I’m back after a week of driving across the United States!

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“…We need that generation of young people who began to reach political maturity in the midst of a disciplined and desperate struggle against the bourgeoisie. In this struggle that generation is training genuine Communists; it must subordinate to this struggle, and link up with it, each step in its studies, education, and training.”

-V.I. Lenin, Tasks of the Youth Leagues (Bourgeois and Communist Morality)

The Islamic regime is preparing to hang 18-year-old Shervin Bagherian on charges of “Enmity against God (Moharebeh)” and the alleged killing of four Basij members.

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Just to be clear, the Basij, formally the Organization for Mobilization of the Oppressed, is a paramilitary volunteer force within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), established in 1979 by Ayatollah Khomeini. We will never know the truth of what happened since Bagherian’s confessions was extracted under brutal torture.

It might seem a far stretch to worry about such terror striking in America. However, look to New York City to see shades of what is to come if people don’t stop it. The terrible thing about America is that where once upon a time, they would have stood up for youths like Bagherian, they now stand up for the regime that is going to execute him.

This is horrifying. These youths are being prepped to be the Basij of America.

Zohran Mamdani is leading the charge. It’s no wonder families of those killed on 9/11 didn’t want him at the memorial. He insisted he would go anyway and will “proudly honor those affected by 9/11”.

Mamdani at the 9/11 memorial is as bad as Hitler being invited to a Holocaust memorial.

If you doubt it, remember that Hitler wasn’t taken seriously in the beginning due to:

Small party size : The Nazi Party was tiny and marginalized in the Weimar. People look at the Socialist Democratic Party the same, even though a third of Democrats now identify as such.

Elites’ confidence: Political leaders and the press often assumed his radicalism would be contained. It is the same with Mamdani. Oh, we are assured, he will be gone in a couple of years and things will return to “normal.”

But this is a movement growing by leaps and bounds and embraced by both left and right.

Here is a look at a few of the radicals Mamdani has embraced:

Hasan Piker said, “America deserved 9/11.”

Mamdani-endorsed Aber Kawas called it an attack “a couple of people did.”

Mamdani supporter Imam Siraj Wahhaj was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. He was never charged. I wrote about Wahhaj’s connection to Mamdani in New York Digs Its Own Grave and about Wahhaj’s history and the Islamic radical cells that have been building over many years in The Islamic States of America

What is even more insane is that Wahhaj is considered mainstream and is known as the “Imam of America”. He was the first imam invited to pray before Congress.

Yet he publicly states:

“Islam is better than democracy. Allah will cause Islam to prevail over every kind of system, and you know what? It will happen.”

It is the youths who love Mamdani and Hasan Piker with the type of adoration only the naivety of youth can produce.

Three out of four young voters backed Mamdani. What does this say for the future of our nation. Youth who are not taught in their own homes to distinguish between right and wrong. They eagerly welcome those who would seek to invade their brains with rot. Families don’t sit down to dinner together anymore. They don’t even sit around the TV together. Everyone is off in their own little virtual worlds, staring at screens that feed them what they want to hear and see. Anything that doesn’t agree with their narrow point of view is responded to with curses and even violence.

Where do youths get these ideas? 43% of U.S. adults aged 18–29 said they regularly get news from TikTok .

That is surely a conservative estimate. Youths of today have no memory of what it was like before social media. All they know is short click-bait videos being fed to them by algorithms. They no longer consider researching on their own or even considering that there might be opposing viewpoints. Some youths that I know show me the constant stream of propaganda they are fed. I don’t think their parents or most adults really understand the impact this is having on the future of our nation. Anyway, their attention spans aren’t longer than that of a gnat and most can no longer handle a deep dive into any subject.

We already saw the ignorance of students at our nation’s most prestigious universities. Parroting propaganda they had heard from cool revolutionary leaders such as Mahmoud Khalil who still hasn’t been deported. Invited to this country as a “refugee” Khalil is associated with jihadist terrorist organizations and used his time at our universities to foment hatred against the United States and Israel and by extension, Jews. I wrote a number of essays about Khalil, including The Mahmoud Khalil Controversy

Naturally, Khalil was invited by Mamdani to dinner because they serve the same cause. They hate America, they hate Jews, they hate Israel, they want to see not communism, but Sharia law instated worldwide—communism is just the first step.

“Last night, as we marked the one-year anniversary of his detention, Rama and I were honored to welcome Mahmoud, Noor and their son Deen to Gracie Mansion to break our fast together,” Mamdani wrote on social media on March 9.

He included a photo of the meal, with his wife—whom Mamdani has defended as a private citizen after it reemerged that she liked social media posts glorifying the violence of Oct. 7—standing beside Khalil and looking down at him like some Madonna figure.

When Ugandan born Mamdani lectured Americans on July 4th about what America is, Brigitte Gabriel stated, “this is not America, this is an invasion”:

Here, Mamdani says: "We have to make clear that when the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it's been laced by the IDF."

It behooves us to look to what happened in China, in the Soviet Union, in Germany under Hitler, where regimes used youths to terrorize citizens.

The Red Guards were a mass, student-led, paramilitary social movement mobilized by Chairman Mao Zedong in 1966 until their abolition in 1968, during the first phase of the Cultural Revolution, which he had instituted.[3]

According to a Red Guard leader, the movement’s aims were as follows:

Chairman Mao has defined our future as an armed revolutionary youth organization .... So if Chairman Mao is our Red-Commander-in-Chief and we are his Red Guards, who can stop us? First we will make China Maoist from inside out and then we will help the working people of other countries make the world red ... and then the whole universe.[4]

Red Guards on Tiananmen Square in Beijing . They were holding the Little Red Book containing quotations from Mao Zedong .

As for Hitler’s youth, beginning on Nov 9, 1938, the SA and Hitler Youth shattered the windows of 7,500 stores and businesses, thus the name Kristallnacht.

Over the following days, adult male Jews were arrested and incarcerated in local jails and makeshift prisons, and some 30,000 were deported to concentration camps. Hundreds were killed; faced with devastation and total ruin, dozens committed suicide. (1)

Lenin’s close collaborator Grigory Yevseyevich Zinoviev said these chilling words:

We are permitted to do everything because we are the first in the world to lift the sword not for the sake of enslavement and suppression, but in the name of universal liberty and liberation from slavery. "

This is what we are seeing now as justification which will soon translate into the righteous massacre of Jews and all who oppose the new order. All justified in the name of “universal liberty and liberation from slavery”, even though what it leads to is the worst form of terror and slavery.

Can’t you just see Hasan Piker leading the mobs of youth against Jews first and then turning their rage on anyone who opposes giving over their property to the state for “the good of the working class.”

Here he is cursing “capitalists” and saying let the streets run red with their blood.

And here is Zohran Mamdani and with buddy Hasan Piker:

Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson will be rounding up the “Christian Zionists” and if they refuse to confess Jews are NOT God’s Chosen people, they will be burned at the stake as apostates.

In the video below, he is shooting the breeze with Nazi Nick Fuentes, basically saying anyone who supports Israel has a “brain virus.”

He dislikes Christian Zionists more than anybody because it’s “heresy.”

Again, keep in mind that being a Zionist merely means you believe Israel has a right to exist and the Jewish people have a right to defend their nation, just as any person would believe their nation has a right to exist and they have a right to defend it.

Communists and Nazis were supposed to be enemies, but never before has it been clearer that they are just two sides of the same coin, with the added danger of being joined at the hip with Islam.

Tying this back into what is happening to Shervin Bagherian and so many others, I am beyond angry. Perhaps my anger is exacerbated right now because I just had this wonderful experience driving across the United States marveling at its beauty.

Driving from Utah into Arizona and the town of Deadwood, South Dakota

I met so many good-hearted, hard-working Americans in states like Nebraska and South Dakota. Restaurant servers, farmers, truck drivers, a bunch of young guys who worked on our car when the engine light came on. One guy was getting his flying license and hoped to become an airline pilot.

And all along the way, I was awe-struck by the beauty and diversity, the sheer majesty of this country. Below, we drove into the most dramatic thunderstorm I have ever experienced on this haunting stretch of road leading to from Sioux Falls to Deadwood. The sides of the road became strewn with overturned trucks.

And then, today, as I have finally reached Los Angeles, I see that this beautiful young man Shervin Bagherian is to be hanged and it hits me in the gut. Mostly because I think of how our youth should be protesting against his execution and instead, they listen to Hasan Piker and swoon over Mamdani.

Then, I think of all the privileged young Western so-called journalists who were invited to Iran for Khamenei's funeral, their job being to gush over the tyrannical monsters that kill their own people.

Never one mention of the horror of what this regime is doing, the oppression, the terror, just as no mention has ever been made of the horror of what Hamas does to its own people. Rather they are held up as “freedom fighters.”

I wrote about some of these useful idiots, like Calla Walsh, in Funeral of the Century.

I know too many Persians in Los Angeles who escaped out of Iran. One of them was Morteza Alborzi, my karate master who taught me Okinawan weapons. I wrote about him in Way of the Warrior which was about my own martial arts and fighting journey.

On our trip across the United States, when we reached the border between Arizona and California, there were security lanes where you have to slow down and pass through and there's a possibility you could be stopped.

Why? Because every year, hundreds of thousands of people try to sneak into the United States illegally. And somehow, shame on us if we try to stop them, even though this is the policy in every country.

And then I remembered as a child and a teenager traveling through every single East European communist country except Albania and the Soviet Union.

We crossed at Checkpoint Charlie into East Berlin and back again and the contrast between dystopian, depressing, terrifying tyranny and freedom was apparent just from crossing the line, nothing could have been clearer. We all know which side was dystopian, depressing, terrifying and which side was free, right?

And then I lived in communist Yugoslavia in the 1980s, married to a Slovenian pop star. So, as I have said before, I know what I’m talking about. A village near Lake Bled was my home for seven years.

The border crossings that I experienced as a child were terrifying places, guards, dogs, walls, barbed wire. Except they weren't trying to keep people out as we do in the United States.

NOBODY was trying to sneak into a single communist country.

The walls, the guns, the dogs, the guards were there to keep people in. I cannot tell you how many people we encountered who dreamed of escaping to the West.

My family smuggled Bibles into Romania and I will never forget the fear I experienced at each crossing and the joy on the faces of the Christians who received the Bibles.

This is what these foolish American youth don’t realize they are protesting in favor of—tyranny, oppression, fear. It is so frustrating to watch when I lived it and know how they are being duped so royally.

These so-called journalists have a lot to answer for because they aren’t ignorant, they know they are influencing American youth. It is their job.

They look forward to being rewarded once the regime change occurs. And up until then, they enjoy the perks of their blabbing. They live under the illusion that they will be “important persons” thanks to their efforts. But once they have served their purpose, those with the real power will turn on them, too. Just as they have done every other time, they will be executed, as happened in Iran after the revolution. Some might escape as stooges for the state. They are absolutely the most pathetically cowardly, most weaselly people alive.

But who could be worse than Mamdani and his wife, these privileged communists who are really most dedicated to Islam (actually, I’m not sure about his wife, she seems to be too self-absorbed to care much about a fanatical religion or any cause at all).

I close with this from Benjamin Netanyahu:

"Mamdani and his wife celebrated October 7th massacre, the worst massacre against Jews since the Holocaust, and he's foisting hate and fear. I speak to Jewish-Americans in NY and they're afraid right now."

Yes, anger isn’t enough. I don’t know how we stop this madness. It seems to be the fate of humans to continually forget the truth, to even hate it, in favor of lies that massage the ego and appeal to emotions.

Thankfully, there are always those who stand up for the truth, like the young people hanged in the public square in Iran, who never wavered, even in the face of torture and death. “Winning” isn’t standing on a stage and getting a prize and crowds cheering for you, it isn’t amassing more money, more likes and clicks than everyone else.

It is standing alone against the crowd.

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