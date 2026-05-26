Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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j p m's avatar
j p m
6h

So true. She is Armenian. The Young Turks star hates the Jews and Israel cuz Israel sold some drones to Azerbaijan. She is silent about Islamism even though the Turks genocided 1 million Armenians. In other words she has a screw loose.

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Sharen Attir's avatar
Sharen Attir
6h

For someone who claims She is being threatened by pictures sent to her by IDF soldiers ( I’d like to see proof of that incredulous accusation) and claims that she has plans in place”to so called” protect her husband and family” from those who want to do them harm, she comes out sounding like a real “mafiasa” herself! She has turned Israel hating into a real goldmine and uses a strange mix of screaming,interrupting others, being impervious to any other opinion but her own dogma.and when called out for her lies she has perfected a super sanctimonious smile of a know it all.

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2 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
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