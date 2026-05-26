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Ana Kasparian on the left, Dalia Ziada on the right

Back in July of 2025, so almost a year ago, I predicted that Ana Kasparian is the sexy new face uniting far-left and far-right with Islam and, boy, was I right.

Like Darryl Cooper, Dave Smith and many others, Ana Kasparian became a darling of the far-right (or should we just leave off the “far” now) thanks to Tucker Carlson propelling her into the limelight.

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Now that Kasparian has reached such heights of visibility, she complains that due to her courageous refusal to be silent about the evils of the Israeli Empire, Zionists are coming after her and IDF soldiers are sending her threatening messages.

She says they all need to be taught respect because they think everyone in the world owes them something.

It’s a bit ironic how she says Israel thinks the world owes it something when she then goes on to complain that she’s lost income and jobs, as if she thinks the world owes her something, right?

I did a little digging. I couldn’t find what jobs she’s lost. In fact, I wish I was as poor as Ana Kasparian.

Kasparian is a professor in journalism at California State University, Northridge, which happens to be my alma matter. Yikes.

In 2025, the average salary of a tenured professor in California was $106,672.

Here she is:

I read some of the reviews of her students , which was quite entertaining, where she gets an overall rating of 3.5:

To be fair, here is a positive review—although, notice how many ‘likes’ vs ‘dislikes’ for this review:

Ana Kasparian never has to fear she will lose this job. Never! No matter how bad she is at teaching, no matter how biased she is, no matter how much she indoctrinates her students instead of teaching them to be unbiased (which is how journalism should be), no matter how she refuses to allow any opinion other than her own and grades her students accordingly, she is COOL! She is a woke CELEBRITY! Free Palestine! Nuke Israel!

As for her job at The Young Turks:

Surely, she’s surely worth more than $2 million, since she must get paid all kinds of money for her endless appearances online where she screams and cuts people off and spews hatred and unverifiable accusations at Israel and Jews (literally says she hates them). That’s entertainment, folks. But don’t talk like that about Blacks, I’m just saying…

She’s pretty and she wears 1960s eyeliner, like Audrey Hepburn, so people can’t get enough of her screaming on Piers Morgan, just like they love to watch Groyper Grandma Megyn Kelly swear like a sailor.

Maybe she’s upset that she’s not a billionaire yet, just a plain ol’ millionaire. Yes, the world is overflowing with people who actually are suffering while this privileged white woman (oh, the irony that she is glad whites are a minority in the US and wants to end “white colonialism” which of course will never include her) whines over her terribly challenging life.

Now, I understand that she probably does receive threats and has to be careful. Anyone who sticks their neck out, no matter left or right or whatever, can expect someone to come along and try to chop their head off. I am in no way at her level of visibility and I get threats, too.

Anything can happen to anyone, even the most obscure person on a train. Just ask the family of slaughtered Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. There she sat, peacefully minding her own business, only to look up at her killer with terror in her eyes as he repeatedly stabbed her with a pocketknife on a NC train.

What did Kasparian have to say about it? Nothing.

Ana Kasparian is probably a lot safer than any ordinary Jew walking around Golders Green, London. Just ask the two Jewish men who were stabbed last month in a jihadist terrorist attack.

“Zionists were targeted by our lone wolves in the Golders Green area of London,” said the newly formed terrorist group HAYI, claiming responsibility, whose name means The Islamic Movement of the People of the Right Hand.

What did Kasparian have to say about it? Nothing.

There are actual terrorists attacking actual people and, frustratingly for Ana Kasparian, none of them are after her. (Not really, I’m just being sarcastic here)

Ana Kasparian has yet to present any proof of her claims of threats on her life by the Israeli government or the IDF. To be clear, if anyone has made such threats, they should be held accountable.

Let’s compare whiner Ana Kasparian to the truly courageous Dalia Ziada.

Ziada is a Muslim Egyptian. Because she stood up for Israel after Oct 7th, Ziada had to flee Egypt due to verifiable death threats. Not from some crazies online. But from the Egyptian government and terrorist groups. She left her family behind, her home, everything. All of her family is in danger. It is very difficult for us in a free country to understand the courage it took for her to speak up, knowing what it would cost her. Egypt is a country hostile towards Israel, from the highest level of governmental power to the lowest person on the village streets.

Last time I checked, Kasparian hasn’t had to flee the United States, she doesn’t have the US government and jihadists vowing to assassinate her.

This is what Ziada posted today. Compare her factual statement to the ravings of Ana Kasparian and see which one you respect and which one you despise:

Just recently, an Egyptian Member of Parliament called me “a terrorist who lives in America with other traitors and spies.” He said it live on a prime-time TV broadcast, without shame. Why the renewed attack on me? because I am so outspoken against the Iranian regime. The same MP called me a traitor and requested that I be tried and executed when I spoke out against Hamas terrorism on October 7.

Mustafa Bakry, a long-time Egyptian Member of Parliament (since 2005), and one of the regime’s favorite journalists, who has deep relations with security authorities in Egypt, appeared on one of the state-supervised TV stations, frying me for 6 minutes, calling me everything you can imagine from being a traitor and a spy to being a “terrorist,” while at the same breath and at the same show, he kept praising Iran and justifying why everyone should support the Iran regime against the United States.(see the video in Arabic below in this thread) Previously, this same MP published his photo with Hamas’ assassinated leader, Haniyeh, and grieved his loss!

(see below in the thread) I really cannot comprehend the level of hate that people in Egypt have developed for me, only because I speak against terrorists like Hamas and the Iranian regime! I also just cannot understand why anyone in Egypt (let alone state officials and parliamentarians) would support the Iranian regime. Who is the traitor and the terrorist-supporter in this case?! Definitely, not me!

Here is a short video of Dalia Ziada explaining why she had to leave Egypt. Again, compare her reasonable speech with Ana Kasparian’s crazed outbursts and unverified claims.

I’m fed up with media whores like Ana Kasparian who will do anything to incite the masses to hatred—as long as they benefit financially and get more “likes” and “followers”.

Here is what Kasparian does to get clicks. After a recent debate between her and Shabbos Kestenbaum, where he absolutely obliterated her with facts and reason, Kestenbaum warned that she is now going to try and say he “threatened to kill her”.

And here is his brilliant response:

Nobody can match Kestenbaum’s ability to recite a plethora of facts in the shortest time possible, which, unfortunately, is what the internet requires since no one has the attention span to watch anything that lasts more than 3 minutes.

But I find all of these so-called debates increasingly ludicrous. They seem to serve no purpose other than entertainment, a kind internet version of the Roman Colosseum with everyone rooting for their favorite gladiator.

I actually think it would serve people better if these word masters went back to giving discourses in a thoughtful manner, writing essays in a thoughtful manner and just ignored all of the stupidity that results from these screaming matches. If they refused to engage with those who were not up to their level in terms of intellect and knowledge and integrity, maybe that entire insane corner of the internet would simply die out.

I’m not really sure how we fight sensationalism since that’s what the masses always want and demand. I guess we do what those who speak truth have always done. WE KEEP ON DOING IT. I am quite sure that stupidity will never prevail over truth, no matter how popular it may seem to be in the moment.

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