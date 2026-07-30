Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Sarah's avatar
Sarah
2d

Excellent article. In 1975 I had the opportunity to visit Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union. It put me off Socialism and Communism for life. On the train going from East into West Berlin, a number of soldiers with guns jumped onto the train, shouting, "Aus, aus." They were checking under the seats, to make sure we were not smuggling anyone into West Berlin!

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Diane's avatar
Diane
2d

I have a peer, in her early 60s, who weekly posts a reel about the amazing talents of Mamdani. He has bamboozled a lot of people, and I'm not sure when or if they will see differently.

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