth is lost, that we are all sinners, we all sent Jesus to the cross, and that Jesus came for that very purpose. It was Jesus’s decision in obedience to God His Father, not the decision of any man or group of people.

If we lose that basic truth, we lose the entire meaning of Christianity.

Islam goes against the very heart of Christianity, because it says that Jesus was just another prophet, he was not the Son of God.

In fact, in my previous essay, Ban Sharia Law in America, I wrote about Muslims being allowed to worship in one of the most iconic cathedrals in America while no Muslim cleric will ever allow Christians to worship Jesus in a mosque. Why not? Because believing Jesus is the Son of God is committing “kirk” which is the worst sin in Islam. It is the only sin that sends you straight to hell and keeps you there forever. (Muslims believe everyone except martyrs, go to hell first, and then once they have paid for their sins in the most horrific suffering, only then are they allowed into paradise).

Rogan is telling outright lies about Islam, he turns everything upside down and inside out. It sounds really wonderful to people who are ignorant of the Bible. But…

Rogan says if Christians don’t realize how wonderful Islam is, and how it honors Jesus, how it’s really no different from Christianity, then you are the ignorant one.

Ignorance is the real enemy, not faith, Rogan says.

Yes, that’s true. And ignorance is exactly what Rogan is spreading.

Rogan raves about how beautiful it is that Islam means submission and how can we not agree with that?

Remember when Tucker Carlson said he had an epiphany after years of attacking Islam, that actually he agreed with Islam because it means “submission” and what Christian shouldn’t be willing to submit to God. You can watch him say it here.

You can watch him talk about how Sharia law builds strong communities here. He says there is not a single Western society that is thriving, they are all degrading in the same way. Well, you know why he is saying this. Because he wants to bring in the flip side of Sharia law, only from a “Christian” perspective.

What will happen if Christians fall for this lie and side with Islam? We know what will happen. Jews will be killed throughout the world.

Israel will be attacked by all nations of the world, just as the Bible foretold. And these horrible vipers, these influencers, these false prophets, are bringing those prophecies to fulfillment.

Freedom is messy, but it is worth having. I do not want to live under the law of some far-right Christian extremists any more than I want to live under Sharia law.

I will continue to offer to my readers and listeners the opportunity to listen to my father, Dave Hunt’s talks on this topic. This is one of the very best. If you want to understand what is happening, please take the time to watch it.

I would hope everyone will be open to listen to what my father has to say, just listen because the more I see of what’s going on in the world today, the more I realize he was right in so many things.

It gets really dark when we listen to what Tucker Carlson is now saying about demons and being attacked by one, and these entities that are out there and influencing us.

Screwtape, from C. S. Lewis’s The Screwtape Letters, would be proud of Tucker Carlson because he speaks just enough truth mixed with lies to fool those who are ignorant of the Bible but who call themselves Christians.

Most of the far-right influencers and America First/Christian Nationalism/Christ is King crowd are pushing a fundamentalist, far-right version of Catholicism. Please, I know my Catholic readers can be sensitive on this topic. This is not an attack on Catholics. I just want people to be aware of what is happening.

We saw how the minute Candace Owens married George Farmer and converted to this fundamentalist version; it was almost as if a demon possessed her and her entire focus turned to hatred of Jews and the destruction of Israel. It should be noted that her father-in-law, Lord Michael Farmer, is an evangelical Christian who staunchly supports Israel, and you can read his thinly veiled rebuke of Owens and his own son here.

Charlie Kirk was murdered, and it is now being claimed that he was about to convert to Catholicism and that he had turned against Israel. TPUSA has been overtaken by this obsession and JD Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, recently stood on that TPUSA stage and this happened:

@christianrogersmedia Christian Rogers | Libertarian 🇺🇸 on Instagram: "TPUSA Asks J…

Listen to Vance’s response to the young Christian man who believes that Israel is basically the enemy of Christians. Vance doesn’t deny this but says that the only way to get along with Israel is to apply leverage to make Israel do what we want them to do.

I can guarantee you that Vance will become more open about his antisemitism over time, just as Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens did, but by then, it will be mainstream thinking.

In this video, my father talks of the doctrine of devils, and it helps us to understand how we got to the point in Christianity where we can’t see the difference between Christianity and Islam.

The story he tells of his conversation with a priest in Portugal about Our Lady Fatima will give you chills.

If you listened to Rogan above, you would remember how he says that Mary, the mother of Jesus, is the only woman mentioned in the Quran and she has an entire chapter devoted to her. My father talks about this focus on Mary as well.

Anyway, here it is, just listen, I pray it will open some eyes. At least you will see where I get my hard-hitting nature from when I speak and write.

Speaking of evangelicals, the big evangelical preachers of my father’s time, Oral Roberts, Robert Schuller, Benny Hin, all hated my father.

They accused him of being demon possessed because he spoke out against their false doctrines and their lust for power and love of money. That alone should tell everyone my father was on the right track:

It’s funny, because before I even thought of including the above video, I had written this next part about Micaiah, from I Kings 22. My dad opens his talk with the story of Micaiah, and it is a good story to end with and to keep in mind as the days unfold before us and the lies spread.

Micaiah was a prophet of God who was not afraid to speak the truth to King Ahab, who “sold himself to do wickedness.”

Ahab wants to go to war, and he has 400 prophets (well, let’s just call them influencers) who tell Ahab what he wants to hear, that he will be victorious in battle.

But Jehoshaphat, who is the righteous king of Judah, says, “Is there not yet a prophet of the Lord here that we may inquire of him?”

Ahab answers, yes, there is one man, Micaiah, “but I hate him; for he doth not prophesy good concerning me, but evil.”

Nevertheless, Michaiah is brought before the king. Michaiah is warned that all 400 prophets promised the king he would win the war, so Michaiah better say the same.

But Michiah is a true prophet of God. He answers:

“As the Lord lives, what the Lord says to me, that I shall speak.”

Michaiah explains to the king that “the Lord has put a deceiving spirit in the mouth of all these your prophets; and the Lord has proclaimed disaster against you.”

In anger, the king orders Michaiah to be put in prison “and feed him sparingly with bread and water until I return safely.”

The king disguises himself going into battle, but as was foretold by God’s prophet, he is struck with an arrow and dies.

We have false prophets led by seducing spirits who are turning lies into truth. Sadly, as always, most people love the lies and hate the truth.

You can find out more in The Islamic States of America and Why I Write about Islam

